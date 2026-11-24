Key Takeaways A DSCR loan uses eligible property income rather than personal income to assess debt coverage, while still underwriting the borrower, credit, assets and property.

For short-term rentals, select lenders accept 12–24 months of Airbnb history, an AirDNA projection or a market-rent appraisal.

In the published STR program requirements we reviewed, the minimum DSCR was 1.0, the typical credit minimum was 660 (some STR programs accept 620), down payments were 20%–25% and reserves were 3–6 months; one STR program allows 85% LTV. These are examples, not universal minimums, and no ratio guarantees the lowest rate or approval.

Investors buying vacation rentals often can’t qualify on paper: their tax returns show depreciation and write-offs, not cash flow. Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans solve that by using eligible property income rather than personal income to assess debt coverage, while still underwriting the borrower, credit, assets and property. Short-term rentals add one wrinkle: lenders have to decide how much nightly-rental income they believe, and they don’t all decide the same way.

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How DSCR is calculated

DSCR = monthly rental income ÷ monthly PITIA (principal, interest, taxes, insurance and HOA dues).

Example: An Airbnb projected to gross $4,200 a month with a $3,360 monthly payment has a DSCR of 1.25. This assumes the lender accepts the full projected monthly income. It is a debt-coverage illustration, not a net-profit estimate; vacancy, management, maintenance and other operating costs are not deducted here.

DSCR What it usually means 1.25 or higher A higher accepted DSCR may improve pricing, but no ratio guarantees the lowest rate or approval 1.10–1.24 May meet some lenders' ratio criteria; other underwriting requirements apply 1.00–1.09 Possible, with higher rate and lower LTV Below 1.00 Only select "no-ratio" lenders, with compensating factors

Source: LendFriend Mortgage (May 2026)

How lenders count short-term rental income

Method What it is When lenders use it Booking history 12–24 months of Airbnb or VRBO payouts Property already operating as an STR AirDNA or market data projection Projected revenue from comparable listings New STR purchases, with lenders that accept projections Market-rent appraisal Appraiser's estimate of STR or long-term rent Fallback; long-term rent often produces a lower DSCR

Sources: LendFriend; Rabbu (July 2026)

Some cities require an STR license before a lender will count nightly income. Nashville is one example. Confirm local permits, zoning, HOA restrictions and lawful STR use; loan approval is not permission to operate a rental.

Examples of published STR program requirements; not universal minimums

Requirement Examples from the cited lenders Minimum DSCR 1.0 (1.25+ preferred) Credit score 660 minimum at most lenders; 740+ for best pricing; some STR programs accept 620 Down payment 20%–25% standard; 15% (85% LTV) with some STR-specific programs Reserves 3–6 months PITIA up to $1 million Personal income docs Not required Vesting LLC allowed at many lenders

What 15% vs. 20% down means

On a $380,000 short-term rental, 15% down is $57,000 and 20% is $76,000: a $19,000 difference. Rabbu notes STR operating costs typically run 30%–50% of gross revenue, so lenders and investors should stress-test projections.

STR DSCR vs. long-term rental DSCR

STR loans can qualify on higher income, but lenders often price them slightly higher and accept projections only with a discount or reserve cushion. If an STR’s numbers only work at peak-season occupancy, a long-term rent appraisal may be the safer qualifying basis.

How we got these numbers

Requirements come from LendFriend Mortgage’s May 2026 DSCR guide and Rabbu’s July 2026 report on an 85% LTV STR program, checked Nov. 14, 2026. The DSCR example is our calculation.

FAQ

Can I get a DSCR loan for an Airbnb? Yes, with lenders that accept short-term rental income. Do DSCR lenders use AirDNA? Some accept AirDNA or similar market data for new STR purchases. How much down for an STR DSCR loan? The programs we reviewed list 20%–25%; one STR-specific program allows 15%. Confirm with the lender's current STR guidelines. What DSCR do I need? The lenders we reviewed listed 1.0 at minimum. A higher accepted DSCR may improve pricing, but no ratio guarantees the lowest rate or approval.

Related: DSCR loan rates and requirements; bank statement loan rates.

Sources: LendFriend Mortgage: DSCR loan requirements in 2026 (May 12, 2026); Rabbu: How STR income and 85% LTV are changing the math (July 15, 2026).