Key Takeaways Published DSCR minimums run from no minimum (Griffin Funding, Angel Oak, Easy Street Capital) to 0.75 (LendingOne, New Silver), 0.8 (Kiavi) and about 1.2 (Visio Lending), based on lender sites checked Nov. 10, 2026.

Published minimum credit scores range from 620 (Griffin Funding) to 680 (Visio Lending and Angel Oak); several lenders do not publish one.

Maximum loan-to-value is 75% to 85% at most lenders reviewed, which means a down payment of roughly 15% to 25% on a purchase.

DSCR loans qualify you for a rental property mortgage based on the property’s rent instead of your personal income. As of November 2026, the seven lenders we reviewed typically ask for a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 0.75 to 1.25, a credit score of 620 to 680, and 15% to 25% down. The lenders that publish rates advertise starting points from 6.375% to 7.125%, while the average conventional 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. Your actual DSCR rate depends on your credit, down payment, the property’s cash flow, the prepayment penalty you accept and the lender.

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DSCR loan requirements by lender ( 2026 )

These are the minimums each lender publishes on its own site. Terms change, so treat this as a starting point, not an offer.

Lender Minimum DSCR Minimum credit score Max LTV / down payment Loan amounts Page date Griffin Funding No minimum; no-ratio option 620 20% down standard; 15% down with 740+ score on loans up to $1 million; cash-out up to 80% LTV with DSCR of 1.0+ $100,000 to $4.5 million Updated Nov. 1, 2026 Visio Lending Usually 1.2; "No DSCR" option in some markets 680 70% to 80% LTV (20% to 30% down) From $75,000 (min. property value $150,000) Not dated Kiavi As low as 0.8 Not published Up to 80% LTV Not published Not dated Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions Below 1.0 and no-DSCR options 680 (up to 75% LTV); 720 for 85% LTV Up to 85% LTV $100,000 to $3 million Updated Aug. 18, 2026 LendingOne As low as 0.75 Not published 80% purchase and rate-and-term; 75% cash-out $85,000 to $2 million Updated Sept. 1, 2026 Easy Street Capital No minimum Not published 80% purchase and refinance; 75% cash-out Not published Checked Nov. 11, 2026 New Silver 0.75 Not published Up to 85% LTV Not published Checked Nov. 11, 2026

Sources: lender websites, checked Nov. 10, 2026. "Not published" means the lender's DSCR page did not list the figure. Requirements change; confirm with the lender.

A DSCR loan is one type of investment property loan. Because it relies on rent instead of your tax returns, it usually needs more down and costs more than a conventional investment loan.

Published DSCR rates vs. today’s conventional rate

Only four of the seven lenders we checked publish a DSCR rate on their site. The table compares each advertised rate with the national average conventional 30-year fixed purchase rate of 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026, from Mortech.

Lender Published DSCR rate Rate date Difference vs. 7.201% (7.270% APR) conventional 30-year Griffin Funding 30-year fixed, 40-year fixed and 5-year ARM from 7.125%; 1-year ARM from 5.99% October 2026 30-year fixed: 0.076 points lower Kiavi As low as 6.375% Not dated (checked Nov. 11, 2026) 0.826 points lower New Silver From 6.875% Checked Nov. 11, 2026 0.326 points lower

A “from” or “as low as” rate is a lender’s best price, usually for top credit, low LTV, a strong DSCR and a long prepayment penalty, and it may require points. The conventional figure is an average. Your own quote may land well above the advertised DSCR rate.

Visio Lending does not post a rate but says on its DSCR page that DSCR rates are “usually 150 bps to 300 bps higher than consumer interest rates,” or 1.5 to 3 percentage points. For a fuller look at what rental properties cost to finance, see investment property mortgage rates: how much more will you pay. Today’s average conventional 30-year purchase rate, updated daily, is 7.283 as of November 12, 2026 .

How DSCR is calculated

DSCR compares the property’s rent with its monthly housing cost. Griffin Funding defines it as gross monthly rent divided by monthly PITIA: principal, interest, property taxes, insurance and HOA dues when they apply.

DSCR = gross monthly rent ÷ monthly PITIA

A DSCR of 1.0 means the rent exactly covers the payment. Above 1.0, the property brings in more than it costs. Below 1.0, the rent falls short, and only some lenders will approve that.

Worked example

Assumptions, for illustration only: a $300,000 loan, a 30-year fixed term at a sample rate of 7.50%, property taxes of $350 a month, insurance of $150 a month, no HOA, and market rent of $2,800 a month. This is a hypothetical example, not an offer; a real loan’s APR would be higher than its rate once lender fees and points are included.

Item Monthly amount Principal and interest ($300,000, 30 years, 7.50%) $2,097.64 Property taxes $350.00 Insurance $150.00 Total PITIA $2,597.64 Rent $2,800.00 DSCR ($2,800 ÷ $2,597.64) 1.08

At 1.08, this property clears Kiavi’s 0.8 and LendingOne’s 0.75 floors but not the roughly 1.2 Visio says lenders usually want. To reach 1.25, rent would need to be about $3,247 a month. If rent were $2,200, the ratio would drop to 0.85, which only lenders with lower or no minimums would consider.

Which rent counts? For a purchase with no lease, Griffin says the appraiser’s market-rent estimate (Fannie Mae Form 1007) usually sets the number, and underwriting may use the lower of the lease and the appraised market rent. Lenders also often require reserves measured in months of PITIA.

Prepayment penalties on DSCR loans

Most DSCR loans charge a fee if you pay off or refinance early, and the penalty you pick affects your rate.

Visio Lending: standard 5/4/3/2/1 structure, meaning 5% of the balance in year one, 4% in year two, down to 1% in year five. It also shows a 3/0/0 example.

Griffin Funding: most loans have a penalty of 1 to 5 years; a longer penalty period comes with a lower rate, and no-penalty options are available.

LendingOne: penalty periods from zero to five years, depending on the structure.

Kiavi: no prepayment penalty after year 3.

On a $300,000 balance, a 5% first-year penalty would cost $15,000. If you might sell or refinance within a few years, compare the rate with a shorter penalty against the rate with a longer one.

How to qualify for a DSCR loan

Run the ratio first. Get a rent estimate and a full PITIA estimate, including taxes, insurance and HOA dues.

Check your credit score against the 620 to 720 range lenders publish, since a higher score can lower the down payment required.

Plan for 15% to 25% down, plus reserves and closing costs.

Ask each lender for its rate at the same LTV and prepayment penalty so the quotes are comparable.

How we got these numbers

We opened each lender’s own DSCR or rental loan page on Nov. 10, 2026, and recorded the published minimum DSCR, credit score, loan-to-value, loan amounts, prepayment terms and rates, along with each page’s last-updated date where one was shown. The conventional comparison rate is the Mortech national average 30-year fixed purchase rate for Nov. 10, 2026. Defy Mortgage was on our list, but we could not find a DSCR page with published terms on its own site, so it is not included.

DSCR loan FAQ

What is a good DSCR for a rental property loan? A DSCR of 1.0 means rent covers the payment exactly. Visio Lending says DSCR lenders usually want 1.2 or more, while Kiavi publishes a floor of 0.8 and LendingOne 0.75 as of November 2026. What credit score do you need for a DSCR loan? Published minimums range from 620 at Griffin Funding to 680 at Visio Lending and Angel Oak, which asks for 720 at its 85% LTV maximum. Several lenders do not publish a minimum. How much down payment does a DSCR loan require? Most lenders we checked cap LTV at 75% to 85%, so expect 15% to 25% down on a purchase. Griffin Funding allows 15% down with a 740 or higher score on loans up to $1 million. Are DSCR rates higher than conventional mortgage rates? Usually. Visio Lending says DSCR rates are typically 1.5 to 3 points above consumer rates. Advertised DSCR starting rates of 6.375% to 7.125% are best-case prices, while the 7.201% (7.270% APR) conventional figure for Nov. 10, 2026 is an average. Can you get a DSCR loan with a ratio below 1.0? Some lenders allow it. Griffin Funding, Angel Oak and Easy Street Capital publish no minimum or below-1.0 options, often with tighter LTV or reserve requirements. Do DSCR loans have prepayment penalties? Most do. Visio Lending's standard is a 5/4/3/2/1 schedule, LendingOne offers zero to five years, and Kiavi has no penalty after year 3.

Sources: Griffin Funding DSCR Loans, Griffin Funding DSCR Loan Requirements, Visio Lending DSCR, Kiavi DSCR Loans, Angel Oak Investor Cash Flow Program, LendingOne DSCR Rental Loans, Easy Street Capital DSCR Loans, New Silver DSCR Loan, Mortech national average rates (Nov. 10, 2026).