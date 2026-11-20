Key Takeaways
- Special home loans and grants can help single moms buy a home, including FHA, USDA, VA, and state-run programs.
- Many options feature low or no down payments and flexible credit or income requirements to make qualifying easier.
- Local housing agencies and nonprofits can connect you with grants and assistance to save money and reach your goal faster.
If you’re a single mom dreaming of owning a home, you’re not alone, and certainly not without help. There are special home loans, grants, and programs designed to make homeownership more affordable for single moms. In this guide, we’ll explore the most helpful options, what they offer, and how to take your next step toward a place you can truly call your own.
In this article (Skip to...)
- How a single mom can buy a house
- Video: Can a single mom buy a house?
- Best home loans for single moms
- Single mom first-time home buyer grants
- Single mom home buyer assistance programs
- Map: Single mom program & grant eligibility by state
- Additional resources
- FAQ: Home loans for single moms
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How a single mom can buy a house
Yes, single moms can absolutely buy a home, and there are specific loans and grants designed to make it possible. Programs like FHA, USDA, and state-level first-time home buyer grants help single mothers qualify with lower income, smaller down payments, or limited credit history.
In fact, women now make up about 62% of all first-time home buyers, according to The Mortgage Reports’ Summer 2025 First-Time Home Buyer Survey, reflecting how single mothers and women-led households are driving homeownership growth despite ongoing affordability challenges.
In most cases, a “single mom” simply means any parent buying a home on her own, whether she’s divorced, widowed, or never married. Single dads often qualify for the same programs, but many resources are tailored to single mothers because they face greater financial barriers to homeownership.
If you’re unsure whether you meet the eligibility rules, learn more about who qualifies as a first-time home buyer.
Video: Can a single mom buy a house?
Best home loans for single moms
If you’re buying a home on a single income, flexible mortgage options can make all the difference. Home loans for single moms often have lower barriers to entry, with low- or no-down-payment programs available to help you secure financing.Verify your home loan eligibility. Start here
Here are five of the more common home loans for single moms and dads.
1. Conventional loans (3% down)
A conventional loan is a great choice for single moms with strong credit who want to build long-term equity. It only requires 3% down and can also be paired with local grants or gift funds.
Conventional loan quick facts
|Minimum Down Payment
|3%
|Credit Score Requirement
|As low as 620 (Fannie Mae HomeReady) / 660 (Freddie Mac Home Possible) for manually underwritten fixed-rate purchase loans. Fannie Mae sets no minimum for loans approved through its automated system, but lenders may set their own. Even so, meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval
|Income Limits
|Varies by program (some have limits for first-time buyers)
|Eligible Property Types
|Primary residences
|Best For
|Single moms with good credit and moderate savings
HomeReady loan program (Fannie Mae)
Offers low down payments (as low as 3%), flexible income sources including boarder and non-borrower household income, and reduced mortgage insurance for borrowers at or below 80% of area median income — ideal for single moms with limited savings or shared household income.
Key Highlights:
- Down payments as low as 3%
- Co-borrowers allowed
- Accepts nontraditional income (such as roommates or family contributions)
- Requires homeownership education
Home Possible Loan Program (Freddie Mac)
Similar to HomeReady, this program helps single moms qualify with flexible income guidelines and reduced PMI costs.
Key Highlights:
- 3% minimum down payment
- Income flexibility for single-earner households
- Lower mortgage insurance premiums
- Co-borrowers permitted
2. FHA loans
FHA loans are one of the most popular options for single moms. They’re government-backed and designed to make homeownership possible with smaller down payments and more flexible credit standards.
Because FHA loans allow down payments as low as 3.5% and accept alternative income documentation, they are particularly useful for single moms balancing multiple income streams such as alimony, child support, or part-time work.
FHA loan quick facts
|Minimum Down Payment
|3.5%
|Credit Score Requirement
|580 (with 3.5% down). Even so, meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval
|Income Limits
|None
|Eligible Property Types
|Primary residences only
|Best For
|Single moms with limited savings or moderate credit
3. VA loans
If you’re a single mom who’s a veteran, active-duty service member, or surviving spouse, a VA loan offers unbeatable benefits, including no down payment and no mortgage insurance.
VA loan quick facts
|Minimum Down Payment
|0%
|Credit Score Requirement
|VA sets no minimum. Instead, each lender sets its own, and minimums vary
|Income Limits
|None
|Eligible Property Types
|Primary residences only
|Best For
|Single moms with military service or surviving spouses
4. USDA loans
USDA loans are ideal for single moms who want to buy in rural or suburban areas. These loans offer 0% down payment options and are backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to the USDA’s Single Family Housing Programs, eligible rural borrowers can qualify for 100% financing, low fixed interest rates, and extended repayment terms that make monthly payments more manageable.
USDA loan quick facts
|Minimum Down Payment
|0%
|Credit Score Requirement
|No USDA minimum. Instead, USDA’s automated underwriting system (GUS) determines the acceptable credit score, and lenders may set their own minimums
|Income Limits
|Varies by county (moderate income limits apply)
|Eligible Property Types
|Homes in USDA-approved rural areas
|Best For
|Single moms looking for affordable homes outside big cities
5. State-run home loan programs
Many states and cities offer home buying grants or forgivable loans specifically for single parents or low-income buyers. In addition, these programs can often be combined with FHA or Conventional loans to lower upfront costs.
The Mortgage Reports Summer 2025 First-Time Home Buyer survey found that homeownership rates among single-income households rose sharply in states that offered down payment assistance, homebuyer education, or closing-cost relief. This suggests that combining local programs with federal loan products provides the strongest path to success for single mothers.
State-run home loans quick facts
|Minimum Down Payment
|Often covered by grant or forgivable loan
|Credit Score Requirement
|Varies by program
|Income Limits
|Usually required (based on area median income)
|Eligible Property Types
|Primary residences within program limits
|Best For
|Single moms who qualify for local assistance or first-time buyer aid
Ready to make homeownership happen?
Download our Single Mom Home Loan Checklist to stay organized and confident as you move toward buying your home.
Single mom first-time home buyer grantsCheck your single parent home buying options. Start here
Good Neighbor Next Door
The Good Neighbor Next Door provides affordable housing to single moms and dads who work as teachers, EMTs, law enforcement officers, or firefighters. Eligible buyers can get up to 50% off the list price of a home offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in a designated revitalization area. The discount is secured by a silent second mortgage, which is forgiven after 36 months of owner-occupancy. Applicants cannot own other residential property at time of purchase, and when multiple offers are received, selection is by random lottery.
National Homebuyers Fund
The National Homebuyers Fund is a nonprofit organization that assists both first-time and repeat home buyers with affordable mortgage rates, down payment assistance, and grants for single moms to buy a house. Qualified borrowers—including single parents—can get up to 5% of their mortgage loan amount to help cover upfront costs, depending on their financial situation.
Housing Choice Voucher Program
The Housing Choice Voucher Program, offered through select public housing authorities, provides qualifying renters with a pathway to homeownership by assisting with monthly mortgage payments, down payment requirements, and closing costs. Through local HUD offices, the program also includes homebuyer education and may offer access to housing grants for single mothers. Since participation varies, contact your local housing authority to learn whether it participates and what eligibility criteria apply.
Homeownership for Public Housing Residents
This program allows local public housing authorities to sell units to current residents or other low-income families. It offers home loans and housing grants for single moms in public housing, helping make homeownership more affordable. Many locations also provide financial literacy courses and post-purchase counseling to help first-time home buyers succeed.
State and local grants
Many state and local governments offer home grants for single moms to cover down payments, closing costs, or even part of the loan principal, and they don’t require repayment. Each program has its own eligibility criteria based on factors such as household income or first-time homebuyer status. For example, California’s Homebuyer’s Downpayment Assistance Program offers deferred-payment loans. To find options near you, check with your state housing agency, local housing department, or nonprofit partners that connect families with home-buying assistance programs.
What experts are saying
Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA
“I’ve seen homebuyers become so excited about receiving down payment or closing-cost assistance that they fail to consider what the assistance will actually cost them over time. Some programs use grants, while others involve deferred or forgivable loans with their own rules. That distinction can matter years later if you sell, refinance, or move. Before accepting assistance, make sure you understand exactly when the money must be repaid and what happens if you sell, refinance or otherwise change your plans.”
Single mom program & grant eligibility by state
For many single moms, the biggest hurdle isn’t qualifying for a loan but saving for the down payment. Down payment assistance (DPA) programs can help cover upfront costs through grants or forgivable loans.
Across the U.S., more than 2,000 programs are offered by state and local agencies, many designed for first-time or single-income buyers. These can often be paired with FHA, USDA, or VA loans to reduce out-of-pocket costs.
Explore the interactive map below to find DPA and grant programs available in your state. Program details may change, so always confirm eligibility before applying.
Single mom home buyer assistance programs
You don’t have to face the home-buying process alone. Many programs help single moms improve credit and cover upfront costs like down payments and closing fees.Verify your home buying eligibility. Start here
Down payment assistance (DPA) programs
Found in every state, these programs help cover down payments and closing costs through grants or forgivable loans.
Operation Hope
Operation Home is a national nonprofit offering free financial coaching from HUD-certified counselors. They can help you boost credit, pay down debt, and find local assistance programs.
Habitat for Humanity
Active in all 50 states, Habitat for Humanity helps qualified families build or buy affordable homes with volunteer support and low-interest loans.
Together, these programs make homeownership realistic for single moms building financial stability.
Additional resources
Looking for more information? We’ve created additional articles that explore specific loans for single moms. Be sure to check out the resources below to dive deeper into your options.
Programs That Help Single Mothers Buy a Home
Can a Single Mother Buy a Home?