Key Takeaways The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) lends first-time buyers earning up to 80% of area median income up to $161,000 through LIPA. MIPA lends up to $115,000 to buyers at 81% to 120% of area median, or $90,000 at 121% to 150%.

Both loans are deferred with no monthly payments, but no monthly payments does not mean cost-free: repayment can include a share of the home’s appreciation. Repayment and any permitted refinancing or subordination are governed by LAHD’s note and shared-appreciation terms.

Funding is limited: LAHD takes a set number of reservations on scheduled dates. LAHD accepts limited reservations on announced dates; check its current reservation schedule.

Buying in the City of Los Angeles takes far more than a typical down payment program provides. LAHD’s two purchase assistance loans are among the largest in the country, big enough to cover a down payment and part of the purchase price. The trade-off is shared appreciation: the city takes a portion of your home’s gain when the loan comes due. No monthly payments does not mean cost-free: repayment can include a share of the home’s appreciation.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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LIPA vs. MIPA

LIPA (Low Income) MIPA (Moderate Income) Maximum loan $161,000 $115,000 (81%–120% of area median); $90,000 (121%–150%) Interest 0% Not stated on LAHD's page Monthly payments None None Repayment Loan plus shared appreciation. Repayment and any permitted refinancing or subordination are governed by LAHD's note and shared-appreciation terms. No monthly payments does not mean cost-free. Same Income Up to 80% of area median 81% to 150% of area median Price limit $956,465 None Next reservation date 2026 rounds: March 4, June 10, Aug. 19, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18 (schedule can change) LAHD's page lists only 2025 rounds; check with LAHD

Sources: LAHD LIPA (updated Sept. 23, 2026); LAHD MIPA; both checked Nov. 17, 2026

Income limits

Household size LIPA (2026 maximum) MIPA, up to 120% of median MIPA, 121%–150% of median 1 $93,300 $77,701–$111,650 $111,651–$116,500 2 $106,600 $88,801–$127,600 $127,601–$133,150 3 $119,950 $99,901–$143,500 $143,501–$149,800 4 $133,250 $110,951–$159,450 $159,451–$166,450 5 $143,900 $119,851–$172,250 $172,251–$179,750 6 $154,600 $128,751–$185,000 $185,001–$193,050 7 $165,250 $137,601–$197,750 $197,751–$206,400 8 $175,900 $146,501–$210,500 $210,501–$219,700

LAHD’s MIPA page still shows its 2024 income limits, so confirm the current MIPA range with LAHD.

Income counts all adults 18 and older in the household.

Who qualifies

First-time buyer: No ownership interest in any real property in the past three years.

No ownership interest in any real property in the past three years. Location: The home must be in the City of Los Angeles (not just LA County).

The home must be in the City of Los Angeles (not just LA County). Education: An 8-hour homebuyer education class and counseling from an LAHD-approved provider.

An 8-hour homebuyer education class and counseling from an LAHD-approved provider. Price: $956,465 or less for LIPA. MIPA has no purchase price limit.

How shared appreciation works

When the loan comes due (on sale, title transfer, payoff of the first mortgage, or after 30 years), you repay the amount borrowed plus the city’s share of the home’s appreciation. LAHD’s formula:

The city’s share = the LAHD loan ÷ the original purchase price. Net appreciation = the sale price or appraised value, minus the original price, selling costs, your original down payment and eligible capital improvements. You repay the loan plus net appreciation × the city’s share.

LAHD’s own example: a $161,000 loan on a $550,000 home is a 29.27% share. If the home sells for $800,000, net appreciation after $64,000 in selling costs, a $5,500 down payment and $10,000 in improvements is $170,500. The city’s share is $49,905, so $210,905 is due. (LAHD shared appreciation example)

How to apply

Complete the 8-hour homebuyer education class and counseling. Get preapproved with an LAHD-approved lender. Find a home in the City of Los Angeles (under $956,465 for LIPA). Have your lender submit a reservation on the next reservation date.

How we got these numbers

Terms, limits and reservation dates come from LAHD’s LIPA page (updated Sept. 23, 2026) and MIPA page, and the shared-appreciation formula from LAHD’s worked example; all checked Nov. 17, 2026.

FAQ

How much is LIPA in Los Angeles? Up to $161,000. Do you have to pay back LIPA? Yes, plus a share of appreciation. Repayment and any permitted refinancing or subordination are governed by LAHD's note and shared-appreciation terms. What's the income limit for LIPA? $133,250 for a family of four in 2026. When can I apply? Your lender submits a reservation on LAHD's set dates. LIPA's 2026 rounds were March 4, June 10, Aug. 19, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18, each with a limited number of loans; check LAHD for the next schedule.

Sources: LAHD: Helping low-income first-time homebuyers (LIPA); LAHD: Help for moderate-income first-time homebuyers (MIPA) (Sept. 30, 2026); LAHD: Shared appreciation disclosure (August 2026).