Key Takeaways Virginia Housing (formerly VHDA) offers a Down Payment Assistance Grant of 2.5% of the purchase price with its FHA loan or 2% with its conventional loan, and it never needs to be repaid.

The Plus Second Mortgage is a 30-year fixed loan with monthly repayment for eligible first-time or repeat buyers using a qualifying Virginia Housing FHA or conventional first mortgage, within the applicable income and price limits. It can’t be combined with the DPA Grant or Closing Cost Assistance Grant. With a 680+ score you can borrow another 1.5% for closing costs.

VA and USDA borrowers can get a separate closing cost grant of up to 2%.

Virginia Housing is the state’s housing finance agency. It makes FHA, VA, USDA and conventional loans through approved lenders, and pairs them with grants and second mortgages so buyers can purchase with little or nothing down. Its main grant targets first-time buyers, but repeat buyers can qualify in Areas of Economic Opportunity.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Virginia Housing assistance options

Option Amount Repayment Who it's for Down Payment Assistance Grant 2.5% of the price with an FHA loan; 2% with a conventional loan Never repaid First-time buyers, or repeat buyers in Areas of Economic Opportunity, with a bond FHA or conventional loan Closing Cost Assistance Grant Up to 2% of the purchase price Never repaid First-time buyers with a VA or USDA loan Plus Second Mortgage Up to 3.5% of the price with FHA (5% with a 680+ score) or 3% with conventional (4.5% with 680+); the extra 1.5% is for closing costs 30-year fixed loan at the same rate as your first mortgage, with monthly repayment and no prepayment penalty; can't be combined with the DPA Grant or Closing Cost Assistance Grant Eligible first-time or repeat buyers using a qualifying Virginia Housing FHA or conventional first mortgage, within the applicable income and price limits

Sources: Virginia Housing grant; DPA grant guidelines; Plus Second Mortgage guidelines; assistance matrix (March 2026)

The grant is based on the lower of the price or appraised value, goes toward the down payment, and requires you to put in at least 1% yourself. First-time buyers’ income and price limits for the grants, effective Aug. 1, 2026:

Area Income limit (2 or fewer / 3+ people) Price limit Northern Virginia $148,000 / $174,000 $800,000 Hampton Roads $97,000 / $113,000 $575,000 Richmond area $96,000 / $110,000 $550,000 Rest of the state $90,000 / $103,000 $500,000

(Virginia Housing income and sales price limits)

Who qualifies

Buyer status: For the DPA Grant: a first-time buyer, or a repeat buyer purchasing in an Area of Economic Opportunity. Other assistance products have their own rules.

For the DPA Grant: a first-time buyer, or a repeat buyer purchasing in an Area of Economic Opportunity. Other assistance products have their own rules. Loan: A Virginia Housing bond FHA or conventional loan for the grant.

A Virginia Housing bond FHA or conventional loan for the grant. Credit score: The grant follows your first mortgage’s minimum, which Virginia Housing lists as 620 for FHA and 640 for conventional loans. The Plus Second Mortgage needs 620 (FHA) or 640 (conventional), and 680 for its higher amounts. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

The grant follows your first mortgage’s minimum, which Virginia Housing lists as 620 for FHA and 640 for conventional loans. The Plus Second Mortgage needs 620 (FHA) or 640 (conventional), and 680 for its higher amounts. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Income, price and loan amount: Must fall within Virginia Housing’s limits, which vary by area. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

Must fall within Virginia Housing’s limits, which vary by area. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Homebuyer education: Complete the homebuyer education required by your selected Virginia Housing first-mortgage program before closing. Virginia Housing offers a free course.

How to apply

Find a Virginia Housing-approved lender. Get preapproved for a Virginia Housing loan. Ask your lender which assistance option fits; the grants and the Plus Second Mortgage can’t be combined. Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Program terms come from Virginia Housing’s grant page, its DPA grant and Plus Second Mortgage guidelines, and its March 2026 assistance matrix. Income and price limits come from Virginia Housing’s limits page, effective Aug. 1, 2026. All checked Nov. 17, 2026.

FAQ

How much is the Virginia Housing down payment grant? 2.5% of the purchase price with a Virginia Housing FHA loan, or 2% with a conventional loan. Do you have to repay Virginia Housing's grant? No. It's a true grant. What if my income is too high for the grant? The Plus Second Mortgage is available to eligible first-time or repeat buyers using a qualifying Virginia Housing FHA or conventional first mortgage, within the applicable income and price limits. It requires monthly repayment. Can repeat buyers get help? Yes, in Areas of Economic Opportunity.

Sources: Virginia Housing: Down Payment Assistance Grant; Virginia Housing: Plus Second Mortgage; Virginia Housing: Loan grants; Virginia Housing: Income and sales price limits (effective Aug. 1, 2026); assistance matrix (March 2026).