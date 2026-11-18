Key Takeaways Statewide, Utah Housing Corporation (UHC) lends up to 6% of the first mortgage (maximum $27,500) as a 30-year second mortgage with monthly payments, or up to 3.5% as a deferred loan that accrues 3.5% interest.

Provo and other Utah County cities offer 0% deferred loans of up to $40,000. Own in Ogden offers $10,000 to $20,000 but is paused until Jan. 1, 2027.

First-time buyers of a newly built home priced up to $450,000 can get up to $20,000 at 0% through the state’s First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program.

Utah buyers may find help at two levels: Utah Housing Corporation (UHC) statewide, and local programs run by cities, counties and nonprofits. Local programs usually have tighter income limits and limited funding. Some state and local assistance may be combined, subject to each program’s rules, lien requirements and lender approval.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Statewide: Utah Housing Corporation programs

UHC’s FirstHome loan serves first-time buyers, with county income and price limits; its other loans serve repeat buyers. These are UHC’s assistance options:

Option Amount Rate Payments Traditional second mortgage Up to 6% of the first mortgage, maximum $27,500 First-mortgage rate plus 1 point, capped at 8% Monthly, over 30 years Deferred second mortgage Up to 3.5% of the first mortgage, maximum $27,500 3.5% simple interest, accrued None monthly; principal and interest due at maturity, sale or refinance First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program (new homes only) Up to $20,000; home price up to $450,000 0% None; if you sell or refinance, you repay the lesser of the amount or 50% of your equity, and nothing if you keep the home 30 years

UHC’s FirstHome fact sheet (rev. Oct. 2, 2026) lists minimum credit scores of 660 and 680, depending on the loan type. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. The new-home program is state-funded, so ask a UHC lender whether funds are available.

Local programs by city and county

These local programs are listed on each administering city’s own site, checked Nov. 17, 2026:

Program Where Amount Terms Status Home Purchase Plus Provo Up to $40,000 0%, no payments while it's your primary home; due when it no longer is; $5,000 penalty if you sell or move out within 2 years Accepting applications Loan to Own Utah County cities other than Provo (Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Woodland Hills and Highland excluded) Up to $40,000 0%, no payments; due on sale or when no longer owner-occupied; $5,000 penalty within 2 years Accepting applications Own in Ogden Ogden $10,000; $15,000 for K-12 teachers, administrators and city employees; $20,000 for Ogden police and firefighters 0% deferred; due on sale, refinance or move-out; income at or below 80% of area median; price up to $430,000 (existing) or $467,000 (new) Paused; expected to reopen Jan. 1, 2027 Community Land Trust Salt Lake City Buy the home and lease the land from the city Income limits set by HUD Waitlist full; not taking applications

Provo’s and Utah County’s posted income charts and price limit date from 2023 and 2024, so confirm current limits when you apply.

Sources: Provo City; Loan to Own; Ogden City; Salt Lake City Housing Stability

Utah Housing income and price limits

UHC sets FirstHome income and purchase price limits by county and household size and posts them for its participating lenders. Ask a UHC-approved lender for the current limit in your county. UHC’s other loans have no purchase price limit.

What 6% covers

For an illustrative $450,000 first mortgage, 6% is $27,000. This is borrowed assistance, not a grant, and does not by itself establish the cash needed to close. Our calculation.

How to apply

Take Utah Housing’s homebuyer education course. Choose a UHC-approved lender and ask which local programs stack with your loan. Apply to the city or county program early; many have limited funds. Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

UHC terms come from its program overview (Form 305), FirstHome fact sheet (Form 311, rev. Oct. 2, 2026), First-Time Homebuyer Assistance matrix (Form 600, rev. Feb. 23, 2026) and Aug. 28, 2026 rate sheet. Local terms come from each city’s own program page, checked Nov. 17, 2026.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance can I get in Utah? Statewide, Utah Housing lends up to 6% of the first mortgage (maximum $27,500) with monthly payments, or up to 3.5% deferred. Provo and Utah County programs lend up to $40,000 at 0%, and Ogden's program offers $10,000 to $20,000 when it reopens. Does West Jordan have down payment assistance? West Jordan's city website doesn't currently list its own program. Buyers there can use Utah Housing's statewide assistance. What credit score does Utah Housing require? UHC's FirstHome fact sheet lists minimums of 660 and 680, depending on the loan type. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Can I combine local and state help? Some state and local assistance may be combined, subject to each program's rules, lien requirements and lender approval.

Sources: Utah Housing Corporation: Program overview, Form 305 (rev. June 1, 2025); Utah Housing Corporation: FirstHome fact sheet, Form 311 (rev. Oct. 2, 2026); Utah Housing Corporation: First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, Form 600 (rev. Feb. 23, 2026); Utah Housing Corporation: Rate sheet (Aug. 28, 2026); Provo City: Home Purchase Plus; Provo City: Loan to Own; Ogden City: Own in Ogden; Salt Lake City: Community Land Trust.