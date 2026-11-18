Key Takeaways Arizona’s Home Plus program offers 0% to 4% of your loan as down payment and closing cost help. The DPA is forgiven after 60 months if its terms are met; selling or refinancing earlier requires repayment.

There’s no first-time buyer requirement. Minimum credit-score and debt-ratio requirements depend on the selected loan and underwriting; 620 does not guarantee eligibility or approval. Income must be under $155,386.

At least one borrower must finish a homebuyer education course before closing.

Home Plus is run by the Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AzIDA) and offered through participating lenders statewide. It pairs a 30-year fixed-rate FHA, VA, USDA or conventional loan with a second loan that has no interest and no payments. The DPA is forgiven after 60 months if its terms are met; selling or refinancing earlier requires repayment. Unlike many state programs, Home Plus is open to repeat buyers.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Home Plus assistance options

Loan type Assistance options FHA, VA, USDA 0%, 2%, 3% or 4% Fannie Mae HFA Preferred, Freddie Mac HFA Advantage 0%, 3% or 4% HUD Section 184 (tribal) 4%

Assistance is a percentage of the first mortgage. Choosing more assistance usually means a higher first-mortgage rate. Source: AzIDA Home Plus product training (April 2026)

What the assistance is worth

First mortgage 2% 3% 4% $300,000 $6,000 $9,000 $12,000 $400,000 $8,000 $12,000 $16,000 $500,000 $10,000 $15,000 $20,000

Our calculation.

How the forgiveness works

The assistance is a second mortgage at 0% with no monthly payment and a five-year term. After the 60-month anniversary, the principal is forgiven. Sell or refinance before then and you’d repay it.

Who qualifies

Income: $155,386 maximum qualifying income in every county (some loan types, such as USDA, set lower limits).

$155,386 maximum qualifying income in every county (some loan types, such as USDA, set lower limits). Price: No Home Plus purchase price limit; your loan type’s own loan limits apply.

No Home Plus purchase price limit; your loan type’s own loan limits apply. Credit score: 620, using your middle score. Minimum credit-score and debt-ratio requirements depend on the selected loan and underwriting; 620 does not guarantee eligibility or approval.

620, using your middle score. Minimum credit-score and debt-ratio requirements depend on the selected loan and underwriting; 620 does not guarantee eligibility or approval. DTI: Set by the loan’s automated underwriting.

Set by the loan’s automated underwriting. First-time buyer: Not required.

Not required. Education: One borrower must complete an AzIDA-approved pre-purchase course before closing.

How to apply

Take an AzIDA-approved homebuyer education course. Choose a Home Plus participating lender. Compare rates at each assistance level (0%, 2%, 3%, 4%). Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Assistance options come from AzIDA’s Home Plus product training (April 6, 2026). Forgiveness, income, credit, price and education rules come from AzIDA’s Home Plus program summary for lenders (version June 2026). Both checked Nov. 17, 2026. Assistance examples are our calculations.

FAQ

How much is Arizona Home Plus down payment assistance? Up to 4% of the first mortgage. Is Home Plus forgiven? The DPA is forgiven after 60 months if its terms are met; selling or refinancing earlier requires repayment. Do you have to be a first-time buyer? No. What credit score is needed? 620 minimum, depending on the loan; 620 does not guarantee eligibility or approval. What's the income limit? $155,386.

Sources: Arizona IDA: Home Plus product training (April 6, 2026); Arizona IDA: Home Plus program summary for lenders (June 2026).