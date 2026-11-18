Key Takeaways Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) runs Flex Lending, which includes the FirstHome loan for first-time buyers and some veterans, and NextStep for buyers earning $125,000 or less who don’t own a home.

Both programs offer down payment assistance as a second mortgage worth 4% of the first mortgage, or 5% for Focused Demographics households. It’s forgivable at 0% for incomes at or below 80% of area median income and repayable above that.

Nearly 1,000 Oregon households bought homes through the program in 2025, with 33 lenders providing almost $300 million.

Oregon’s state housing agency makes its home loans through approved lenders under the Flex Lending umbrella. FirstHome (formerly the Oregon Bond Residential Loan) serves first-time buyers and some veterans, with income and price limits set by county. NextStep serves a wider group: buyers who don’t own residential property and earn up to $125,000 (less in some counties). Both pair with the same type of down payment assistance: a second mortgage worth 4% of the first mortgage, or 5% for Focused Demographics households.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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Oregon Flex Lending programs

Program Who it's for Income limit Down payment assistance FirstHome First-time buyers and some veterans Varies by county (based on area median income) 4% of the loan (5% Focused Demographics) NextStep Buyers who don't currently own a home $125,000 4% of the loan (5% Focused Demographics) DPA second mortgage FirstHome or NextStep borrowers — At or below 80% of area median income: 0% interest, no payments, forgiven at the end of a 30-year term (15 years for the 5% option). Above 80%: repayable at the first-mortgage rate plus 1 point, with monthly payments over 10, 20 or 30 years depending on income and option. Due early on sale, refinance, rental, loss of required occupancy or default.

Focused Demographics (5%): for borrowers who meet the program’s guidelines plus two of four criteria: a household of four or more, a household member with a disability, a front-end housing ratio of 28% or higher, or a sole head of household with at least one eligible dependent.

Example (illustrative): On a $350,000 first mortgage, standard assistance is $14,000 and the 5% option is $17,500. Assistance can cover up to 100% of your cash to close, but not cash back beyond earnest money and prepaid items.

Source: News From the States/Oregon Capital Chronicle (May 27, 2026). OHCS updated both product manuals on Aug. 15, 2026 (FirstHome, NextStep).

Oregon’s DPA is funded by the state’s General Fund each budget cycle, so availability can change.

Who uses Oregon Flex Lending

In 2025, 31% of borrowers were people of color, 32% were veteran households and 43% lived in rural areas, according to OHCS figures reported by the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Requirements

Credit: 620 minimum for conventional loans, with an automated-underwriting approval; manual underwriting isn’t allowed. FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 loans need 640, with manual underwriting only in limited cases, such as borrowers without a score. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

620 minimum for conventional loans, with an automated-underwriting approval; manual underwriting isn’t allowed. FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 loans need 640, with manual underwriting only in limited cases, such as borrowers without a score. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Debt-to-income: follows the agency guidelines for your loan type.

follows the agency guidelines for your loan type. Income: FirstHome limits vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a targeted area. NextStep tops out at $125,000, lower in some counties.

FirstHome limits vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a targeted area. NextStep tops out at $125,000, lower in some counties. Purchase price: FirstHome has county price limits set under IRS rules.

FirstHome has county price limits set under IRS rules. Ownership: FirstHome requires that you haven’t owned or occupied a principal residence in the past three years, with exceptions for targeted areas and a one-time veteran exemption. NextStep doesn’t require first-time status, but you can’t own residential property at closing.

FirstHome requires that you haven’t owned or occupied a principal residence in the past three years, with exceptions for targeted areas and a one-time veteran exemption. NextStep doesn’t require first-time status, but you can’t own residential property at closing. Education: First-time buyers in either program must complete approved homebuyer education.

First-time buyers in either program must complete approved homebuyer education. Other: The home must be your primary residence. Discount points and rate buydowns aren’t allowed.

How to apply

Choose an OHCS-approved FirstHome or NextStep lender. Get preapproved and ask about the DPA second mortgage. Complete any required homebuyer education. Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Program results come from OHCS figures reported May 27, 2026. Loan and assistance terms come from OHCS’s FirstHome and NextStep product summaries and the down payment assistance sections of each program manual, all updated Aug. 15, 2026. County income and price limits change annually; check OHCS’s current tables.

FAQ

What is Oregon Flex Lending? OHCS's umbrella for its FirstHome and NextStep loans and down payment assistance. How much down payment assistance does Oregon offer? 4% of the first mortgage, or 5% for Focused Demographics households, as a second mortgage. It's forgivable for incomes at or below 80% of area median income and repayable above that. What's the income limit for NextStep? Up to $125,000; some county limits are lower. Do I have to be a first-time buyer? For FirstHome, generally yes: no principal residence owned or occupied in the past three years, with exceptions for targeted areas and some veterans. NextStep doesn't require it, but you can't own residential property at closing.

Sources: Oregon Capital Chronicle via News From the States: Nearly 1,000 Oregon households bought homes through lending program (May 27, 2026); OHCS: FirstHome product manual (Aug. 15, 2026); OHCS: NextStep product manual (Aug. 15, 2026); OHCS: FirstHome down payment assistance (program manual) (Aug. 15, 2026); OHCS: NextStep down payment assistance (program manual) (Aug. 15, 2026); OHCS: FirstHome conventional product summary and government product summary (Aug. 15, 2026); OHCS: NextStep government product summary (Aug. 15, 2026).