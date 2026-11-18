Written by Alex Lange on Nov 18, 2026

Key Takeaways The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) offers down payment assistance of 3% (conventional) or 3.5% (FHA, VA, USDA) as a 0% second mortgage.

Standard OHFA DPA has a seven-year forgiveness term. Selling during that period requires repayment; refinancing can also require repayment unless an applicable OHFA subordination policy permits otherwise.

Grants for Grads and Ohio Heroes add a slightly lower rate for recent graduates and for teachers, nurses, first responders and veterans.

OHFA works through participating lenders to offer 30-year fixed-rate mortgages and down payment help across Ohio. First-time buyers, veterans and buyers in target areas use its main program; repeat buyers can use Next Home. Two add-ons, Grants for Grads and Ohio Heroes, trim the interest rate for specific groups.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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OHFA programs at a glance

Program Who it's for Assistance Rate OHFA first-time homebuyer No ownership in 3 years, target-area buyers, veterans 3% conventional / 3.5% FHA, VA, USDA Standard OHFA rate Next Home Repeat buyers DPA available Standard OHFA rate Grants for Grads Degree earned in the past 18 months 3% / 3.5% Slightly lower Ohio Heroes Teachers, nurses, physicians, first responders, veterans and military DPA available Slightly lower

Source: OHFA 2026 homebuyer programs

How OHFA assistance works

OHFA’s assistance is a 0% second mortgage. Standard OHFA DPA has a seven-year forgiveness term. Selling during that period requires repayment; refinancing can also require repayment unless an applicable OHFA subordination policy permits otherwise.

Home price Conventional (3%) FHA (3.5%) $200,000 $6,000 $7,000 $250,000 $7,500 $8,750 $300,000 $9,000 $10,500

Our calculation. With FHA, 3.5% matches FHA’s minimum down payment for eligible borrowers; it may not cover your entire cash to close.

Grants for Grads has separate five-year residency and forgiveness requirements; leaving Ohio during that period can require repayment under its schedule. Review the note for other repayment events.

Who qualifies for Ohio Heroes

Eligible military categories and qualifying occupations include (program-specific employment requirements apply to the listed occupations):

Veterans, active-duty military, reservists and surviving spouses

Police officers, firefighters (including volunteers), EMTs and paramedics

Physicians, nurse practitioners, RNs, LPNs and STNAs

Pre-K–12 teachers, administrators and counselors

Requirements

Credit score: 650 for FHA; 640 for conventional, VA and USDA. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

650 for FHA; 640 for conventional, VA and USDA. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Income and price limits: Vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a target area (see the table below).

Vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a target area (see the table below). Property: 1–4 unit homes, condos, PUDs and doublewide-or-larger manufactured homes.

OHFA’s limits effective July 1, 2026 (income for 1–2 people / 3 or more; single-family price):

Area Income limit Target-area income limit Price limit (target area) Franklin (Columbus) $111,500 / $128,225 $133,800 / $156,100 $618,475 ($755,913) Hamilton (Cincinnati) $109,900 / $126,385 $131,880 / $153,860 $566,355 ($692,211) Cuyahoga (Cleveland) $105,000 / $120,750 $126,000 / $147,000 $566,355 ($692,211) Summit (Akron) and lowest-limit counties $98,800 / $113,620 $118,560 / $138,320 $566,355 ($692,211)

(OHFA income and purchase price limits)

How to apply

Find an OHFA participating lender. Get preapproved and confirm whether you qualify for Grants for Grads or Ohio Heroes. Complete OHFA’s homebuyer education. Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Program terms come from OHFA’s 2026 homebuyer programs overview, checked Nov. 14, 2026. Assistance examples are our calculations.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does OHFA offer? 3% of the price for conventional loans and 3.5% for FHA, VA and USDA. Do you have to repay OHFA assistance? Standard OHFA DPA has a seven-year forgiveness term. Selling during that period requires repayment; refinancing can also require repayment unless an applicable OHFA subordination policy permits otherwise. What credit score does OHFA need? 640 for conventional, VA and USDA; 650 for FHA. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Can nurses use Ohio Heroes? RNs, LPNs, STNAs and nurse practitioners are among the qualifying occupations; program-specific employment, income and other requirements apply.

Sources: OHFA: 2026 homebuyer programs; OHFA: Down payment assistance.