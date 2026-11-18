Key Takeaways
- The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) offers down payment assistance of 3% (conventional) or 3.5% (FHA, VA, USDA) as a 0% second mortgage.
- Standard OHFA DPA has a seven-year forgiveness term. Selling during that period requires repayment; refinancing can also require repayment unless an applicable OHFA subordination policy permits otherwise.
- Grants for Grads and Ohio Heroes add a slightly lower rate for recent graduates and for teachers, nurses, first responders and veterans.
OHFA works through participating lenders to offer 30-year fixed-rate mortgages and down payment help across Ohio. First-time buyers, veterans and buyers in target areas use its main program; repeat buyers can use Next Home. Two add-ons, Grants for Grads and Ohio Heroes, trim the interest rate for specific groups.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
In this article (Skip to...)
- OHFA programs at a glance
- How OHFA assistance works
- Who qualifies for Ohio Heroes
- Requirements
- How to apply
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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OHFA programs at a glance
|Program
|Who it's for
|Assistance
|Rate
|OHFA first-time homebuyer
|No ownership in 3 years, target-area buyers, veterans
|3% conventional / 3.5% FHA, VA, USDA
|Standard OHFA rate
|Next Home
|Repeat buyers
|DPA available
|Standard OHFA rate
|Grants for Grads
|Degree earned in the past 18 months
|3% / 3.5%
|Slightly lower
|Ohio Heroes
|Teachers, nurses, physicians, first responders, veterans and military
|DPA available
|Slightly lower
Source: OHFA 2026 homebuyer programs
How OHFA assistance works
OHFA’s assistance is a 0% second mortgage. Standard OHFA DPA has a seven-year forgiveness term. Selling during that period requires repayment; refinancing can also require repayment unless an applicable OHFA subordination policy permits otherwise.
|Home price
|Conventional (3%)
|FHA (3.5%)
|$200,000
|$6,000
|$7,000
|$250,000
|$7,500
|$8,750
|$300,000
|$9,000
|$10,500
Our calculation. With FHA, 3.5% matches FHA’s minimum down payment for eligible borrowers; it may not cover your entire cash to close.
Grants for Grads has separate five-year residency and forgiveness requirements; leaving Ohio during that period can require repayment under its schedule. Review the note for other repayment events.
Who qualifies for Ohio Heroes
Eligible military categories and qualifying occupations include (program-specific employment requirements apply to the listed occupations):
- Veterans, active-duty military, reservists and surviving spouses
- Police officers, firefighters (including volunteers), EMTs and paramedics
- Physicians, nurse practitioners, RNs, LPNs and STNAs
- Pre-K–12 teachers, administrators and counselors
Requirements
- Credit score: 650 for FHA; 640 for conventional, VA and USDA. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.
- Income and price limits: Vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a target area (see the table below).
- Property: 1–4 unit homes, condos, PUDs and doublewide-or-larger manufactured homes.
OHFA’s limits effective July 1, 2026 (income for 1–2 people / 3 or more; single-family price):
|Area
|Income limit
|Target-area income limit
|Price limit (target area)
|Franklin (Columbus)
|$111,500 / $128,225
|$133,800 / $156,100
|$618,475 ($755,913)
|Hamilton (Cincinnati)
|$109,900 / $126,385
|$131,880 / $153,860
|$566,355 ($692,211)
|Cuyahoga (Cleveland)
|$105,000 / $120,750
|$126,000 / $147,000
|$566,355 ($692,211)
|Summit (Akron) and lowest-limit counties
|$98,800 / $113,620
|$118,560 / $138,320
|$566,355 ($692,211)
(OHFA income and purchase price limits)Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
How to apply
- Find an OHFA participating lender.
- Get preapproved and confirm whether you qualify for Grants for Grads or Ohio Heroes.
- Complete OHFA’s homebuyer education.
- Close on your home.
How we got these numbers
Program terms come from OHFA’s 2026 homebuyer programs overview, checked Nov. 14, 2026. Assistance examples are our calculations.
FAQ
Sources: OHFA: 2026 homebuyer programs; OHFA: Down payment assistance.