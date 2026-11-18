Key Takeaways The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) offers a down payment grant of up to 3% of your first mortgage or a second mortgage with no monthly payments of up to 4%, each capped at $25,000. These are CHFA’s standard assistance options; specialized first-generation and disability programs may have different amount rules.

CHFA lists a 620 minimum credit score and requires a CHFA-approved homebuyer class. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Most CHFA loans don’t require you to be a first-time buyer.

Preferred and SmartStep have a $178,920 qualifying-income limit statewide, regardless of household size, and no purchase price limit. FirstStep uses county gross-income and price limits.

CHFA is Colorado’s housing finance agency. Through participating lenders, it offers conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages that can be paired with a grant you never repay or a second mortgage with no monthly payments. Three program families cover different buyers, and two of them are open to repeat buyers.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

CHFA programs compared

Program Loan type First-time buyer required? Income limit Price limit CHFA Preferred / Preferred Plus Conventional No $178,920 None CHFA SmartStep / SmartStep Plus FHA, VA, USDA No $178,920 None CHFA FirstStep / FirstStep Plus FHA Yes (exceptions for veterans and targeted areas) By county (see below) Yes, by county (up to $832,750)

“Plus” versions add down payment assistance. Source: CHFA program comparison (June 2026)

CHFA down payment assistance

Option Amount Repayment DPA grant Lesser of 3% of the first mortgage or $25,000 Never repaid DPA second mortgage Lesser of 4% of the first mortgage or $25,000 No monthly payments. Repayment is deferred until specified events, including sale, refinance, payoff of the first mortgage or when the home is no longer your primary residence.

The grant is available only with a Preferred (conventional) loan; SmartStep and FirstStep pair with the second mortgage. Both can cover your down payment, closing costs or prepaids. Using CHFA assistance can result in a higher first-mortgage interest rate; compare the lender’s quotes for the available options.

First mortgage Grant (3%) Second mortgage (4%) $300,000 $9,000 $12,000 $450,000 $13,500 $18,000 $600,000 $18,000 $24,000

Our calculation.

Who qualifies

Credit score: 620 minimum. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

620 minimum. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Income: $178,920 in qualifying income for Preferred and SmartStep, in every county and for any household size. FirstStep uses county gross-income limits (below).

$178,920 in qualifying income for Preferred and SmartStep, in every county and for any household size. FirstStep uses county gross-income limits (below). Homebuyer education: Each borrower must complete a CHFA-approved class (online, webinar or in person). Certificates are good for 12 months.

Each borrower must complete a CHFA-approved class (online, webinar or in person). Certificates are good for 12 months. Occupancy: You must live in the home.

FirstStep limits, effective Nov. 2, 2026 (gross household income for 1–2 people / 3 or more):

County Income limit Targeted-area income limit Price limit Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson $144,000 / $165,600 $172,800 / $201,600 $832,750 Boulder $150,000 / $172,500 Same $832,750 El Paso (Colorado Springs) $127,800 / $146,970 $153,360 / $178,920 $566,730 ($692,670 targeted) Larimer (Fort Collins) $130,400 / $149,960 $156,480 / $182,560 $664,190 ($811,790 targeted) Pueblo $153,360 / $178,920 Same $692,210

(CHFA income limits)

How to apply

Take a CHFA-approved homebuyer education class. Choose a CHFA participating lender. Compare the grant and second-mortgage options with your lender, including the rate on each. Close on your home.

How we got these numbers

Program terms and assistance pairings come from CHFA’s homebuyer program comparison chart (version dated June 2026). Income and price limits come from CHFA’s income limits table effective Nov. 2, 2026, checked Nov. 17, 2026. Assistance examples are our calculations.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does CHFA offer? Up to $25,000: a grant of up to 3% or a second mortgage of up to 4% of your loan. These are CHFA's standard options; specialized programs may have different amount rules. Does CHFA have a grant? Yes, with a Preferred (conventional) loan. It's never repaid. Do you have to be a first-time buyer for CHFA? Only for FirstStep. Preferred and SmartStep are open to repeat buyers. What credit score does CHFA require? CHFA lists a 620 minimum. You must also meet the program's and lender's other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. What is CHFA's income limit? $178,920 in qualifying income for Preferred and SmartStep, statewide. FirstStep limits vary by county, from $127,800 to $153,360 for one or two people outside targeted areas.

Sources: CHFA: Homebuyer program comparison chart (June 2026); CHFA: HFA1 matrix; CHFA: Income limits (effective Nov. 2, 2026).