Key Takeaways
- WHEDA, Wisconsin’s housing finance agency, offers 30-year fixed conventional and FHA loans. WHEDA lists a 620 minimum for Advantage Conventional and 640 for Advantage FHA; lender and other program requirements apply.
- Easy Close DPA can cover up to 6% of the purchase price. It’s a second loan repaid over 10 years at the same rate as the first mortgage.
- WHEDA’s program page currently lists Capital Access as unavailable. Check WHEDA for any reopening and current terms.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) makes home loans through participating lenders across the state. Its WHEDA Advantage loans come with reduced mortgage insurance on conventional loans for lower-income buyers, and its down payment assistance can cover most or all of what you need to close. You don’t always have to be a first-time buyer.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
In this article (Skip to...)
- WHEDA loan options
- WHEDA down payment assistance
- Who qualifies
- How to apply
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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WHEDA loan options
|Program
|Type
|Key features
|WHEDA Advantage Conventional
|30-year fixed conventional
|Reduced ("charter-level") mortgage insurance if income is at or below 80% of area median; no first-time buyer rule
|WHEDA Advantage FHA
|30-year fixed FHA
|FHA's 3.5% minimum down; 45% max DTI on most loans
|FTHB enhancement
|Add-on
|For first-time buyers who meet WHEDA's definition
|VALOR enhancement
|Add-on
|For eligible veterans and target areas
|HomeStyle Renovation
|Conventional
|Purchase and renovation in one loan
Source: WHEDA first mortgage comparison
WHEDA down payment assistance
|Program
|Amount
|Rate and repayment
|Where
|Easy Close DPA
|Up to 6% of the purchase price; $1,000 minimum
|Same rate as your first mortgage, repaid over 10 years
|Statewide
|Capital Access DPA
|$7,500, as listed on WHEDA's current program page
|0%, no monthly payments, 30-year term; has its own, generally lower income limits
|Currently listed as unavailable by WHEDA
Source: WHEDA: Available programs (checked Nov. 17, 2026)
Example: On a $250,000 home, Easy Close DPA could provide up to $15,000. It’s repaid in monthly installments over 10 years at your first mortgage’s rate, so it adds a second payment. Your lender’s Loan Estimate will show that payment and the APR.
Who qualifies
- Credit score: 620 minimum for WHEDA Advantage Conventional and 640 for Advantage FHA; lenders may require more. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.
- Income and price: Your total household income must be under WHEDA’s compliance limit for your county, and price limits apply. WHEDA’s current limits took effect Jan. 15, 2026 and are posted for its participating lenders, so ask your lender for your county’s figures.
- First-time buyer: Not required for the base Advantage loans. Required for the FTHB enhancement.
- Homebuyer education: Required for first-time buyers.
How to apply
- Find a WHEDA participating lender.
- Get preapproved for WHEDA Advantage Conventional or FHA.
- Ask about Easy Close DPA (and whether Capital Access has reopened).
- Complete homebuyer education if you’re a first-time buyer, then close.
How we got these numbers
Loan and assistance terms come from WHEDA’s available programs page, checked Nov. 17, 2026, and its first mortgage comparison sheet. The Easy Close assistance example is our calculation.
FAQ
Sources: WHEDA: First mortgage product comparison; WHEDA: Available programs.