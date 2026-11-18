Key Takeaways WHEDA, Wisconsin’s housing finance agency, offers 30-year fixed conventional and FHA loans. WHEDA lists a 620 minimum for Advantage Conventional and 640 for Advantage FHA; lender and other program requirements apply.

Easy Close DPA can cover up to 6% of the purchase price. It’s a second loan repaid over 10 years at the same rate as the first mortgage.

WHEDA’s program page currently lists Capital Access as unavailable. Check WHEDA for any reopening and current terms.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) makes home loans through participating lenders across the state. Its WHEDA Advantage loans come with reduced mortgage insurance on conventional loans for lower-income buyers, and its down payment assistance can cover most or all of what you need to close. You don’t always have to be a first-time buyer.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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WHEDA loan options

Program Type Key features WHEDA Advantage Conventional 30-year fixed conventional Reduced ("charter-level") mortgage insurance if income is at or below 80% of area median; no first-time buyer rule WHEDA Advantage FHA 30-year fixed FHA FHA's 3.5% minimum down; 45% max DTI on most loans FTHB enhancement Add-on For first-time buyers who meet WHEDA's definition VALOR enhancement Add-on For eligible veterans and target areas HomeStyle Renovation Conventional Purchase and renovation in one loan

Source: WHEDA first mortgage comparison

WHEDA down payment assistance

Program Amount Rate and repayment Where Easy Close DPA Up to 6% of the purchase price; $1,000 minimum Same rate as your first mortgage, repaid over 10 years Statewide Capital Access DPA $7,500, as listed on WHEDA's current program page 0%, no monthly payments, 30-year term; has its own, generally lower income limits Currently listed as unavailable by WHEDA

Source: WHEDA: Available programs (checked Nov. 17, 2026)

Example: On a $250,000 home, Easy Close DPA could provide up to $15,000. It’s repaid in monthly installments over 10 years at your first mortgage’s rate, so it adds a second payment. Your lender’s Loan Estimate will show that payment and the APR.

Who qualifies

Credit score: 620 minimum for WHEDA Advantage Conventional and 640 for Advantage FHA; lenders may require more. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

620 minimum for WHEDA Advantage Conventional and 640 for Advantage FHA; lenders may require more. Meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Income and price: Your total household income must be under WHEDA’s compliance limit for your county, and price limits apply. WHEDA’s current limits took effect Jan. 15, 2026 and are posted for its participating lenders, so ask your lender for your county’s figures.

Your total household income must be under WHEDA’s compliance limit for your county, and price limits apply. WHEDA’s current limits took effect Jan. 15, 2026 and are posted for its participating lenders, so ask your lender for your county’s figures. First-time buyer: Not required for the base Advantage loans. Required for the FTHB enhancement.

Not required for the base Advantage loans. Required for the FTHB enhancement. Homebuyer education: Required for first-time buyers.

How to apply

Find a WHEDA participating lender. Get preapproved for WHEDA Advantage Conventional or FHA. Ask about Easy Close DPA (and whether Capital Access has reopened). Complete homebuyer education if you’re a first-time buyer, then close.

How we got these numbers

Loan and assistance terms come from WHEDA’s available programs page, checked Nov. 17, 2026, and its first mortgage comparison sheet. The Easy Close assistance example is our calculation.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does WHEDA offer? Up to 6% of the purchase price through Easy Close DPA. Is WHEDA DPA a grant? No. Easy Close is a 10-year loan. WHEDA's program page currently lists Capital Access as unavailable. What credit score do you need for WHEDA? WHEDA lists 620 for Advantage Conventional and 640 for Advantage FHA. Lender and other program requirements apply. Do you have to be a first-time buyer? Not for the base WHEDA Advantage loans.

Sources: WHEDA: First mortgage product comparison; WHEDA: Available programs.