Key Takeaways MSHDA’s MI Home Loan is a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for Michigan buyers, and the MI 10K DPA Loan adds up to $10,000 as an interest-free second loan with no monthly payments. It’s a loan, not free money.

You repay the $10,000 when you sell, refinance or pay off the first mortgage.

MSHDA lists a 640 minimum credit score, a homebuyer education class, and income and price under its limits. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. The statewide price limit rose to $566,355 on June 1, 2026.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) helped a record 6,193 buyers purchase homes in 2025 with more than $1 billion in mortgages and down payment assistance, according to the agency. Its main program, the MI Home Loan, offers a fixed-rate mortgage through participating lenders. Pair it with the MI 10K DPA Loan and you can get up to $10,000 toward your down payment and closing costs with no monthly payment.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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MSHDA programs at a glance

Program What you get Repayment Notes MI Home Loan 30-year fixed-rate first mortgage Monthly payments FHA, VA, USDA and conventional through MSHDA lenders MI 10K DPA Loan Up to $10,000 0% interest, no payments; due on sale, refinance or payoff Statewide; requires homebuyer education First-Generation DPA (pilot) Larger assistance for first-generation buyers — MSHDA says this pilot has ended

Sources: MSHDA MI Home Loan; MSHDA 2025 results

Who qualifies

First-time buyer. No home ownership in the past three years. Repeat buyers can qualify in MSHDA’s targeted areas.

No home ownership in the past three years. Repeat buyers can qualify in MSHDA’s targeted areas. Credit score. 640 minimum (MSHDA). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

640 minimum (MSHDA). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Homebuyer education. Required for the MI 10K DPA Loan.

Required for the MI 10K DPA Loan. Income. Household limits vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a targeted area (see the table below).

Household limits vary by county, household size and whether the home is in a targeted area (see the table below). Price. $566,355 statewide for loans after June 1, 2026.

MSHDA’s income limits as of June 1, 2026 (1–2 people / 3 or more):

Area Targeted area Rest of county Wayne (Detroit) and Oakland (Pontiac, Southfield, Royal Oak Twp.) $125,760 / $146,720 $104,800 / $120,520 Kent (Grand Rapids) $127,920 / $149,240 $106,600 / $122,590 Washtenaw (whole county) $170,760 / $199,220 — Ingham (Lansing; whole county) $123,120 / $143,640 — Genesee (Flint) and most other counties $118,080 / $137,760 $98,400 / $113,160

In targeted areas, repeat buyers can qualify; elsewhere you must not have owned a home in the past three years. (MSHDA income and sales price limits)

What $10,000 covers

On a $200,000 home with an FHA loan, the 3.5% minimum down payment is $7,000. The MI 10K DPA Loan would cover that and leave $3,000 for closing costs. On a $250,000 home the down payment is $8,750, leaving $1,250 for closing costs. This assumes the lender approves the full $10,000 and all stated uses. Borrower contribution, closing costs and other program requirements still apply.

MSHDA rates

MSHDA sets one statewide rate for the MI Home Loan that participating lenders use, and it changes often. For comparison, the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. Ask your lender for the MSHDA rate on your lock date.

How to apply

Take a homebuyer education class (MSHDA lists approved counselors). Choose an MSHDA participating lender. Get preapproved for the MI Home Loan and ask for the MI 10K DPA Loan. Find a home under the price limit and close.

How we got these numbers

Program terms and the $566,355 price limit come from MSHDA’s MI Home Loan page, checked Nov. 14, 2026. Income limits come from MSHDA’s income and sales price limits table dated June 1, 2026, checked Nov. 17, 2026. The 2025 totals come from MSHDA’s Feb. 18, 2026 release. Down payment examples use FHA’s 3.5% minimum. The national average is the Mortech 30-year fixed purchase average on Nov. 10, 2026.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does MSHDA offer? Up to $10,000 through the MI 10K DPA Loan, an interest-free second loan. Do you have to pay back MSHDA down payment assistance? Yes, but only when you sell, refinance or pay off your first mortgage. There's no interest or monthly payment. What credit score does MSHDA require? MSHDA lists a 640 minimum. You must also meet the program's and lender's other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. What is the MSHDA price limit? $566,355 statewide after June 1, 2026. Can repeat buyers use MSHDA? Yes, in targeted areas. Elsewhere you can't have owned a home in the past three years.

Sources: MSHDA: MI Home Loan; MSHDA: Record 6,000 Michiganders became homeowners in 2025 (Feb. 18, 2026); Second Wave Media: MI 10K DPA goes statewide; Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 10, 2026).