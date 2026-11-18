Key Takeaways Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas run state programs that give public-service workers more down payment help or a lower rate than other buyers get.

Florida has the highest stated dollar cap among the five programs compared here: Hometown Heroes offers up to 5% of the first mortgage, subject to the $10,000 minimum, $35,000 maximum, eligibility and available funding. Florida releases funds in rounds that can run out.

Most of these are 0% loans repaid when you sell or refinance. Texas also offers a grant option, according to TSAHC.

Several state housing finance agencies set aside extra help for the people who keep their communities running. As of November 2026, at least five states offer teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters or EMTs more down payment assistance or a lower mortgage rate than the agency’s standard program. Each program still has income limits, a credit minimum and, usually, a first-time buyer rule. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

State programs compared

State Program Who qualifies What you get How it's repaid Florida Hometown Heroes Full-time workers at Florida health care facilities, K-12 schools, fire, EMS, police, corrections, courts, child care and the military Up to 5% of the first mortgage, subject to the $10,000 minimum, $35,000 maximum, eligibility and available funding 0% loan, due on sale, refinance or payoff Georgia Georgia Dream PEN Protectors (police, fire, EMS, corrections, National Guard), educators and nurses Up to 6% of the purchase price, capped at $12,500 0% deferred loan, due on sale or refinance Maryland First Homes for First Responders and Teachers Full-time police, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and pre-K–12 teachers and counselors 5% of the first mortgage, plus a lower first-mortgage rate 0% loan deferred 30 years, due on sale or refinance Tennessee Homeownership for Heroes Veterans, military, firefighters, EMTs, police and (since May 2026) classroom teachers A lower program interest rate for eligible borrowers; the payment difference depends on the loan amount, term and applicable rates Rate discount Texas Homes for Texas Heroes K-12 public school teachers, aides, librarians, counselors and nurses, plus other listed public-service jobs Up to 5% in assistance, plus an optional mortgage credit certificate Grant or deferred second loan; confirm terms with TSAHC

Sources: Florida; Georgia; Maryland; Tennessee; Texas

What the assistance is worth

Loan amount Florida (5%, $10K–$35K) Maryland (5%) Texas (up to 5%) $200,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $300,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $400,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000

Illustrations assuming the stated maximum assistance is available and the borrower meets all requirements. Our calculation from each program’s stated formula. Georgia PEN is based on the purchase price (up to 6%, capped at $12,500), so it isn’t shown by loan amount. Income and price limits will cap what some buyers can borrow.

Nurses: where they qualify

Nurses are named in Georgia’s PEN program and Texas’s program for school nurses. Florida covers nurses through their employer: anyone working full time at an eligible Florida health care facility can qualify. Maryland’s and Tennessee’s programs don’t currently include nurses.

The federal option: Good Neighbor Next Door

HUD’s Good Neighbor Next Door program offers police, firefighters, EMTs and pre-K–12 teachers 50% off the list price of certain HUD-owned homes in revitalization areas, if they live there for three years. Homes are limited, each is offered for seven days, and the list changes weekly. (HUD)

How to apply

Confirm your job and employer qualify under your state’s rules. Check your county’s income and price limits. Take the homebuyer education course your state requires. Apply through a lender approved by your state’s housing agency.

How we got these numbers

We reviewed each state program’s terms as of Nov. 14, 2026, using agency pages where available (Maryland, Tennessee, Texas) and lender and broker summaries where they weren’t (Florida, Georgia). Assistance amounts are our calculations from each program’s formula.

FAQ

Which state has the best program for teachers? Florida has the highest stated dollar cap among the five programs compared here (up to $35,000). Texas offers a grant option. Tennessee cuts the rate instead. Do nurses qualify for hero home loans? Some nurses may qualify through Georgia, eligible Florida employment or Texas's specified occupational categories; the full program requirements still apply. Do I have to pay back hero down payment assistance? Usually, when you sell or refinance. Texas may offer a grant. Do I have to be a first-time buyer? Most programs require it, with exceptions for veterans and targeted areas.

Sources: Florida Housing: Hometown Heroes program; Georgia DCA: Georgia Dream standard matrix; Make Florida Your Home: Hometown Heroes 2026; Mortgage-Info.com: Georgia Dream 2026; Maryland Mortgage Program: First Homes for First Responders and Teachers; THDA: Teachers eligible for Homeownership for Heroes (May 5, 2026); TSAHC: Celebrating Texas teachers (May 8, 2026); HUD: Good Neighbor Next Door.