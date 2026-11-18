Key Takeaways
- The Maryland Mortgage Program’s 1st Time Advantage loans come with $6,000 or 3%, 4% or 5% of your loan as a 0% interest second loan, repaid only when you sell, refinance or pay off the home.
- Most MMP loans need a 640 middle credit score and an approved homebuyer education class. Income and price limits vary by county.
- MMP rates were 7.000% to 8.000% on Nov. 13, 2026, depending on the loan and the size of the assistance. More help usually means a higher rate.
The Maryland Mortgage Program (MMP) is the state’s home loan program for first-time and repeat buyers, run by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Its most popular option, 1st Time Advantage, pairs a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with down payment and closing cost help of $6,000 or 3% to 5% of the loan amount. That help is a 0% interest loan with no monthly payment, due when the first mortgage ends. As of November 2026, you need a 640 credit score and must meet county income and price limits.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
In this article (Skip to...)
- MMP down payment assistance options
- Who qualifies
- MMP income and purchase price limits
- MMP rates published November 13, 2026
- First Homes for First Responders and Teachers
- Maryland SmartBuy: student debt payoff
- How to apply
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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MMP down payment assistance options
|Option
|Help with down payment and closing costs
|Who it's for
|1st Time Advantage 6000
|$6,000, exactly
|First-time buyers
|1st Time Advantage 3%, 4% or 5%
|3%, 4% or 5% of the first mortgage
|First-time buyers
|First Homes for First Responders and Teachers
|5% of the first mortgage, plus a rate 0.5 point lower than the standard 5% loan
|First-time buyers who are public-safety workers or pre-K–12 teachers and counselors
|HomeStart
|6% of the first mortgage
|First-time buyers with income at or below 50% of area median income
|Flex 6000 or Flex 3%
|$6,000 or 3% of the first mortgage
|First-time or repeat buyers
|1st Time Advantage Direct or Flex Direct
|None from MMP (outside assistance allowed)
|Buyers who want the lowest MMP rate
The standard DPA options described here are deferred second loans, not grants. They carry 0% interest and no monthly payments and are due when you sell, refinance, transfer or pay off the first mortgage. SmartBuy’s separate student-debt assistance has different forgiveness terms. (MMP 1st Time Advantage; 6000 fact sheet)
Partner Match can add up to $2,500 from an employer, builder, community group or local government, matched dollar for dollar, with the 6000 products. It can’t be combined with the first-responder and teacher loan.
Who qualifies
- First-time buyer. First-time generally means you have not owned and occupied a principal residence during the preceding three years. Some MMP products also serve repeat buyers; targeted-area and veteran exceptions have additional conditions.
- Credit score. 640 middle score for most products, and 720 for SmartBuy, according to the MMP product matrix (Sept. 4, 2026). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.
- Homebuyer education. Every borrower must finish an approved class before closing. Online classes approved by HUD, a mortgage insurer, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac count.
- Income and price limits. Limits vary by county and household size (see below).
- Loan types. Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans are all eligible.
MMP income and purchase price limits
Income limits run from about $137,100 to $232,540 depending on county, household size and whether the home is in a targeted area. These limits took effect June 24, 2026.
|County
|Income limit, 1–2 people
|Income limit, 3+ people
|Anne Arundel
|$140,759
|$161,873
|Cecil
|$137,100
|$157,665
|Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's
|$199,320
|$232,540
|Baltimore City (targeted area)
|$164,520
|$191,940
Purchase price limits also vary. In Montgomery County, for example, the limit is $1,306,974 ($1,597,413 in targeted areas), and no MMP first mortgage can exceed $832,750 anywhere in the state.
MMP rates published November 13, 2026
MMP publishes its rates each business day. The rates below were posted at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2026. They are a dated snapshot, not a quote.
|Loan
|Conventional
|FHA, VA, USDA
|1st Time Advantage Direct (no MMP assistance)
|7.375%
|7.125%
|1st Time Advantage 6000 or 3%
|7.625%
|7.250%
|1st Time Advantage 4%
|7.750%
|7.375%
|1st Time Advantage 5%
|7.875%
|7.500%
|First Homes for First Responders and Teachers (5%)
|7.375%
|7.000%
|HomeStart (6%)
|7.500%
|7.250%
|Flex 6000 or 3%
|8.000%
|7.625%
MMP does not publish an APR for each product; your lender’s Loan Estimate will show it. For comparison, the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. (MMP rates)
What the trade-off costs. On a $340,000 conventional loan, the 5% option gives you $17,000 toward your down payment and closing costs at 7.875%. The 6000 option gives $6,000 at 7.625%. With the 5% option, monthly principal and interest would run about $59 more than with the 6000 option, in exchange for $11,000 more help. Example assumes a 30-year fixed loan and the posted rates above; MMP doesn’t publish APRs. APR includes certain financing charges and may differ from the interest rate; obtain the lender’s applicable disclosures. Taxes, insurance and mortgage insurance are not included. This is an example, not an offer.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
First Homes for First Responders and Teachers
Gov. Wes Moore announced this $50 million program on Sept. 4, 2026. It offers first-time buyers a rate 0.5 percentage point below the standard 1st Time Advantage 5% loan, plus 5% of the loan as a 0% deferred second loan. Eligible jobs include full-time firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, rescue squad members, sworn Office of the State Fire Marshal staff, 9-1-1 specialists, and certified pre-K–12 classroom teachers and school counselors. Workers relocating to Maryland qualify with a signed job offer. (MMP; Conduit Street)
Maryland SmartBuy: student debt payoff
SmartBuy pays off a buyer’s student loans at closing, up to $25,000 and no more than 15% of the purchase price. It requires a 720 credit score, and the assistance is forgiven at 20% a year over five years.
How to apply
- Take an approved homebuyer education class.
- Contact an MMP-approved lender. Lenders are listed on the MMP website.
- Get preapproved and confirm which MMP product fits your income, county and savings.
- Find a home within the purchase price limit, and close with the MMP first mortgage and assistance.
How we got these numbers
Program terms come from MMP’s own pages and fact sheets, checked Nov. 14, 2026. Rates are MMP’s posted rates for Nov. 13, 2026. Income and price limits come from MMP’s official limits chart under Directive 2026-04 (effective June 24, 2026), checked Nov. 17, 2026. The national average is the Mortech 30-year fixed purchase average for Nov. 10, 2026.
FAQ
Sources: MMP: 1st Time Advantage; MMP: 1st Time Advantage 6000 fact sheet; MMP: Interest rates, Nov. 13, 2026; MMP: Product matrix, Sept. 4, 2026; MMP: First Homes for First Responders and Teachers; Conduit Street: New $50M homebuyer program (Sept. 9, 2026); Maryland Mortgage Program: Income and purchase price limits chart (Directive 2026-04, effective June 24, 2026); Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 10, 2026).