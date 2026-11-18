Key Takeaways The Maryland Mortgage Program’s 1st Time Advantage loans come with $6,000 or 3%, 4% or 5% of your loan as a 0% interest second loan, repaid only when you sell, refinance or pay off the home.

Most MMP loans need a 640 middle credit score and an approved homebuyer education class. Income and price limits vary by county.

MMP rates were 7.000% to 8.000% on Nov. 13, 2026, depending on the loan and the size of the assistance. More help usually means a higher rate.

The Maryland Mortgage Program (MMP) is the state’s home loan program for first-time and repeat buyers, run by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Its most popular option, 1st Time Advantage, pairs a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with down payment and closing cost help of $6,000 or 3% to 5% of the loan amount. That help is a 0% interest loan with no monthly payment, due when the first mortgage ends. As of November 2026, you need a 640 credit score and must meet county income and price limits.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

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MMP down payment assistance options

Option Help with down payment and closing costs Who it's for 1st Time Advantage 6000 $6,000, exactly First-time buyers 1st Time Advantage 3%, 4% or 5% 3%, 4% or 5% of the first mortgage First-time buyers First Homes for First Responders and Teachers 5% of the first mortgage, plus a rate 0.5 point lower than the standard 5% loan First-time buyers who are public-safety workers or pre-K–12 teachers and counselors HomeStart 6% of the first mortgage First-time buyers with income at or below 50% of area median income Flex 6000 or Flex 3% $6,000 or 3% of the first mortgage First-time or repeat buyers 1st Time Advantage Direct or Flex Direct None from MMP (outside assistance allowed) Buyers who want the lowest MMP rate

The standard DPA options described here are deferred second loans, not grants. They carry 0% interest and no monthly payments and are due when you sell, refinance, transfer or pay off the first mortgage. SmartBuy’s separate student-debt assistance has different forgiveness terms. (MMP 1st Time Advantage; 6000 fact sheet)

Partner Match can add up to $2,500 from an employer, builder, community group or local government, matched dollar for dollar, with the 6000 products. It can’t be combined with the first-responder and teacher loan.

Who qualifies

First-time buyer. First-time generally means you have not owned and occupied a principal residence during the preceding three years. Some MMP products also serve repeat buyers; targeted-area and veteran exceptions have additional conditions.

First-time generally means you have not owned and occupied a principal residence during the preceding three years. Some MMP products also serve repeat buyers; targeted-area and veteran exceptions have additional conditions. Credit score. 640 middle score for most products, and 720 for SmartBuy, according to the MMP product matrix (Sept. 4, 2026). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

640 middle score for most products, and 720 for SmartBuy, according to the MMP product matrix (Sept. 4, 2026). You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Homebuyer education. Every borrower must finish an approved class before closing. Online classes approved by HUD, a mortgage insurer, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac count.

Every borrower must finish an approved class before closing. Online classes approved by HUD, a mortgage insurer, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac count. Income and price limits. Limits vary by county and household size (see below).

Limits vary by county and household size (see below). Loan types. Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans are all eligible.

MMP income and purchase price limits

Income limits run from about $137,100 to $232,540 depending on county, household size and whether the home is in a targeted area. These limits took effect June 24, 2026.

County Income limit, 1–2 people Income limit, 3+ people Anne Arundel $140,759 $161,873 Cecil $137,100 $157,665 Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's $199,320 $232,540 Baltimore City (targeted area) $164,520 $191,940

Purchase price limits also vary. In Montgomery County, for example, the limit is $1,306,974 ($1,597,413 in targeted areas), and no MMP first mortgage can exceed $832,750 anywhere in the state.

MMP rates published November 13, 2026

MMP publishes its rates each business day. The rates below were posted at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2026. They are a dated snapshot, not a quote.

Loan Conventional FHA, VA, USDA 1st Time Advantage Direct (no MMP assistance) 7.375% 7.125% 1st Time Advantage 6000 or 3% 7.625% 7.250% 1st Time Advantage 4% 7.750% 7.375% 1st Time Advantage 5% 7.875% 7.500% First Homes for First Responders and Teachers (5%) 7.375% 7.000% HomeStart (6%) 7.500% 7.250% Flex 6000 or 3% 8.000% 7.625%

MMP does not publish an APR for each product; your lender’s Loan Estimate will show it. For comparison, the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. (MMP rates)

What the trade-off costs. On a $340,000 conventional loan, the 5% option gives you $17,000 toward your down payment and closing costs at 7.875%. The 6000 option gives $6,000 at 7.625%. With the 5% option, monthly principal and interest would run about $59 more than with the 6000 option, in exchange for $11,000 more help. Example assumes a 30-year fixed loan and the posted rates above; MMP doesn’t publish APRs. APR includes certain financing charges and may differ from the interest rate; obtain the lender’s applicable disclosures. Taxes, insurance and mortgage insurance are not included. This is an example, not an offer.

First Homes for First Responders and Teachers

Gov. Wes Moore announced this $50 million program on Sept. 4, 2026. It offers first-time buyers a rate 0.5 percentage point below the standard 1st Time Advantage 5% loan, plus 5% of the loan as a 0% deferred second loan. Eligible jobs include full-time firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, rescue squad members, sworn Office of the State Fire Marshal staff, 9-1-1 specialists, and certified pre-K–12 classroom teachers and school counselors. Workers relocating to Maryland qualify with a signed job offer. (MMP; Conduit Street)

Maryland SmartBuy: student debt payoff

SmartBuy pays off a buyer’s student loans at closing, up to $25,000 and no more than 15% of the purchase price. It requires a 720 credit score, and the assistance is forgiven at 20% a year over five years.

How to apply

Take an approved homebuyer education class. Contact an MMP-approved lender. Lenders are listed on the MMP website. Get preapproved and confirm which MMP product fits your income, county and savings. Find a home within the purchase price limit, and close with the MMP first mortgage and assistance.

How we got these numbers

Program terms come from MMP’s own pages and fact sheets, checked Nov. 14, 2026. Rates are MMP’s posted rates for Nov. 13, 2026. Income and price limits come from MMP’s official limits chart under Directive 2026-04 (effective June 24, 2026), checked Nov. 17, 2026. The national average is the Mortech 30-year fixed purchase average for Nov. 10, 2026.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does the Maryland Mortgage Program give? You can get $6,000, or 3%, 4% or 5% of your first mortgage. HomeStart offers 6% to buyers at or below 50% of area median income. Do you have to pay back MMP down payment assistance? Yes. It's a 0% interest loan with no monthly payments, due when you sell, refinance, transfer or pay off the first mortgage. SmartBuy assistance is the exception: it's forgiven over five years. What credit score do you need for the Maryland Mortgage Program? A 640 middle score for most products. SmartBuy requires 720. Do you have to be a first-time buyer? First-time generally means you have not owned and occupied a principal residence during the preceding three years. Some MMP products also serve repeat buyers; targeted-area and veteran exceptions have additional conditions. What were MMP rates on Nov. 13, 2026? On Nov. 13, 2026, MMP rates ran from 7.000% to 8.000%, depending on the product and loan type.

Sources: MMP: 1st Time Advantage; MMP: 1st Time Advantage 6000 fact sheet; MMP: Interest rates, Nov. 13, 2026; MMP: Product matrix, Sept. 4, 2026; MMP: First Homes for First Responders and Teachers; Conduit Street: New $50M homebuyer program (Sept. 9, 2026); Maryland Mortgage Program: Income and purchase price limits chart (Directive 2026-04, effective June 24, 2026); Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 10, 2026).