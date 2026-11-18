Key Takeaways
- THDA’s Great Choice loan is a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for Tennessee buyers. With an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice loan, Great Choice Plus adds a second mortgage: up to $6,000 or $10,000 at 0% with no monthly payments, or up to 5% of the price (maximum $15,000) repaid monthly.
- The no-payment options have a 10-year forgivable term but must be repaid if you sell or refinance. The 5% option carries your first-mortgage rate with payments over 30 years.
- THDA lists a 640 minimum credit score, homebuyer education and income under your county’s limit. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Teachers, veterans, firefighters, EMTs and police get a lower rate through Homeownership for Heroes.
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) runs Great Choice, the state’s main home loan program for first-time buyers, veterans and buyers in targeted areas. It offers a 30-year fixed-rate FHA, VA, USDA or low-LTV conventional loan from approved lenders. Buyers using an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice loan can add Great Choice Plus, a second mortgage for down payment and closing costs. THDA also offers a rate discount for teachers, veterans and public-safety workers.Check your home buying options. Start here
This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.
In this article (Skip to...)
- THDA down payment assistance options
- Who qualifies
- THDA income and price limits
- Homeownership for Heroes: a lower rate
- THDA rates
- How to apply
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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THDA down payment assistance options
Great Choice Plus comes in four versions, each a second mortgage paired with an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice first mortgage. These are the terms in THDA’s Originating Agents Guide (latest revision Sept. 14, 2026):
|Option
|Amount
|Rate
|Monthly payments
|Repayment
|Plus No Payment
|Up to $6,000
|0%
|None
|10-year forgivable term; repay if you sell or refinance
|Plus 10-year forgivable
|Up to $10,000
|0%
|None
|10-year forgivable term; repay if you sell or refinance
|Plus Payment
|Up to 5% of the sales price, maximum $15,000
|Same as first mortgage
|Yes, over 30 years
|Balance due if the first mortgage is paid off or refinanced
|Plus Payment (new construction)
|Up to $25,000
|0%
|Yes, over 15 years
|Newly built homes only
Example (illustrative): On a $280,000 home, the Plus Payment option could be up to $14,000, at the same rate as your first mortgage. Your lender confirms the amount you can get, and the assistance still has to fit the program’s and lender’s other requirements.
Who qualifies
- First-time buyer. You generally can’t have owned a home in the past three years. That rule is waived for veterans, and for buyers in targeted counties and some census tracts.
- Credit score. 640 minimum, according to THDA. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.
- Homebuyer education. Required for Great Choice Plus and Homeownership for Heroes. THDA lists approved online and in-person courses.
- Income and price limits. Both vary by county (see below).
- Lender fees. THDA caps normal lender fees at $1,400. There’s no prepayment penalty.
THDA income and price limits
Income limits depend on your county and household size. These are THDA’s limits effective Aug. 1, 2026:
|County
|Income limit, 1–2 people
|Income limit, 3+ people
|Price limit
|Davidson (Nashville), Rutherford, Williamson
|$139,320
|$162,540
|$500,000
|Knox (Knoxville)
|$103,700
|$119,255
|$500,000
|Shelby (Memphis)
|$102,794
|$118,214
|$500,000
|Hamilton (Chattanooga)
|$101,854
|$117,133
|$500,000
Many rural counties have income limits of about $94,900 to $103,700 for one or two people, and the price limit is $500,000 statewide. (THDA limits table)
Homeownership for Heroes: a lower rate
Homeownership for Heroes gives eligible buyers a Great Choice loan at a lower rate; THDA describes a reduction of up to 0.5 percentage point, set when you lock. Eligible buyers include K-12 teachers (added May 5, 2026), veterans and eligible spouses, active military and National Guard members, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and state and local law enforcement officers. Eligible Heroes borrowers may receive a lower program interest rate. The payment difference depends on the loan amount, term and applicable rates. THDA says the program has helped 5,448 public servants buy homes. (THDA)Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
THDA rates
THDA posts its rates daily for approved lenders, and rates differ by program and assistance option. For comparison, the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. Your lender’s Loan Estimate shows the rate and APR on each THDA option.
How to apply
- Take a THDA-approved homebuyer education course.
- Choose a THDA-approved lender (THDA lists them by county).
- Get preapproved and ask which Great Choice assistance options are currently available and, if eligible, Heroes.
- Find a home under the price limit and close with your lender.
How we got these numbers
Assistance terms come from THDA’s Originating Agents Guide (latest revision Sept. 14, 2026), cross-checked against THDA’s program comparison matrix and Lender Notice 2026-16. Income and price limits come from THDA’s limits table effective Aug. 1, 2026. The national average is the Mortech 30-year fixed purchase average on Nov. 10, 2026.
FAQ
Sources: THDA: Originating Agents Guide (latest revision Sept. 14, 2026); THDA: Program comparison matrix; THDA: Great Choice matrix; THDA: Great Choice explanation page; THDA: Lender Notice 2026-16, pilot DPA; THDA: Teachers eligible for Homeownership for Heroes (May 5, 2026); THDA: Acquisition and income limits (effective Aug. 1, 2026); Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 10, 2026).