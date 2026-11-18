Key Takeaways THDA’s Great Choice loan is a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for Tennessee buyers. With an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice loan, Great Choice Plus adds a second mortgage: up to $6,000 or $10,000 at 0% with no monthly payments, or up to 5% of the price (maximum $15,000) repaid monthly.

The no-payment options have a 10-year forgivable term but must be repaid if you sell or refinance. The 5% option carries your first-mortgage rate with payments over 30 years.

THDA lists a 640 minimum credit score, homebuyer education and income under your county’s limit. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Teachers, veterans, firefighters, EMTs and police get a lower rate through Homeownership for Heroes.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) runs Great Choice, the state’s main home loan program for first-time buyers, veterans and buyers in targeted areas. It offers a 30-year fixed-rate FHA, VA, USDA or low-LTV conventional loan from approved lenders. Buyers using an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice loan can add Great Choice Plus, a second mortgage for down payment and closing costs. THDA also offers a rate discount for teachers, veterans and public-safety workers.

This form connects you with mortgage lenders; it does not determine assistance eligibility or ensure a connection with a participating program lender.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

THDA down payment assistance options

Great Choice Plus comes in four versions, each a second mortgage paired with an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice first mortgage. These are the terms in THDA’s Originating Agents Guide (latest revision Sept. 14, 2026):

Option Amount Rate Monthly payments Repayment Plus No Payment Up to $6,000 0% None 10-year forgivable term; repay if you sell or refinance Plus 10-year forgivable Up to $10,000 0% None 10-year forgivable term; repay if you sell or refinance Plus Payment Up to 5% of the sales price, maximum $15,000 Same as first mortgage Yes, over 30 years Balance due if the first mortgage is paid off or refinanced Plus Payment (new construction) Up to $25,000 0% Yes, over 15 years Newly built homes only

Example (illustrative): On a $280,000 home, the Plus Payment option could be up to $14,000, at the same rate as your first mortgage. Your lender confirms the amount you can get, and the assistance still has to fit the program’s and lender’s other requirements.

Who qualifies

First-time buyer. You generally can’t have owned a home in the past three years. That rule is waived for veterans, and for buyers in targeted counties and some census tracts.

You generally can’t have owned a home in the past three years. That rule is waived for veterans, and for buyers in targeted counties and some census tracts. Credit score. 640 minimum, according to THDA. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval.

640 minimum, according to THDA. You must also meet the program’s and lender’s other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Homebuyer education. Required for Great Choice Plus and Homeownership for Heroes. THDA lists approved online and in-person courses.

Required for Great Choice Plus and Homeownership for Heroes. THDA lists approved online and in-person courses. Income and price limits. Both vary by county (see below).

Both vary by county (see below). Lender fees. THDA caps normal lender fees at $1,400. There’s no prepayment penalty.

THDA income and price limits

Income limits depend on your county and household size. These are THDA’s limits effective Aug. 1, 2026:

County Income limit, 1–2 people Income limit, 3+ people Price limit Davidson (Nashville), Rutherford, Williamson $139,320 $162,540 $500,000 Knox (Knoxville) $103,700 $119,255 $500,000 Shelby (Memphis) $102,794 $118,214 $500,000 Hamilton (Chattanooga) $101,854 $117,133 $500,000

Many rural counties have income limits of about $94,900 to $103,700 for one or two people, and the price limit is $500,000 statewide. (THDA limits table)

Homeownership for Heroes: a lower rate

Homeownership for Heroes gives eligible buyers a Great Choice loan at a lower rate; THDA describes a reduction of up to 0.5 percentage point, set when you lock. Eligible buyers include K-12 teachers (added May 5, 2026), veterans and eligible spouses, active military and National Guard members, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and state and local law enforcement officers. Eligible Heroes borrowers may receive a lower program interest rate. The payment difference depends on the loan amount, term and applicable rates. THDA says the program has helped 5,448 public servants buy homes. (THDA)

THDA rates

THDA posts its rates daily for approved lenders, and rates differ by program and assistance option. For comparison, the national average 30-year fixed purchase rate was 7.201% (7.270% APR) on Nov. 10, 2026. Your lender’s Loan Estimate shows the rate and APR on each THDA option.

How to apply

Take a THDA-approved homebuyer education course. Choose a THDA-approved lender (THDA lists them by county). Get preapproved and ask which Great Choice assistance options are currently available and, if eligible, Heroes. Find a home under the price limit and close with your lender.

How we got these numbers

Assistance terms come from THDA’s Originating Agents Guide (latest revision Sept. 14, 2026), cross-checked against THDA’s program comparison matrix and Lender Notice 2026-16. Income and price limits come from THDA’s limits table effective Aug. 1, 2026. The national average is the Mortech 30-year fixed purchase average on Nov. 10, 2026.

FAQ

How much down payment assistance does THDA offer? Great Choice Plus offers up to $6,000 or $10,000 with no payments, up to 5% of the price (maximum $15,000) with monthly payments, or up to $25,000 for new construction. All require an FHA, VA or USDA Great Choice first mortgage. Is THDA down payment assistance forgiven? The $6,000 and $10,000 no-payment options have a 10-year forgivable term but must be repaid if you sell or refinance. The payment options are repaid monthly. What credit score do you need for THDA? THDA lists a 640 minimum. You must also meet the program's and lender's other requirements; meeting a minimum does not guarantee approval. Do you have to be a first-time buyer for THDA? Usually, meaning no home ownership in the past three years. Veterans and buyers in targeted areas are exempt. Can teachers get a THDA discount? Yes. Since May 5, 2026, K-12 teachers qualify for Homeownership for Heroes, which lowers the Great Choice rate by up to 0.5 percentage point.

Sources: THDA: Originating Agents Guide (latest revision Sept. 14, 2026); THDA: Program comparison matrix; THDA: Great Choice matrix; THDA: Great Choice explanation page; THDA: Lender Notice 2026-16, pilot DPA; THDA: Teachers eligible for Homeownership for Heroes (May 5, 2026); THDA: Acquisition and income limits (effective Aug. 1, 2026); Mortech national averages via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 10, 2026).