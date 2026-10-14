September inflation reached 3.7%. What it could mean for mortgage rates before October 28

September inflation came in hotter than expected. Bond-market reactions can affect mortgage pricing before the Fed meets on October 28, but whether your quote changes depends on your lender and whether your rate is locked.

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September CPI came in at 3.7%, above forecast

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the government’s main gauge of what a typical basket of goods and services costs, rose 0.6% in September and 3.7% over the past 12 months. That is up from 3.4% in August and above the 3.6% economists expected.

Core CPI, which strips out food and energy because those prices swing hard from month to month, rose 0.3% on the month and 2.6% over the year. Both readings came in above forecasts of 0.2% and 2.5%, and up from a five-year low of 2.4%.

Gasoline did most of the damage, rising 9.1% in the month and accounting for more than half of the headline increase. Shelter, the cost of housing, rose 0.4% after a 0.3% rise in August. Shelter inflation carries more weight with the Fed than a gas spike for one reason: it moves slowly and tends to stay put, so policymakers read it as a signal of whether high prices are sticking. Owners’ equivalent rent, the BLS estimate of what homeowners would pay to rent their own homes, rose 0.3% and makes up a large share of that shelter figure.

How the report pushed Treasury yields and mortgage pricing

Here is how the report can affect mortgage pricing. The 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate on government debt that mortgage pricing tracks most closely, rose to around 5.3%, up roughly 7 to 9 basis points, in trading after the release. The 2-year Treasury yield, which moves more with Fed expectations, climbed roughly 10 to 13 basis points to around 4.9%. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point, so 10 basis points is 0.10%.

Mortgage rates often move in the same direction as 10-year Treasury yields, but not point for point; mortgage-backed securities pricing and lender-specific factors also matter.

What the CPI surprise means for your mortgage rate

If you have a quote but haven't locked yet

A rate lock is a lender’s promise to hold a specific rate for a set window, usually 30 to 60 days, while you close. Until you lock, your quote floats with the market. The 10-year moved roughly 7 to 9 basis points within hours of the release, so Tuesday’s number can look different by Wednesday afternoon.

For illustration only, let’s compare two hypothetical $400,000, fully amortizing, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages at interest rates of 7.28% and 7.38%. Monthly principal and interest would be approximately $2,737 and $2,764, a difference of about $27 a month, or $327 a year. These figures exclude taxes, insurance, and fees and are not loan offers or a prediction of available rates.

If your rate is already locked

A market move alone generally does not change a locked rate if you close before the lock expires and meet the lock agreement’s conditions. Changes to your application, such as your loan amount, credit score, or verified income, can affect the rate. If closing is delayed, ask your lender about extension availability and any fees.

If you're weighing a refinance

For borrowers whose existing rate is below available refinance rates, the potential benefit may be limited. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) put the 30-year contract rate at 7.50% in its weekly survey for the week ending October 9. Overall mortgage applications fell 2.7%, and refinance applications slipped 0.4% from the week before. Refinancing a lower-rate mortgage into a higher-rate loan generally will not save interest on a like-for-like basis. Whether refinancing serves another goal depends on closing costs, the new term, total borrowing costs and the borrower’s circumstances.

You may have seen stories pointing to easier conditions in 2027. New York Fed President John Williams said this week he expects no rate hikes in 2027 and sees inflation near 2% next year, though he still sees room for one more increase this year. These are expectations, not commitments; policy decisions depend on incoming data. That outlook can be accurate and may not change a decision you are making this quarter.

If you're watching the Fed

The next meeting runs October 27 to 28, led by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the group inside the Fed that sets the federal funds rate, the overnight rate banks charge each other. The Fed’s target range is 3.75% to 4.00% after its September increase, its first in three years. The Fed does not set mortgage rates.

Before the report, CME FedWatch priced about a 22% chance of a quarter-point hike at the October 28 meeting. As of Wednesday morning, October 14, after the release, those odds were 43.7%, up from 22.1% a day earlier, according to CNBC’s read of CME FedWatch. These futures-implied probabilities change with market prices and do not guarantee the Fed’s decision.

Both the Fed’s decision and its guidance could affect bond markets and mortgage pricing, depending on how they compare with market expectations. Neither another hike nor the direction of mortgage rates is assured.

If you rent or are still saving to buy

The 0.4% shelter number is the one to track. Energy is volatile and fades. Housing costs are the stubborn part, and as long as they climb, the Fed has a reason to hold its stance even if gas prices ease next month.

A few dated signals to put on your calendar, information only:

Thursday, October 15: Freddie Mac’s weekly mortgage-rate average , covering applications from the preceding week rather than isolating the reaction to the CPI release.

October 27 to 28: FOMC meeting . The sentence to read is the forward guidance on December, not the headline hold-or-hike.

October 29: PCE price index , the inflation measure the Fed actually targets, which can confirm or soften the CPI story.

December 8 to 9: The following FOMC meeting. September meeting minutes showed most officials expect another increase by year-end.

The bond market reacted within hours of the CPI release. Both the Fed’s October 28 decision and its guidance could affect mortgage pricing in the weeks ahead, depending on how they compare with market expectations.