The Fed Decides This Week: Will Mortgage Rates Drop or Stay Put?

Key Takeaways

Markets are watching to see if the Fed changes course on rates

Mortgage rates are currently averaging 6.76% for a 30-year fixed

Watch for updates to the Fed’s dot plot projections — they’ll signal the rate path for the rest of the year

Consider locking your rate now — markets are uncertain and today’s rates already reflect current expectations

The Fed Meets This Week — And Markets Are Already Making Their Bet

The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting on Tuesday, September 16, and all signs point to the Fed holding rates steady once again.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, a futures-based probability tracker, markets are pricing in a near-certain chance the Fed stays put. No surprise there. The Fed has signaled patience, and traders have listened.

But this isn’t just another hold-the-line meeting. September is a projection meeting, which means the Fed will release its updated dot plot — a chart showing where each Fed official expects rates to land over the next few years. That dot plot could move markets more than the rate decision itself.

Right now, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.76%, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey. That’s up 5 basis points (0.05%) from the week before — a small tick, but a reminder that rates don’t wait around.

If you’re shopping for a mortgage, the rate decision is likely already baked in. The dot plot is the wild card. A more aggressive path toward cuts could push rates lower. A hawkish surprise could send them higher.

Now could be the time to lock in before the Fed reshuffles expectations.

Three Ways This Meeting Could Play Out for Your Mortgage Rate

The most likely outcome is simple: the Fed holds steady and says very little new. Markets have already priced this in. If that’s what happens, don’t expect mortgage rates to move much in either direction.

That’s Scenario A, and it’s the boring one.

Scenario B is where things get interesting. If the Fed signals that rate cuts are closer than expected — maybe pointing to cooling job growth or softening demand — mortgage rates could drop fast. Unemployment has ticked up to 4.1%, and if the Fed sounds worried about that number, rate shoppers could catch a break.

But here’s the scenario most people overlook.

In Scenario C, the Fed does exactly what everyone expects — holds rates — but changes the language in its statement. Maybe it drops a reference to “elevated” inflation. Maybe it swaps “patient” for something softer. These word changes sound tiny. They’re not.

Bond traders parse every syllable of a Fed statement. One word swap can move mortgage rates more than an actual rate cut that was already expected.

With CPI inflation still running at 3.4%, the Fed has reason to stay cautious. In plain English: prices are still rising faster than the Fed wants, so don’t expect them to rush toward cuts.

But the unemployment data tells a different story. At 4.1%, the labor market is cooling. The Fed’s dual mandate means it has to weigh both sides — and if it starts leaning toward the jobs side of that equation, you could see mortgage rates improve.

So what should you do? If you’re rate shopping right now, keep a close eye on the statement language, not just the rate decision. The words matter more than the action this time around.

Now could be the time to lock in before markets react.

Denise McManus, of Apex Residential Real Estate/Xpert Home Lending, noted, “Markets are now pricing roughly 50%-60% odds of a Fed hike on September 16 — not a cut,”

What To Watch For Wednesday

The Fed’s statement will land at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Chair Powell’s press conference at 2:30. Here’s what matters most.

First, watch the language around inflation. The Fed has described inflation as “somewhat elevated” in recent statements. If that phrase gets upgraded — or downgraded — it will move markets fast.

Second, this is a projection meeting. That means we’ll get a fresh dot plot, the chart showing where each Fed official expects rates to land over the next few years. The dot plot will tell you more than the statement itself. If officials pencil in fewer cuts for 2025 than they did last time, mortgage rates could tick up. If they hold steady or add cuts, rates could improve.

But the real fireworks usually come during Powell’s press conference.

Reporters will press him on whether the Fed sees enough progress on inflation to begin cutting rates soon. They’ll also ask how the latest jobs data factors into the timeline. Powell’s answers — and his tone — tend to move mortgage rates more than the written statement does.

So what should you do?

If you’ve found a rate you like, now could be the time to lock in. Waiting for the Fed announcement is a gamble. Markets often price in expectations before the news drops, and a surprise in either direction can send rates moving fast.

You don’t need to predict the Fed’s next move. You just need a rate that works for your budget. If you’ve got one, lock it.

Andrew Dehan, a senior analyst at Bankrate, noted, “Lenders base rates not just on your personal financial profile or the current market, but also on their business needs,”

What Are Today’s Mortgage Rates?

Mortgage rates sit near 7% right now, and the Fed’s next move is far from certain. If you’ve found a rate that works for your budget, don’t sit on it. Markets can change without notice. Get your rate locked in before the next headline reshuffles the deck.