If you want your home to go to your children without probate, but you don’t want to give up control of it while you’re alive, someone may have suggested a lady bird deed. A lady bird deed, also called an enhanced life estate deed, lets you keep full control of your home for life, including the right to sell or mortgage it, and passes the home to the people you name when you die, usually without probate.

Only a handful of states recognize this type of deed, and the rules differ in each one. Keep reading to learn which states allow it, how Medicaid estate recovery treats it, and what it means for your mortgage, a HELOC or reverse mortgage, and the equity your heirs inherit.

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What is a lady bird deed?

A lady bird deed is a property deed that names who inherits your home while letting you keep full control of it for the rest of your life. You can live in the home, sell it, and change or revoke the deed at any time, according to the Texas State Law Library. When you die, the home passes to the people you named.

The legal name is an enhanced life estate deed. A life estate is the right to own and use a property for the rest of your life, and the person who receives the home after you die is the remainder beneficiary. Vermont’s statute describes the deed as one where the owner keeps a life estate plus the right to convey the property during life, while the beneficiary holds no vested rights until the owner’s death, under 27 V.S.A. § 653.

The Michigan Bar Journal writes the name as one word, “ladybird deed.”

People typically consider this deed for the following reasons:

Skipping probate. Michigan cases have affirmed ladybird deeds as “a means to forgo the probate process,” per the Michigan Bar Journal . If you’re not sure what probate involves, see how real estate probate works .

Keeping control. You don’t need the beneficiary’s permission to sell or borrow against the home in states whose rules allow it, such as Vermont, under 27 V.S.A. § 654 .

Limiting Medicaid estate recovery in some states. The Texas State Law Library says these deeds “may sometimes be used to protect real property from Medicaid estate recovery claims.”

How a lady bird deed works during your life and after you die

An enhanced life estate deed works in three stages: you sign and record it, you keep using the home as its owner, and the home passes to your beneficiaries at your death. Recording means filing the deed with your county’s land records office; what a property deed is and why it matters covers the basics of deeds and title.

Sign and record the deed. An attorney usually drafts it so it meets your state’s requirements. The Texas State Law Library notes there’s no official Texas form and strongly recommends talking to a lawyer first ( Texas State Law Library ). Keep living in and controlling the home. Your beneficiaries have no ownership rights yet. The home passes at your death. In Vermont, the beneficiary’s interest vests at the owner’s death, subject to any recorded liens, under 27 V.S.A. § 654 .

What you can do with your home under a lady bird deed

An enhanced life estate deed leaves the owner’s rights largely intact during life. Vermont’s statute lets the owner sell, lease, gift or mortgage the property “without the need for joinder by, consent from, agreement of, or notice to the grantee,” and lets the owner revoke or revise the deed the same way, under 27 V.S.A. §§ 653, 654 and 656. Florida’s Department of Revenue said an enhanced life estate deed “does not transfer any present beneficial interests” to the beneficiaries (Florida Department of Revenue).

You still pay the property taxes, homeowners insurance and any mortgage. Whether you keep a homestead or senior property tax exemption depends on your state, so check with your county assessor or property appraiser.

In Michigan, recording a ladybird deed generally isn’t a transfer that uncaps the home’s taxable value, according to the Michigan Bar Journal. When the owner dies and a retained life estate in a home ends, Michigan’s State Tax Commission says that isn’t a transfer of ownership if the home goes to the owner’s or spouse’s parent, sibling, child or grandchild and isn’t used for a commercial purpose afterward, under MCL 211.27a(7)(d).

What happens to a lady bird deed when the owner dies

When the owner dies, a home covered by an enhanced life estate deed passes to the named beneficiaries outside probate in states that recognize the deed. If you sell the home or revoke the deed before you die, the beneficiaries get nothing from the deed, because they never held a present interest (Florida Department of Revenue).

Say you sign one naming your daughter, then sell the home five years later to move closer to her. In that hypothetical, the deed has no effect on the sale or on the cash you receive.

Taxes are a separate question. Inherited property generally takes a basis equal to its fair market value on the date of death, according to the IRS, and the Michigan Bar Journal says a ladybird beneficiary receives that step-up. Consult a tax professional about your situation.

Which states allow lady bird deeds?

Lady bird deeds are recognized in only a few states, and official state sources confirm four: Florida, Michigan, Texas, and Vermont.

Laws change, and courts or title insurers elsewhere may treat these deeds differently, so treat this list as a starting point rather than a complete answer.

States that recognize lady bird deeds (as of October 2026):

State Legal basis One thing to know Florida Recognized in a 2020 Department of Revenue tax advisement Homestead rules may limit how the home passes if you leave a spouse or minor child Michigan Mainly court decisions; treated as a nonprobate transfer under MCL 700.6101 Generally doesn’t uncap property taxes when recorded Texas Common law (not a statute) Can’t name alternate beneficiaries Vermont Statute since July 13, 2020 The statute spells out the owner’s powers and includes an optional form

Sources: Florida Department of Revenue, Florida Senate, Michigan Court of Appeals, Michigan Bar Journal, MCL 700.6101, Texas State Law Library and the Vermont Legislature.

Lady bird deeds in Florida

Florida’s own tax agency has addressed these deeds directly. The Florida Department of Revenue described an enhanced life estate deed, “also known as a Lady Bird Deed,” in a 2020 advisement. The department concluded that the deed it reviewed wasn’t subject to Florida’s documentary stamp tax because no present interest passed to the beneficiaries.

Florida’s homestead rules can restrict how the home passes when the owner leaves a spouse or minor child. Section 732.4015 generally prohibits devising homestead in those circumstances, but permits a devise to the surviving spouse when there is no minor child. Section 732.4017 also addresses certain lifetime homestead transfers. Ask a Florida attorney how these rules apply to your deed.

Lady bird deeds in Texas

Texas treats lady bird deeds as a matter of common law, while transfer-on-death deeds are governed by Chapter 114 of the Texas Estates Code, according to the Texas State Law Library. An agent can create a Texas lady bird deed if the owner’s power of attorney authorizes it, but a

Texas lady bird deed can’t name alternate beneficiaries.

For Medicaid purposes, Texas files its estate recovery claims in probate court against the estates of certain deceased recipients, per Texas Health and Human Services. Because Texas claims run through probate, the Texas State Law Library says lady bird deeds “may sometimes” protect a home from them; confirm with an attorney.

Lady bird deeds in Michigan

Michigan recognizes ladybird deeds mainly through court decisions, and the Michigan Bar Journal says the deed counts as a nonprobate transfer under MCL 700.6101. A 2024 Michigan Court of Appeals opinion, quoting the Michigan Supreme Court, describes one as a deed that lets the owner keep “the right to hold and occupy the property and use it as if the transferor were still the sole owner.”

Michigan Land Title Standard 9.3 calls the owner’s interest a “life estate with power to convey,” according to the Michigan Bar Journal. Michigan’s estate recovery law reaches only assets subject to probate, under MCL 400.112h.

Lady bird deeds in Vermont

Vermont is the one state in this list with a dedicated statute. Enhanced life estate deeds have been authorized by statute since July 13, 2020, under 27 V.S.A. chapter 6, which also provides an optional form.

Lady bird deeds in other states

Outside these four states, this kind of deed may not be valid or may not work the way you expect. West Virginia’s code authorizes transfer-on-death deeds, which work differently from lady bird deeds, under W. Va. Code § 36-12-5, but it has no statute for enhanced life estate deeds. The state’s Medicaid estate recovery manual doesn’t mention them either (West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services).

In states like these, a transfer-on-death deed or a living trust may do a similar job; ask a local attorney. South Carolina lawmakers introduced an “SC Enhanced Life Estate Deed Act” in 2025, but the bill was still listed in the House, referred to the Judiciary Committee, when checked in October 2026, per the South Carolina General Assembly.

Lady bird deed vs. transfer-on-death deed, life estate deed and living trust

A lady bird deed is one of several ways to pass a home outside probate, and each option trades control, cost, and flexibility differently. A transfer-on-death deed (TODD) names a beneficiary who receives the home at your death, a traditional life estate deed gives the beneficiary a present ownership interest, and a revocable living trust holds title to the home and other assets.

Feature Lady bird deed Transfer-on-death deed Traditional life estate deed Revocable living trust Avoids probate for the home Generally yes, where recognized Generally yes, where allowed by statute Generally yes Generally yes, if the home is titled in the trust Owner can sell or mortgage without consent Generally yes, though a Texas buyer may want the beneficiary’s approval Generally yes Generally no Generally yes, as trustee Owner can revoke Yes Yes Mostly permanent Yes Beneficiary has rights now No No Yes No Medicaid look-back exposure Varies by state Varies by state Can count as a transfer for less than fair market value Varies by state Due-on-sale exemption Not spelled out in federal law In Texas, creating a TODD does not trigger the clause during the owner’s lifetime; the transfer at death requires a separate review. Not spelled out in federal law Federal law exempts transfers into a trust where the borrower stays a beneficiary and keeps occupancy What it covers One property One property One property Any assets placed in the trust Where available A few states States with a TODD statute, such as Texas and West Virginia Varies by state Generally available nationwide

Sources: Texas State Law Library, 27 V.S.A. chapter 6, 42 U.S.C. § 1396p and 12 U.S.C. § 1701j-3.

The federal due-on-sale protections summarized here concern qualifying forward mortgages. Reverse mortgages have separate repayment rules; a deed does not prevent a HECM from becoming due.

A Texas TODD can name alternate beneficiaries and does not trigger a due-on-sale clause during the transferor’s lifetime. It cannot be created through a power of attorney, and the transferred property can remain subject to estate creditor claims for two years after death. Whether a lender can accelerate the loan after death depends on applicable federal protections and the loan terms. A traditional life estate deed is mostly permanent, so the owner generally can’t sell or borrow freely. If you’re weighing a sale to family instead, buying a house from your parents covers that route.

Can Medicaid take your house if you have a lady bird deed?

In some states, a lady bird deed can keep your home out of Medicaid estate recovery, because the home passes outside probate. It depends on your state’s law, and it isn’t a way to qualify for Medicaid. Before relying on it, confirm with your state Medicaid agency or consult an elder law or estate attorney licensed in your state.

How Medicaid estate recovery works

Medicaid estate recovery is the process states use to recoup certain long-term care costs after a recipient dies. States must seek recovery from the estates of people who were 55 or older when they received nursing facility services, home and community-based services, and related hospital and prescription drug services, according to Medicaid.gov.

States can’t recover while a surviving spouse is alive, or while a child under 21 or a blind or disabled child survives, and they must have procedures to waive recovery when it would cause undue hardship (Medicaid.gov).

Federal law sets a minimum definition of “estate” as property in the probate estate under state law, under 42 U.S.C. § 1396p(b)(4). States may choose a broader definition that reaches property passing through survivorship, life estates or living trusts. In states that limit recovery to the probate estate, such as Michigan under MCL 400.112h, a home that passes by lady bird deed may be outside recovery; in states that use the expanded definition, the deed may not help.

Lady bird deeds and the Medicaid look-back

The Medicaid look-back is a review of asset transfers made before you apply for long-term care coverage, and for transfers made on or after February 8, 2006, it generally reaches back 60 months, under 42 U.S.C. § 1396p(c). Giving away property for less than fair market value during that window can delay eligibility. Deeding your home outright to a child, or creating a traditional life estate, can be that kind of transfer.

An enhanced life estate deed is different because the owner keeps control and transfers no present interest (Florida Department of Revenue). Even so, each state’s Medicaid agency decides how it treats a deed, and the exact wording of the deed matters. Families considering buying a parent’s house to fund their care face a different set of look-back questions.

What a lady bird deed doesn't do for Medicaid

A lady bird deed doesn’t make anyone eligible for Medicaid. Eligibility for long-term care also depends on a home equity limit that started at $500,000 (states could choose up to $750,000) and is adjusted each year for inflation, and that limit doesn’t apply when a spouse or qualifying child lives in the home, under 42 U.S.C. § 1396p(f). Starting January 1, 2028, a 2025 federal law caps that limit at $1,000,000, inflation adjustments included, for homes that aren’t on land zoned for agricultural use, under Public Law 119-21.

If a parent also has a reverse mortgage, see how a reverse mortgage on a parent’s home affects Medicaid, SSI and inheritance.

How a lady bird deed affects your mortgage and home equity

A lady bird deed doesn’t pay off, remove, or change your mortgage. The loan stays with the property; you still owe it, and your beneficiaries inherit the home subject to it. Lenders, title insurers, and HUD’s reverse mortgage rules may each treat the deed differently, so confirm with your lender or servicer, and consult an elder law or estate attorney before signing.

Can you put a lady bird deed on a house with a mortgage?

You can generally put a lady bird deed on a house with a mortgage, because the deed doesn’t change who owes the loan. In Vermont, a mortgage taken by the owner encumbers both the owner’s interest and the interest conveyed to the beneficiary, and the beneficiary’s interest vests subject to recorded liens, under 27 V.S.A. §§ 654 and 656. Read your loan documents before recording the deed.

Does a lady bird deed trigger the due-on-sale clause?

A due-on-sale clause is a loan provision that lets the lender demand full repayment if the property, or an interest in it, is transferred without the lender’s consent, under 12 U.S.C. § 1701j-3. Federal law protects certain transfers involving qualifying forward mortgages, including some transfers to relatives after death and to a spouse or child. Applicable conditions must be met, including occupancy conditions under the implementing regulation. These regulatory protections exclude reverse mortgages, which have separate repayment rules. What a due-on-sale clause is explains the clause and its exemptions in more detail.

Federal law doesn’t mention enhanced life estate deeds, and the Texas State Law Library notes that one “may sometimes trigger a mortgage ‘due on sale’ clause when the owner dies.” Check your mortgage documents and ask your servicer how it treats an enhanced life estate deed before you record one.

Can you refinance or get a HELOC after signing a lady bird deed?

You can generally refinance or take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC) after signing the deed in states that recognize it, because the owner keeps the power to mortgage the home. Vermont’s statute, for example, lets the owner encumber the property without the beneficiary’s consent (27 V.S.A. § 654). A HELOC is a line of credit secured by your home, which you can draw on as needed, according to the CFPB.

Lender and title insurer practices vary, and some may review the deed or ask for additional signatures before closing, so confirm with your lender. Any cash-out refinance, HELOC or home equity loan you take during life stays on the home and reduces what your beneficiaries inherit. If you’re weighing a credit line in retirement, see whether retirees can use HELOCs safely.

Can you get a reverse mortgage with a lady bird deed?

You may be able to get a reverse mortgage with a lady bird deed, but HUD’s title rules for its Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) apply. A HECM is the FHA-insured reverse mortgage, and HUD requires the borrowers to hold title to the entire property; when a borrower holds a life estate, the rule counts a remainder holder who signs the mortgage as a mortgagor for title purposes (24 CFR 206.35). Ask the lender whether it will need your beneficiaries to sign or the deed to be revised before closing.

A HECM balance generally grows over time, reducing the equity heirs inherit (CFPB). The loan generally becomes due after the last borrower dies, although an eligible non-borrowing spouse may qualify for a deferral while meeting program requirements (24 CFR 206.27). Once the loan is due, heirs must arrange to resolve it (CFPB).

If the balance exceeds the home’s value, an eligible sale for at least 95% of its appraised value can satisfy the loan (24 CFR 206.125). Heirs who want to retain the home should ask the servicer to confirm the applicable payoff amount, including whether the 95% of appraised value option applies to their transfer, and consult a HUD-approved housing counselor or attorney.

For the full picture, see how a reverse mortgage works when you die and options when you inherit a reverse mortgage.

What beneficiaries inherit when a home with a lady bird deed still has a mortgage

Beneficiaries of an enhanced life estate deed inherit the home subject to every lien on it, including a first mortgage, HELOC, home equity loan or reverse mortgage. What they actually inherit is the equity, which is “the amount your property is currently worth, minus the amount of any existing mortgage,” as the CFPB defines it.

Say the home is worth $300,000 and still has a $120,000 mortgage balance. In that hypothetical, the beneficiaries inherit about $180,000 in equity before selling costs, not a $300,000 house free and clear.

Beneficiaries typically choose among these options:

Keep paying the loan. Continue payments on an existing forward mortgage where the loan terms and applicable transfer protections permit. A confirmed successor in interest receives applicable federal servicing protections without necessarily assuming personal liability for the debt ( 12 CFR 1024.30(d) ). This does not override a valid due-on-sale clause or let heirs simply continue a HECM that has become due.

Refinance in their own name if they qualify with a lender.

Sell the home and pay off the balance from the proceeds.

What happens to a home equity loan on inherited property covers second liens in more detail.

Lady bird deeds and title insurance

Title insurance matters when beneficiaries later sell or refinance a home that passed by an enhanced life estate deed, because the buyer’s or lender’s title insurer will review how title passed.

Requirements differ by insurer and state, so beneficiaries should ask a title company early what it will need, and owners can ask the same question before signing. Title insurance and owner’s title insurance explained covers how these policies work.

Disadvantages of a lady bird deed

The disadvantages of a lady bird deed mostly come from its limited availability and its narrow scope. The main drawbacks to consider are as follows:

Limited availability. Only a few states recognize the deed (see the state list above), so it may not work if you own property in or move to another state.

One property only. The deed covers the home it describes. If you sell and buy another home, you’d need a new deed.

No alternate beneficiary in Texas. The Texas version can’t name alternates, unlike a TODD ( Texas State Law Library ).

Shared ownership among co-beneficiaries. Siblings who inherit together may disagree about selling.

Sale friction. It may be difficult to sell a Texas property under this deed without the beneficiary’s approval ( Texas State Law Library ), and lenders, title insurers and due-on-sale clauses can add steps.

An insurance gap at death. In a Minnesota case decided by a federal appeals court (the Eighth Circuit) and described by the Michigan Bar Journal , a home burned days after the owner died, and the beneficiary wasn’t covered under the owner’s policy.

Medicaid and creditor outcomes vary by state (see the Medicaid section above).

The upsides are real too. You keep control, you can revoke the deed, and the home can pass outside probate where the deed is recognized (Texas State Law Library).

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“A lady bird deed works best when it’s part of a broader estate plan, not a substitute for one. Before executing a lady bird deed, think through how you might pay for future living expenses, including long-term care, whether you may need to relocate, and how these matters could impact your intended bequest.”

Can a lady bird deed be contested?

A lady bird deed can be contested, like a will or other legal document. A common ground is undue influence, which can make “the contract, will, or legal instrument in question” unenforceable, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. Other grounds and filing deadlines vary by state, so ask a local attorney if you expect a dispute.

How much does a lady bird deed cost?

The cost of a lady bird deed is usually an attorney’s drafting fee plus your county’s recording fee, and both vary by state, county and attorney. Ask your county recorder or clerk for its current fee schedule. Online forms exist, but the Texas State Law Library notes there’s no official form and strongly recommends talking to a lawyer.

What to do with a lady bird deed after the owner dies

After the owner dies, the beneficiaries named in the deed need to clear title, protect the home, and decide what to do with it. Requirements vary by state and county; the steps below are generally required.

Find the recorded deed at the county recorder or clerk’s office and confirm who the beneficiaries are. Order certified copies of the death certificate. Record what your county requires to show the owner’s death in the land records, such as a death certificate or an affidavit. Ask the recorder’s office or an attorney. Contact the mortgage servicer to identify yourself as a successor in interest ( 12 CFR 1024.30 ). Update homeowners insurance right away. The owner’s policy may not cover the new owner ( Michigan Bar Journal ). Check property tax exemptions with your county assessor or property appraiser, because a homestead exemption may end. Decide whether to keep, rent, refinance or sell the home. Ask an attorney whether any estate creditor or Medicaid claim applies in your state.

The information here is general and isn’t legal, tax, or financial advice. Before you sign a lady bird deed or act on one after a death, consult an elder law or estate attorney licensed in your state; consult with a tax professional for tax questions.

FAQ

Why is it called a lady bird deed?

“Lady bird deed” is a nickname, not a legal term. Official sources use “enhanced life estate deed,” the term in Vermont’s statute (Vermont Legislature) and a name the Texas State Law Library also uses. The official sources cited here don’t explain where the nickname came from.

Does a lady bird deed avoid property taxes or capital gains taxes?

An enhanced life estate deed doesn’t avoid property taxes; the owner keeps paying them. On capital gains, inherited property generally takes a basis equal to its fair market value at the owner’s death, per the IRS, which can reduce taxable gain if heirs sell. Consult a tax professional about your situation.

Can I do a lady bird deed myself?

You can find do-it-yourself forms, but drafting or recording mistakes can undo the deed’s purpose, and states have their own requirements. The Texas State Law Library notes there’s no official Texas form and strongly recommends talking to a lawyer. Consult an elder law or estate attorney in your state.

Can I change or cancel a lady bird deed?

You can generally change or cancel the deed without the beneficiary’s consent. The Texas State Law Library says the owner can “change or revoke the deed at any time,” and Vermont lets the owner revoke by recording a new deed to himself or herself, with no consent or notice to the beneficiary required (27 V.S.A. §§ 653 and 656).

What if the beneficiary dies before I do?

The answer depends on the deed’s wording and your state’s law. In Texas, the deed can’t name alternate beneficiaries (Texas State Law Library), while in Vermont the property generally passes to the deceased beneficiary’s heirs or beneficiaries unless the beneficiaries were named as joint tenants or the deed says otherwise. With joint tenants, the surviving beneficiaries take the property (27 V.S.A. § 658). Review your deed with an attorney if a beneficiary dies first.