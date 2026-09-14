Buying Your Parents’ House to Fund Their Care: Smart Move or Tax and Medicaid Trap?

Key Takeaways Buying a parent’s home and renting it back can work, but the details decide whether it’s smart or a costly mistake.

Paying below market value can create a gift of equity, and the cash itself can become a countable asset that affects Medicaid eligibility.

This is educational only, not legal or tax advice; consult an elder-law attorney and a tax professional about your state’s rules before acting.

Your parent needs money for care, and most of what they own is locked in the house. Buying their home at market value so they get a lump sum, then renting it back so they can stay put, can work when it’s done correctly.

Whether it’s smart or a trap comes down to a handful of rules, around gift of equity, the Medicaid look-back, rent-back terms, and capital gains, that most families don’t learn about until after the deal is done.

This article is educational and is not legal, tax, or financial advice. Medicaid and tax rules vary by state and change over time. Talk to a licensed elder-law attorney and a tax professional about your specific situation and state before acting.

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How the "Buy the House and Rent It Back" Plan Actually Works

You buy your parents’ home. They receive the sale proceeds to pay for in-home care, assisted living, or a long-term-care bill. They stay in the house and pay you rent under a written lease. Ownership moves to you; liquidity moves to them.

Financing the purchase is a real transaction. As the buyer, you typically take out a mortgage the same way you would for any other home. If you plan to occupy it yourself, an owner-occupied purchase loan may be available. Because your parents will keep living there as tenants, a lender may instead classify this as a non-owner-occupied or investment-property purchase, which usually carries different qualifying terms.

Some buyers use a home equity loan (HELOAN) — borrowing against a home they already own — though it isn’t a recommendation for every situation. Occupancy classification varies by lender, so confirm it and your financing options with a mortgage professional before planning around them.

Whatever the financing, the deal has to look arm’s-length, the way it would if buyer and seller were strangers: a professional appraisal to establish value, a real sale price at that value, a written lease, and rent at a real market rate. A below-market price or informal rent is exactly where this strategy runs into trouble.

The core trade-off: your parents gain cash now but give up ownership, future appreciation, and the house as an asset that might otherwise pass to heirs. Whether that trade is worth it depends on the family’s priorities and the details below.

When a "Family Discount" Becomes a Gift of Equity. And Why Medicaid Cares

Selling to family below market can trigger Medicaid problems, even when everyone means well. A gift of equity happens when a home is sold for less than its fair market value, and the gap between the appraised value and the sale price is the gift, even though money changed hands and it felt like a normal sale.

Medicaid doesn’t look at intent; it looks at value exchanged. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, when someone applies for long-term-care Medicaid, the state reviews financial transactions during a look-back period and can impose a penalty for assets transferred for less than fair market value, per Medicaid.gov. A below-market sale to a family member is a textbook uncompensated transfer, and a well-intentioned discount is treated the same as any other gift.

The look-back window is long. Federal rules use a 60-month (five-year) look-back for asset transfers in most states, and California has historically applied a shorter period; confirm the exact rules and any state exceptions through the state Medicaid agency, per Medicaid.gov. A transfer inside that window can create a penalty period of ineligibility. Treat any penalty figure as an estimate to work out with an attorney.

One distinction trips up families most: passing the IRS gift-tax rules does not mean you passed the Medicaid test. The federal gift-tax annual exclusion, $19,000 per recipient for 2026, per the IRS, governs gift-tax reporting only. It has nothing to do with Medicaid; a transfer under it can still be disqualifying. They are two separate systems with two separate rulebooks.

This is why a professional appraisal anchors the deal. It establishes fair market value in writing, the evidence that the sale happened at a real price and not a discounted family rate, so you can show Medicaid that full value was exchanged.

The Medicaid Risk Most Families Miss: The Cash Itself

Even a spotless sale at true fair market value can create a different Medicaid problem.

For Medicaid long-term-care eligibility, a primary residence is often an exempt asset, meaning its value generally doesn’t count toward the asset limit while the applicant lives there or intends to return, subject to conditions and a home-equity limit that vary by state, per Medicaid.gov. Cash, by contrast, is generally a countable asset. So when your parent sells the house, they may convert an exempt asset into a countable one.

Countable-asset limits are typically very low, in many states just a few thousand dollars for a single applicant, with the exact figure set by the state and adjusted over time. Check your parent’s current state limit through the state Medicaid agency, because a lump sum from a home sale can push a parent well over that limit until the money is “spent down.” Selling can turn a protected asset into one that counts against eligibility — the opposite of protecting the money.

Estate recovery is the other side of this coin. States are required to seek repayment of certain long-term-care Medicaid costs from the estates of people who received benefits at age 55 or older, and a home is frequently the largest asset a state looks to recover from, with important exceptions, for example when a spouse or a minor, blind, or disabled child survives (Medicaid.gov). Keeping the home doesn’t automatically shield it, and selling doesn’t automatically protect the proceeds. The right move depends heavily on the parent’s state and timeline, which is a question for an elder-law attorney rather than one to solve on your own.

Making the Rent-Back Legitimate: Fair Market Rent and a Real Lease

The rent-back lets your parents stay in their home, and it’s one of the most heavily scrutinized parts of the arrangement. Keeping it clean comes down to two things: a real lease and a real rent.

Start with a formal, written lease. A handshake understanding between family members won’t hold up if the arrangement is ever examined. The lease should read like any arm’s-length rental agreement, with the parties, the rent, the term, and the responsibilities spelled out.

Then set the rent at fair market rent for the area, what a landlord would charge an unrelated tenant for a comparable home. Undercharging can look like a gift from you to them; overcharging can look like an indirect gift from your parents to you. Documenting fair market rent with local rent comparables, the same way you documented value with an appraisal, is what shows the number was set honestly.

Prepaying rent is a specific red flag. Handing over years of rent up front can be treated as a transfer for less than fair value rather than ordinary monthly rent, pulling it into the same uncompensated-transfer analysis as a below-market sale. Rent should generally be paid as it comes due.

Rental income and family-caregiver arrangements can interact with Medicaid in ways that depend on the state and the specific facts. This is genuinely fact-sensitive, so treat it as a question for an elder-law attorney rather than something to settle from a checklist.

What tends to make a rent-back hold up:

A formal, written lease

Rent set at fair market rent for the area

Local rent comparables documenting how that number was set

Rent paid as it comes due, not prepaid in a lump sum

The same terms you’d offer an unrelated tenant

The Tax Side: Capital Gains, Stepped-Up Basis, and Gift Tax

Families focused on Medicaid often miss the tax trade-offs, and one can quietly cost more than expected.

Your parents’ side: capital gains and the home-sale exclusion. Selling may trigger capital gains, but the primary-residence exclusion under Section 121 can shelter a large portion. Per IRS Publication 523, a taxpayer who meets the ownership and use tests, generally owning and living in the home as a main residence for at least two of the five years before the sale, may exclude up to $250,000 of gain if single, or up to $500,000 if married filing jointly. For a couple who has owned for decades, that often covers most or all of the gain, but whether it fully applies is a tax pro’s call.

Your side: the basis trade-off. When you buy at fair market value, your cost basis is the purchase price you pay (IRS), and that determines your future capital gain. Had you inherited instead, your basis would generally be “stepped up” to fair market value on the date your parent died, erasing decades of appreciation. By buying now, you lock in today’s value and give up that future step-up, which can mean a larger capital-gains bill later.

Gift-tax reporting, if there’s a gift of equity. If the gift of equity exceeds the annual exclusion ($19,000 per recipient for 2026, per the IRS), your parents generally must file a gift-tax return (Form 709) even if no tax is owed, because the excess typically reduces their lifetime exemption rather than generating a bill. Your parents may have to report the gift without owing any tax.

Property-tax reassessment. A sale can trigger a reassessment for local property-tax purposes, changing the bill going forward. Whether it does depends on state and local rules, so check with the local tax authority.

Buy now vs. inherit later

Factor Buy the home now Inherit the home later Buyer’s cost basis Purchase price paid today Generally stepped up to fair market value at the parent’s death Buyer’s future capital gains Measured from today’s value; more appreciation may be taxable Measured from value at death; pre-death appreciation generally not taxed Liquidity for the parent Cash now from the sale proceeds No cash freed up during the parent’s life Control of the asset Buyer owns and controls the home now Parent keeps ownership until death Medicaid look-back exposure A below-market price can be an uncompensated transfer No transfer during life, but estate recovery may apply

A Decision Framework Before You Act

Whether this is smart or a trap usually comes down to how the deal is built. Use these signals to pressure-test your situation, but treat them as conditions to review with an elder-law attorney and tax professional, not a self-serve approval. Nothing here green-lights a regulated transaction like this without state-specific legal and tax review.

Conditions to review with an elder-law and tax professional:

The home has been professionally appraised, and the sale price matches that appraised fair market value.

There’s a written lease at fair market rent, documented with local comparables.

The tax trade-offs. Your parents’ capital gains and exclusion, your loss of a future stepped-up basis, are understood before closing.

An elder-law attorney and a tax advisor have reviewed the plan.

No Medicaid application is on the near-term horizon.

Red-flag signals:

Any below-market “family discount” on the purchase price.

Informal or undocumented rent, or rent set by feel rather than market comparables.

Prepaid rent covering months or years up front.

A parent who is likely to need Medicaid soon, which puts the transfer squarely inside the look-back window.

No elder-law or tax review before signing.

Sequence matters as much as the terms. The order that tends to keep families out of trouble is: get a professional appraisal, then meet with an elder-law attorney about Medicaid, then a tax advisor about the capital-gains and basis picture, then a lender about financing, and only then close. Reversing that order, or skipping the legal and tax review to move fast, is how a workable plan turns into an expensive one.

Bring this to your professionals:

The appraisal and any rent comparables you’ve gathered.

Your parents’ timeline and likelihood of needing long-term-care Medicaid.

The home’s purchase history and cost basis, if you can find it.

Your intended sale price and proposed rent.

Questions about your state’s look-back rules, asset limits, and estate-recovery practices.

Done at true fair market value, with a real lease and professional guidance, buying a parent’s home to fund their care can be a legitimate way to turn trapped equity into money for care. It becomes a trap when the price is discounted, the rent is informal, or a Medicaid application is close and no one checked the look-back first. That’s why the appraisal, the attorney, and the tax review come before the closing.

FAQ

Do I have to buy my parents' house at full market value, or can I give them a family discount?

A discount creates a gift of equity, the gap between the appraised value and what you pay. Medicaid can treat that gap as an uncompensated transfer within the look-back period, potentially creating a penalty if your parent applies for long-term-care Medicaid. A professional appraisal, with a sale price that matches it, anchors the deal as a true fair-market-value sale. Because specifics vary by state, confirm the details with an elder-law attorney before setting a price.

Will selling the house and giving my parents the cash protect that money from Medicaid?

Generally no, and it can do the opposite. A primary residence is often an exempt asset for Medicaid, while cash is generally countable, so a sale can convert a protected asset into one that counts against your parent’s asset limit until it’s spent down. Whether selling helps or hurts eligibility depends heavily on the state and the parent’s situation, so treat this as a question for an elder-law attorney.

How much rent do my parents have to pay me if they stay in the house?

Rent should be set at fair market rent for the area, what an unrelated tenant would pay for a comparable home, and documented with local rent comparables. Undercharging can look like a gift to your parents, overcharging can look like a gift to you, and prepaying rent up front can be treated as a transfer for less than fair value. Put the arrangement in a written lease, and ask an attorney about anything specific to your state.

Is it better to buy my parents' home now or just inherit it later?

It depends on what the family needs most. Buying now frees up cash for care and gives you control of the home, but your cost basis is what you pay today, and you give up the stepped-up basis you’d generally get by inheriting the home at fair market value at your parent’s death, which can mean a larger capital-gains bill when you sell. Inheriting later preserves that step-up but doesn’t free up any money during your parent’s life. The right answer is situation-specific and worth reviewing with a tax professional.

How long is the Medicaid look-back period?

In most states it’s 60 months (five years) before the Medicaid application date, though California has historically used a shorter period and specific rules vary by state. Transfers of assets for less than fair market value during that window can create a penalty period of ineligibility. Verify the exact look-back rules for your parent’s state through the state Medicaid agency or an elder-law attorney.