Does a Reverse Mortgage on Your Parent’s Home Affect Medicaid, SSI, or Your Inheritance?

Key Takeaways Reverse mortgage proceeds are generally treated as loan proceeds, not income, so they usually don’t affect Social Security or Medicaid income limits (per SSA and Medicaid.gov).

The risk is holding the cash: unspent proceeds can become a countable asset that jeopardizes needs-based benefits like Medicaid or SSI.

This is general education, not legal or Medicaid-planning advice; rules vary by state, so consult an elder-law attorney before drawing funds.

If you’re helping a parent tap home equity for their care, the worry that stops you is whether pulling that equity will cost them Medicaid or SSI, or leave nothing behind for the heirs.

On a reverse mortgage and Medicaid, the answer depends on how the money is taken and spent, not on whether the loan exists. Your two fears are separate questions with different answers.

This is general education, not legal, tax, or Medicaid-planning advice. The rules vary by state and by benefit program, so treat what follows as a way to frame the right questions for an elder-law attorney or certified Medicaid planner in your parent’s state.

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The Two Fears, Benefits vs. Inheritance

Most caregivers have one worry (“will a reverse mortgage hurt us?”) that’s really two questions.

Fear #1 is a benefits question: will the money disqualify my parent from Medicaid or SSI? These are means-tested programs, so eligibility turns on income and assets, and the concern is whether reverse-mortgage money counts against those limits.

Fear #2 is an equity and estate question: will the reverse mortgage leave nothing for the heirs? This is about how much home equity remains after the loan is repaid.

Not automatically. It depends on how the loan is structured and how the funds are used.

The specifics vary by state and program. SSI is a federal program with federal rules. Medicaid is run by each state within federal guidelines, and community Medicaid, institutional (long-term-care) Medicaid, and SSI don’t all behave the same way. Where an answer depends on your parent’s state or program, confirm it with an attorney rather than assume.

Income vs. Asset: Why Reverse Mortgage Proceeds Usually Don't Count as Income

Reverse-mortgage money is often mistaken for “income” that will knock a parent off benefits. It generally isn’t.

Money you draw from a reverse mortgage is a loan advance borrowed against the home’s equity and repaid later, so the proceeds are generally treated as loan proceeds, not income. The Social Security Administration treats bona fide loan advances this way for SSI purposes: its guidance states the cash a lender provides “is not income but is the borrower’s resource if retained in the month following the month of receipt” (SSA Program Operations Manual System, SI 01120.220).

Because the proceeds aren’t income, they generally don’t reduce or disqualify Social Security retirement benefits, and they don’t affect Medicare. Those programs aren’t means-tested the way SSI and Medicaid are.

That same SSA guidance carries a key distinction: not income does not mean not countable. Medicaid and SSI test assets as well as income, and loan cash retained past the month it was received becomes a countable resource (SSA POMS SI 01120.220). The money can still matter as an asset once it’s sitting in your parent’s account.

Program Income-tested? Asset-tested? Social Security retirement No No Medicare No No SSI Yes Yes Medicaid (means-tested) Yes Yes

(SSI and Medicaid are the means-tested programs; Social Security retirement and Medicare are not. Sources: Social Security Administration, Medicaid.gov.)

How the Money Becomes a Problem: Countable Assets and the Spend-Down Trap

The risk isn’t the loan itself. It’s cash from the loan sitting unspent past the end of the month it was received.

Means-tested programs have low asset limits. For SSI, the federal countable-resource limit is $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple (Social Security Administration, 2026). Medicaid limits vary by state and program, often similarly low. Cash held past the month it came in can become a countable asset that affects eligibility.

Why draw method matters

How your parent takes the money changes the risk.

Lump sum, highest risk. Unless spent quickly, it crosses the month boundary and becomes a countable, disqualifying asset.

Line of credit, generally lower risk. With a HECM line of credit, funds not yet drawn are generally not treated as an available asset until drawn.

Monthly/term or as-needed draws, generally lower risk when spent promptly. Smaller draws spent in the same month are less likely to accumulate.

Spend-down means paying for your parent's actual needs

“Spend-down” means using the money on legitimate expenses so it doesn’t pile up as a countable asset, usually the very things the family wanted the reverse mortgage for: in-home care, medical costs, and accessibility renovations. Spending on the parent’s own care and home is a normal, permissible use.

Be careful about gifting proceeds to family

Moving money to yourself or another relative is different. Medicaid uses a look-back period, generally five years for long-term-care Medicaid (California has used a shorter period that is being phased out), and gifts or transfers for less than fair market value during that window can trigger a transfer penalty, a stretch of ineligibility for long-term-care benefits. Route any transfer question to an elder-law attorney.

Draw method Relative countable-asset risk Typical best use Large lump sum Higher (sits in the account, crosses the month boundary) A specific, immediate large expense that’s paid right away Line of credit Lower (undrawn funds generally not counted until drawn) Flexible funding of ongoing or unpredictable care costs Monthly / term payments Lower when spent in the month received Steady, predictable care expenses As-needed draws Lower when spent promptly on legitimate expenses Paying specific care/renovation bills as they come due

General education. Confirm the right approach for your parent’s state and program with an advisor before drawing funds.

When a HECM Comes Due Because the Parent Moves Out

A HECM requires the borrower to keep living in the home, and a long move-out, often the exact moment a parent enters a nursing facility, can make the loan come due.

A HECM must be the borrower’s principal residence. If the borrower is away in a healthcare facility (hospital, assisted living, nursing home, or rehab) for more than 12 consecutive months, the loan can become due and payable (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau). Short, temporary stays generally don’t trigger it.

This collides with long-term-care planning. Families often take a reverse mortgage to fund in-home care so a parent can age at home, but if the parent later needs a facility for more than a year, the loan can come due just as institutional Medicaid enters the picture.

“Coming due” means the balance has to be satisfied, usually by selling the home, or by heirs repaying or refinancing (see the next section). If there’s a co-borrower, that person can stay in the home and keep the loan in place. A spouse who isn’t a co-borrower may be able to remain without immediately repaying if they qualify as an Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse under HUD’s rules, but qualifying can be difficult and depends on when the loan was taken out, so take this to an attorney or HUD-approved counselor (CFPB).

A parent’s home is often exempt for Medicaid purposes while the parent (or spouse) lives there, but a reverse mortgage changes the equity picture and adds a repayment clock that can start ticking the moment the parent moves to a facility. Plan for a possible facility move now, rather than being surprised by it.

Reverse Mortgages, Home Equity, and Your Inheritance

Now the second fear: what a reverse mortgage does to what heirs receive.

A reverse mortgage reduces home equity over time. The balance grows as interest and fees are added, so the share of value that would pass to heirs shrinks as the loan runs. But it doesn’t automatically erase what you’d inherit, and it doesn’t create a debt that follows the family.

That’s because HECMs are non-recourse. Heirs generally never owe more than the home is worth when the loan is repaid. If the balance ends up higher than the home’s value, FHA mortgage insurance, which the borrower paid for over the life of the loan, covers the difference, not the family.

When the last borrower dies (and after any co-borrower or eligible non-borrowing spouse), heirs generally have a defined set of choices and timeline (CFPB):

Keep the home. Pay off the balance, often by refinancing, or 95% of appraised value if the balance is higher (whichever is less).

Sell the home. Repay the loan from the sale. If the home is worth more than the balance, heirs keep the difference. If less, selling for at least 95% of appraised value satisfies the debt.

Walk away. Turn the home over to the lender (a deed in lieu of foreclosure) and owe nothing further, since the loan is non-recourse.

Heirs generally have 30 days after the due-and-payable notice to act, often extendable up to six months, with HUD granting additional extensions in some cases (CFPB). How much equity reaches heirs depends on the home’s value, interest accrued, and loan duration, so treat any dollar figure as an estimate. Heirs have real choices and a defined window, not a surprise bill.

One more factor can reduce what’s left independent of the loan: Medicaid estate recovery.

Medicaid Estate Recovery

If your parent received certain long-term-care benefits through Medicaid, the state may seek to recover what it spent from your parent’s estate after death. This is separate from the reverse mortgage and can reduce inheritance on its own.

Federal law requires states to recover the cost of long-term-care services (such as nursing home care and home and community-based services) from the estate of a Medicaid recipient who was permanently institutionalized or age 55 or older when they received those services (Administration for Community Living / LongTermCare.gov, HHS). States may recover for other Medicaid-paid services too. There are protections: an estate is generally exempt while a surviving spouse is alive, and heirs can seek a hardship waiver. What counts as the “estate” is defined by each state’s probate law, so the reach varies.

When there’s also a reverse mortgage, order matters. The lender’s secured lien is generally satisfied first when the loan comes due, and only the remaining equity is potentially available for an estate-recovery claim. Between the loan balance repaid off the top and a possible recovery claim on what’s left, the equity that reaches heirs can be reduced or, in some cases, eliminated.

Families sometimes hear that trusts or life-estate deeds can shield a home from all of this. Some planning tools exist, but they’re state-specific, have to be set up correctly and well in advance, and can interact with the five-year look-back, so they’re an elder-law attorney’s domain, not a DIY project, and none is a guaranteed shield. This is why the “reverse mortgage plus Medicaid” question needs professional, state-specific planning before your parent draws funds.

A Caregiver's Planning Checklist Before Your Parent Draws a Dollar

This is what to resolve before any money is drawn:

Confirm which benefits are in play. SSI, community Medicaid, and institutional (long-term-care) Medicaid have distinct rules. Know which ones your parent is on now and may need later.

Talk to an elder-law attorney or certified Medicaid planner in your parent’s state before choosing a draw method. State variation is large enough that general rules only get you to the right questions.

Choose the draw method deliberately. Weigh a line of credit or as-needed draws against a lump sum in light of the spend-down trap, funding care without letting cash accumulate as a countable asset.

Map the timeline. Account for current in-home needs, a possible future facility move, and the HECM occupancy requirement that can make the loan come due after an extended absence.

Set family expectations on inheritance. Understand together how the loan reduces equity over time and how Medicaid estate recovery could further reduce what passes to heirs.

The single next step is the same for almost every family: before your parent draws funds, sit down with an elder-law attorney or certified Medicaid planner in their state. Done thoughtfully, a reverse mortgage can pay for care and home modifications without automatically sacrificing your parent’s benefits or your inheritance.

FAQ

Does my parent have to be a certain age for a reverse mortgage, and does that change the Medicaid picture?

For a HECM, the youngest borrower generally must be 62 or older (CFPB). That age rule governs loan eligibility, not the Medicaid interaction, and it doesn’t change how proceeds are treated. The benefits question still comes down to whether cash from the loan is spent or retained past the month it’s received.

If my parent already receives Medicaid, is it too late to consider a reverse mortgage?

Not automatically, but timing and draw method become even more sensitive. The retained-proceeds problem applies immediately: money drawn and left sitting can become a countable asset that affects an existing eligibility. Talk to an elder-law attorney before any draw if your parent is already on Medicaid.

Can we use reverse mortgage money to pay me or another family member for caregiving?

Be careful here. Paying a family caregiver can be treated as a gift or transfer for less than fair market value and run into the Medicaid look-back and transfer-penalty rules. It may be permissible only under a properly structured, written personal-care agreement. Take this specific question to an elder-law attorney before any money changes hands.

Will a reverse mortgage affect my parent's Social Security or Medicare?

Generally no. Social Security retirement and Medicare aren’t means-tested the way SSI and Medicaid are, so reverse-mortgage proceeds, which are loan advances rather than income, generally don’t affect them. The sensitivity is specifically with SSI and Medicaid.

What happens to the reverse mortgage if my parent moves in with me permanently?

A permanent move out of the home can make the loan due, similar to a facility move, because a HECM has to remain the borrower’s principal residence. An extended absence of more than 12 consecutive months in a healthcare facility is the specific trigger CFPB describes; a permanent move for other reasons can end principal-residence status too. Confirm the specifics with the loan servicer or a HUD-approved counselor before your parent moves, and see the section above on when a HECM comes due.