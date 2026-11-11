Georgia Dream Homeownership Program: Requirements and Assistance Amounts

Key Takeaways
- Georgia Dream Standard offers down payment assistance of 5% of the purchase price or $10,000, whichever is less, as a 0% second loan with no monthly payments.
- Protectors, educators and nurses (PEN), and households with a member with a disability, can get 6% or $12,500, whichever is less.
- The Mortgage Reports data: 39.9% of Georgia home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through our site in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, vs. 35.1% nationwide.
The Georgia Dream Homeownership Program, run by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), offers down payment assistance of up to 5% of the purchase price or $10,000, whichever is less, as of November 2026, and up to 6% or $12,500 for eligible protectors, educators, nurses and households with a member with a disability. The assistance is a 0% second mortgage with no monthly payments that comes due when you sell, refinance or move out, according to DCA’s Georgia Dream Standard matrix (version 2026-7-8) and program FAQ.Check your home buying eligibility. Start here
In this article (Skip to...)
- Georgia Dream at a glance
- How much Georgia Dream assistance you can get
- Georgia Dream requirements
- The Mortgage Reports data: How Georgia home buyers rate their credit in 2026
- Georgia Dream income and purchase price limits
- How to apply for Georgia Dream
- Things to know before you use Georgia Dream
- How we got these numbers
- Georgia Dream FAQ
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Georgia Dream at a glance
The table below sums up Georgia Dream’s key terms as of November 2026, from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
|Feature
|Georgia Dream Standard (as of November 2026)
|Standard assistance
|Lesser of 5% of purchase price or $10,000
|PEN and Choice (disability) assistance
|Lesser of 6% of purchase price or $12,500
|Form
|0% second mortgage, no monthly payments
|When it's due
|Sale, refinance, or when the home is no longer your primary residence
|Minimum credit score
|640 middle score (660 for manufactured housing)
|Your contribution
|At least $1,000 of your own money or documented gift funds
|First-time buyer rule
|No home owned in past 3 years (waived in targeted areas)
|First mortgages
|FHA, VA, USDA-RD or conventional uninsured
|Max price, metro Atlanta
|$625,000
How much Georgia Dream assistance you can get
Georgia Dream’s assistance amount depends on the program version and your eligibility category:
|Program
|Standard borrower
|PEN
|Choice (disability)
|Georgia Dream Standard
|5% or $10,000, whichever is less
|6% or $12,500, whichever is less
|6% or $12,500, whichever is less
|Georgia Dream Peach Plus
|3.5% or $10,000, whichever is less
|4% or $12,500, whichever is less
|4% or $12,500, whichever is less
|Georgia Dream Peach Advantage
|Up to 5% of the first mortgage amount
Source: DCA’s Georgia Dream brochure (version 2026-7-8). Georgia Dream Peach Select does not include down payment assistance.
PEN stands for protectors, educators and nurses (health care workers). For illustration only: on a $180,000 home, 5% is $9,000, under the $10,000 cap. On a $250,000 home, 5% would be $12,500, so the Standard amount is capped at $10,000.
DCA sets the first mortgage interest rate and locks it for 75 days. Actual payments depend on your credit, down payment, property and loan type.Check your down payment assistance options. Start here
Georgia Dream requirements
From DCA’s Georgia Dream FAQ and program matrix:
- First-time buyer: you haven’t owned a home in the past three years. If you buy in a targeted area, you don’t have to be a first-time buyer, but you can’t own other real estate at closing.
- Credit score: 640 minimum middle score, or 660 for manufactured housing.
- Contribution: at least $1,000 of your own money or documented gift funds, paid by check, money order or debit card.
- Liquid assets: no more than $20,000 or 20% of the sales price, whichever is greater, at closing.
- Income and price: must fall under limits for your county and household size. Household income counts everyone who will live in the home, including adults not on the loan.
- Homebuyer education: required through a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. DCA’s online option at eHome America costs $50 through the DCA link.
Eligible first mortgages are FHA, VA, USDA-RD and conventional uninsured loans. DCA’s matrix caps conventional loans at 80% loan-to-value.
The Mortgage Reports data: How Georgia home buyers rate their credit in 2026
39.9% of Georgia home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through The Mortgage Reports in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, compared with 35.1% nationwide. That matters here because most state assistance programs and the loans paired with them set a minimum credit score, so check this program’s requirements above before you apply.
|Self-reported credit
|The Mortgage Reports data: Georgia home buyers (2,420 requests)
|The Mortgage Reports data: all U.S. home buyers (54,285 requests)
|Excellent
|12.4%
|15.6%
|Very good or good
|47.7%
|49.3%
|Fair
|38.6%
|34.2%
|Poor
|1.3%
|0.9%
Source: The Mortgage Reports analysis of 2,420 home purchase quote requests submitted through our online mortgage form from Jan. 1 to Nov. 9, 2026. Credit tiers are self-reported; the form offers Excellent, Very good, Good, Fair and Poor, and Very good and Good are counted together. States are assigned by ZIP code. These are people who used our form, not a sample of all buyers.
Georgia Dream income and purchase price limits
These limits come from DCA’s Georgia Dream brochure, version 2026-7-8. DCA says limits are subject to change and can change yearly.
|Area
|Max purchase price
|Income, 1–2 people
|Income, 3+ people
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell HUD Metro
|$625,000
|$137,555
|$158,188
|Athens MSA
|$525,000
|$118,152
|$135,875
|All other Georgia counties
|$475,000
|$101,700
|$116,955
These figures apply to Georgia Dream Standard and Peach Select. Peach Plus allows higher limits, such as a $725,000 price cap and $206,333 income limit for 1–2 people in metro Atlanta. Peach Advantage allows income up to 150% of area median income.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
How to apply for Georgia Dream
You don’t apply to DCA directly. You apply through a Georgia Dream participating lender, which processes your FHA, VA, USDA or conventional loan along with the Georgia Dream paperwork.
- Get prequalified with a participating Georgia Dream lender.
- Complete homebuyer education with a HUD-approved counseling agency or DCA’s online course.
- Find a home within your area’s price limit and sign a contract.
- Close with at least $1,000 of your own funds. The loans are serviced by State Home Mortgage.
Things to know before you use Georgia Dream
- It isn't a grant. The second mortgage must be repaid when you sell, refinance or stop living in the home.
- Assistance is capped. Above $200,000 for Standard ($208,333 for PEN), the dollar cap limits your amount, not the percentage.
- Asset limits apply. Having more than $20,000 or 20% of the price in liquid assets at closing can disqualify you.
- Household income counts everyone. Income from adults living with you counts even if they aren’t on the loan.
For local grants in Atlanta and other cities, see our Georgia first-time home buyer programs guide. Our down payment assistance guide and first-time home buyer grants page cover other options.
How we got these numbers
We took assistance amounts, credit rules and limits from DCA’s Georgia Dream Standard matrix and brochure (both version 2026-7-8) and its Georgia Dream FAQ, checked on Nov. 10, 2026. DCA says limits can change yearly, so confirm figures with a participating lender.
Georgia Dream FAQ
Sources: Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Standard Matrix; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Brochure; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Loan Program FAQs; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Lenders; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream program page.