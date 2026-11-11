Georgia Dream Homeownership Program: Requirements and Assistance Amounts

Key Takeaways Georgia Dream Standard offers down payment assistance of 5% of the purchase price or $10,000, whichever is less, as a 0% second loan with no monthly payments.

Protectors, educators and nurses (PEN), and households with a member with a disability, can get 6% or $12,500, whichever is less.

The Mortgage Reports data: 39.9% of Georgia home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through our site in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, vs. 35.1% nationwide.

The Georgia Dream Homeownership Program, run by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), offers down payment assistance of up to 5% of the purchase price or $10,000, whichever is less, as of November 2026, and up to 6% or $12,500 for eligible protectors, educators, nurses and households with a member with a disability. The assistance is a 0% second mortgage with no monthly payments that comes due when you sell, refinance or move out, according to DCA’s Georgia Dream Standard matrix (version 2026-7-8) and program FAQ.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

Georgia Dream at a glance

The table below sums up Georgia Dream’s key terms as of November 2026, from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Feature Georgia Dream Standard (as of November 2026) Standard assistance Lesser of 5% of purchase price or $10,000 PEN and Choice (disability) assistance Lesser of 6% of purchase price or $12,500 Form 0% second mortgage, no monthly payments When it's due Sale, refinance, or when the home is no longer your primary residence Minimum credit score 640 middle score (660 for manufactured housing) Your contribution At least $1,000 of your own money or documented gift funds First-time buyer rule No home owned in past 3 years (waived in targeted areas) First mortgages FHA, VA, USDA-RD or conventional uninsured Max price, metro Atlanta $625,000

How much Georgia Dream assistance you can get

Georgia Dream’s assistance amount depends on the program version and your eligibility category:

Program Standard borrower PEN Choice (disability) Georgia Dream Standard 5% or $10,000, whichever is less 6% or $12,500, whichever is less 6% or $12,500, whichever is less Georgia Dream Peach Plus 3.5% or $10,000, whichever is less 4% or $12,500, whichever is less 4% or $12,500, whichever is less Georgia Dream Peach Advantage Up to 5% of the first mortgage amount

Source: DCA’s Georgia Dream brochure (version 2026-7-8). Georgia Dream Peach Select does not include down payment assistance.

PEN stands for protectors, educators and nurses (health care workers). For illustration only: on a $180,000 home, 5% is $9,000, under the $10,000 cap. On a $250,000 home, 5% would be $12,500, so the Standard amount is capped at $10,000.

DCA sets the first mortgage interest rate and locks it for 75 days. Actual payments depend on your credit, down payment, property and loan type.

Georgia Dream requirements

From DCA’s Georgia Dream FAQ and program matrix:

First-time buyer: you haven’t owned a home in the past three years. If you buy in a targeted area, you don’t have to be a first-time buyer, but you can’t own other real estate at closing.

you haven’t owned a home in the past three years. If you buy in a targeted area, you don’t have to be a first-time buyer, but you can’t own other real estate at closing. Credit score: 640 minimum middle score, or 660 for manufactured housing.

640 minimum middle score, or 660 for manufactured housing. Contribution: at least $1,000 of your own money or documented gift funds, paid by check, money order or debit card.

at least $1,000 of your own money or documented gift funds, paid by check, money order or debit card. Liquid assets: no more than $20,000 or 20% of the sales price, whichever is greater, at closing.

no more than $20,000 or 20% of the sales price, whichever is greater, at closing. Income and price: must fall under limits for your county and household size. Household income counts everyone who will live in the home, including adults not on the loan.

must fall under limits for your county and household size. Household income counts everyone who will live in the home, including adults not on the loan. Homebuyer education: required through a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. DCA’s online option at eHome America costs $50 through the DCA link.

Eligible first mortgages are FHA, VA, USDA-RD and conventional uninsured loans. DCA’s matrix caps conventional loans at 80% loan-to-value.

The Mortgage Reports data: How Georgia home buyers rate their credit in 2026

39.9% of Georgia home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through The Mortgage Reports in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, compared with 35.1% nationwide. That matters here because most state assistance programs and the loans paired with them set a minimum credit score, so check this program’s requirements above before you apply.

Self-reported credit The Mortgage Reports data: Georgia home buyers (2,420 requests) The Mortgage Reports data: all U.S. home buyers (54,285 requests) Excellent 12.4% 15.6% Very good or good 47.7% 49.3% Fair 38.6% 34.2% Poor 1.3% 0.9%

Source: The Mortgage Reports analysis of 2,420 home purchase quote requests submitted through our online mortgage form from Jan. 1 to Nov. 9, 2026. Credit tiers are self-reported; the form offers Excellent, Very good, Good, Fair and Poor, and Very good and Good are counted together. States are assigned by ZIP code. These are people who used our form, not a sample of all buyers.

Georgia Dream income and purchase price limits

These limits come from DCA’s Georgia Dream brochure, version 2026-7-8. DCA says limits are subject to change and can change yearly.

Area Max purchase price Income, 1–2 people Income, 3+ people Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell HUD Metro $625,000 $137,555 $158,188 Athens MSA $525,000 $118,152 $135,875 All other Georgia counties $475,000 $101,700 $116,955

These figures apply to Georgia Dream Standard and Peach Select. Peach Plus allows higher limits, such as a $725,000 price cap and $206,333 income limit for 1–2 people in metro Atlanta. Peach Advantage allows income up to 150% of area median income.

How to apply for Georgia Dream

You don’t apply to DCA directly. You apply through a Georgia Dream participating lender, which processes your FHA, VA, USDA or conventional loan along with the Georgia Dream paperwork.

Get prequalified with a participating Georgia Dream lender.

Complete homebuyer education with a HUD-approved counseling agency or DCA’s online course.

Find a home within your area’s price limit and sign a contract.

Close with at least $1,000 of your own funds. The loans are serviced by State Home Mortgage.

Things to know before you use Georgia Dream

It isn't a grant. The second mortgage must be repaid when you sell, refinance or stop living in the home.

The second mortgage must be repaid when you sell, refinance or stop living in the home. Assistance is capped. Above $200,000 for Standard ($208,333 for PEN), the dollar cap limits your amount, not the percentage.

Above $200,000 for Standard ($208,333 for PEN), the dollar cap limits your amount, not the percentage. Asset limits apply. Having more than $20,000 or 20% of the price in liquid assets at closing can disqualify you.

Having more than $20,000 or 20% of the price in liquid assets at closing can disqualify you. Household income counts everyone. Income from adults living with you counts even if they aren’t on the loan.

For local grants in Atlanta and other cities, see our Georgia first-time home buyer programs guide. Our down payment assistance guide and first-time home buyer grants page cover other options.

How we got these numbers

We took assistance amounts, credit rules and limits from DCA’s Georgia Dream Standard matrix and brochure (both version 2026-7-8) and its Georgia Dream FAQ, checked on Nov. 10, 2026. DCA says limits can change yearly, so confirm figures with a participating lender.

Georgia Dream FAQ

How much is Georgia Dream down payment assistance? Georgia Dream Standard offers 5% of the purchase price or $10,000, whichever is less. PEN and disability-eligible households can get 6% or $12,500, whichever is less, as of November 2026. Does Georgia Dream assistance have to be repaid? Yes. It's a 0% second mortgage with no monthly payments, due when you sell, refinance or no longer live in the home as your primary residence. What credit score do I need for Georgia Dream? A minimum middle credit score of 640, or 660 for manufactured housing. What is the Georgia Dream income limit in Atlanta? For Georgia Dream Standard in the Atlanta HUD Metro, $137,555 for 1–2 people and $158,188 for 3 or more people (brochure version 2026-7-8). Who counts as PEN for Georgia Dream? PEN means protectors, educators and nurses, including health care workers. They qualify for up to 6% or $12,500, whichever is less. Do I have to be a first-time buyer? Yes, unless you buy in a targeted area. First-time means you haven't owned a home in the past three years.

Sources: Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Standard Matrix; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Brochure; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Loan Program FAQs; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream Lenders; Georgia DCA Georgia Dream program page.