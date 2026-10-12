Home Equity Loan for an ADU or Home Addition: How It Works

Key Takeaways You may use a home equity loan to build an ADU or addition if your available equity supports the loan amount and you can afford the monthly payments.

A home equity loan suits projects with a fixed budget because it provides a lump sum. A HELOC allows you to borrow in stages as work progresses.

Renovation financing can help if your project exceeds available equity, but it typically requires more oversight and may replace your current first mortgage.

A home equity loan can finance an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), garage conversion, or home addition without altering your first mortgage. You receive the funds in a lump sum and repay them through a separate monthly payment.

Home equity loans are best when you have sufficient equity and a reliable estimate of your total costs. If contractors bill in stages or your equity is insufficient, a HELOC or renovation loan may be a better fit. Before applying, confirm that local zoning and building regulations permit the project. Then compare your construction budget to the amount you can borrow and what your household can afford.

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Can you use a home equity loan to build an ADU or addition?

Yes, you can generally use home equity loan proceeds for an ADU or addition. The lender decides whether you qualify based on your home equity and finances, while local authorities decide whether to allow you to build the project.

A home equity loan provides the full amount at closing, typically at a fixed rate, making principal and interest payments more predictable and easier to budget for. If you already have a mortgage, the home equity loan creates a second mortgage. Your first mortgage retains its existing rate, term, and payment schedule. The lender also records a lien against your home, so missing payments can put the property at risk of foreclosure.

Since the lender disburses the entire loan at closing, interest accrues on the full balance immediately. Home equity loans are best when you have a firm contractor pricing and payment schedule. If you will not use most of the funds right away, a HELOC may help minimize early interest charges.

How much can you borrow against your home?

Your available loan amount depends on your home’s value, existing mortgage balances, the lender’s combined loan-to-value limit, and your financial qualifications. Lenders calculate combined loan-to-value (CLTV) by dividing the total amount of all loans secured by the home by the home’s value. You can estimate a possible home equity loan amount with this formula:

Estimated loan amount = (Home value x lender’s CLTV limit) - existing mortgage balances

The following example assumes an 85% CLTV limit for illustration.

Step Example Current estimated value $600,000 Assumed CLTV limit 85% Maximum total mortgage debt $510,000 Existing first-mortgage balance -$350,000 Estimated home equity loan amount $160,000

This calculation provides a rough upper limit. The lender will also review your credit, income, monthly debts, home value, and ability to repay. If you pay closing costs from the loan, those costs reduce the funds available for construction.

Do not base your project budget solely on the maximum loan amount. Compare the new payment to your existing mortgage and allow for possible cost increases during construction. Our home equity loan hub explains common qualification requirements and loan terms.

Is a home equity loan or HELOC better for an ADU?

A home equity loan is typically better for fixed-price projects. A HELOC may be preferable if contractors bill in stages or the final cost is uncertain.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau describes a home equity loan as a lump-sum loan and a HELOC as a revolving line of credit. A HELOC allows you to draw funds during a set period and charges interest only on the borrowed balance. However, HELOCs usually have variable rates, so payments may change during construction.

Feature Home equity loan HELOC How you receive funds One lump sum at closing Draw funds as needed Common rate structure Usually fixed Usually variable Interest charges Begin on the full loan balance Apply only to the amount drawn Project budget Works well with a firm total cost Works well with phased or uncertain costs Payment risk Scheduled payment stays the same with a fixed rate Rate and payment may rise Access to unused funds You receive the full amount at closing The lender may restrict future draws under certain conditions

Product terms and fees vary by lender.

Before using a HELOC for a long construction project, ask when the lender can suspend additional draws. The CFPB notes that a lender may restrict access to unused credit if the home’s value declines significantly or your financial situation changes.

When should you consider renovation or construction financing?

If you do not have enough equity to cover the project, renovation or construction financing may offer another option. Some of these loans consider what the home could be worth after construction, which may help you finance a larger project. However, lenders typically require detailed plans, contractor information, inspections, and additional oversight.

HomeStyle Renovation loan

A Fannie Mae HomeStyle Renovation mortgage uses an as-completed appraised value, which estimates what the home may be worth after contractors finish the approved work. The lender reviews the plans, specifications, contractor, budget, and construction schedule.

For existing homeowners, this program refinances your current mortgage and renovation costs into a single loan. Compare the new rate on the full mortgage balance with the cost of keeping your first mortgage and adding a home equity loan.

FHA 203(k) loan

An FHA 203(k) loan combines a home purchase or refinance with eligible rehabilitation costs. HUD permits eligible structural additions, and single-family homes with eligible ADUs can qualify. Ask an FHA-approved lender whether your proposed ADU meets the program’s requirements. The lender places renovation funds in an escrow account and releases them under the program’s rules.

Like HomeStyle financing, a 203(k) refinance replaces your current first mortgage. It may allow for a larger renovation budget, but also introduces FHA mortgage insurance, program rules, contractor requirements, and completion reviews.

Construction loan

Some lenders offer construction or construction-to-permanent loans for major additions and detached ADUs. These loans often release funds as work progresses and may consider the plans, budget, and expected completed value. Lender requirements vary, so ask about the construction phase, interest charges, inspections, and permanent financing.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your first mortgage with a larger loan and provides the difference in cash. This combines your borrowing into one payment but changes the rate and term on your existing balance. If you have a low first-mortgage rate, compare the cost of a new loan with that of a second mortgage.

If none of these options fit your needs, consider other home improvement loans, including unsecured financing that does not use your home as collateral.

Will an ADU or addition increase your home's value?

An ADU or addition may increase your home’s value, but there is no guarantee it will add as much value as it costs. Local demand, construction quality, project size, permits, zoning, and comparable sales all influence the outcome.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency studied appraisals for Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-backed purchase loans in California. From 2013 through 2023, median appraised values grew at an annualized rate of 9.34% for properties with ADUs and 7.65% for properties without them. The data shows a California market trend, not the return that one ADU will produce.

Appraisers do not add construction costs directly to your home’s value. Fannie Mae requires appraisers to describe an ADU, analyze its effect on value and marketability, and use market evidence to support their conclusions. Comparable sales with similar ADUs or additions help demonstrate buyer demand.

How permits and zoning affect value

Check local zoning, building, utility, and rental regulations before finalizing your design or loan amount. Lender approval for a home equity loan does not authorize construction.

Missing permits do not automatically eliminate an addition’s value. Fannie Mae instructs appraisers to evaluate the quality, appearance, and market effect of unpermitted additions. However, zoning or permit issues can complicate appraisals, insurance, future financing, and sales.

If you plan to rent the ADU, estimate income conservatively. Account for vacancy, maintenance, utilities, insurance, property taxes, and local rental restrictions. Do not assume an appraiser or lender will count all projected rent.

How should you budget for an ADU or addition?

Prepare your budget before selecting a loan. A home equity loan provides a fixed amount, and the lender will not automatically increase the loan if costs exceed your budget.

Include:

Design, architectural, engineering, survey, and soil-testing costs

Zoning applications, building permits, impact fees, and inspections

Site preparation, demolition, drainage, and foundation work

Water, sewer, gas, electrical, and internet connections

Contractor labor, materials, equipment, and subcontractor costs

Appliances, fixtures, finishes, landscaping, and access improvements

Loan fees and monthly payments during construction

A contingency reserve for change orders and unexpected work

Follow these steps before applying:

Confirm local feasibility. Consult planning and building departments to ensure the property, design, parking, utilities, and intended use comply with local regulations. Request detailed bids. Ask contractors to itemize labor, materials, allowances, exclusions, payment dates, and change-order procedures. Determine the loan amount. Add project costs and contingency reserve, then subtract any cash you plan to contribute. Align the funding schedule. Compare contractor payment dates with a lump-sum loan, HELOC draws, or controlled disbursements from a renovation loan. Compare written offers. Review the rate, APR, fees, monthly payment, repayment term, and total interest for each financing option.

Avoid borrowing more than needed, even if the lender approves a higher amount. An ADU may generate income or add value, but loan payments begin as scheduled regardless of construction progress.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“It’s not unusual for a homeowner to underestimate the amount of time it takes to drive a project from start to finish — and actually begin generating a financial benefit from it. Loan payments start immediately, but an ADU can take months to complete, get rented or otherwise deliver the anticipated value. So, before financing such a project, make sure your household can comfortably manage the debt load if the financial benefit takes longer than expected to materialize.”

Compare financing for your ADU or addition

Once you have a feasible design and project budget, request financing estimates for the required amount. The providers below can help you compare home equity loan and HELOC offers, review available rates, fees, and payments, and determine what you may qualify for.

Compare these offers with any renovation or construction loan proposals before deciding how to finance your ADU. Review the impact on your first mortgage, the timing of funds, and the total cost through your expected payoff date.

FAQs

Can I use a home equity loan for an ADU if I do not have much equity?

You may qualify for a smaller loan, which may not cover the entire project. Home equity lenders base the amount mainly on your property’s current value and existing mortgage debt. Renovation or construction loans may consider the estimated completed value, but you must still meet income, credit, equity, and project requirements.

Is a home equity loan or HELOC better for building an addition?

A home equity loan is preferable if you have a fixed contractor price and want predictable payments. A HELOC may be better if contractors bill in stages or the final cost may change. However, HELOCs usually have variable rates, and the lender may restrict future draws under certain conditions.

Does building an ADU increase my property taxes?

It can. The completed project may increase your property’s assessed value, and some jurisdictions reassess after permitted construction. Assessment methods, exemptions, and tax rates vary by location. Ask your local assessor how your planned ADU or addition would be treated.

Do I need permits to finance and build an ADU?

You will likely need local approval to build an ADU or structural addition, but your city or county sets the specific requirements. Confirm zoning and permit rules before finalizing your design or loan amount. A home equity lender may underwrite the property as it exists, while a renovation lender may also review plans, contractors, and completion documents. Loan approval does not authorize construction.

Can I deduct interest on a home equity loan used to build an ADU?

Possibly. The IRS states that interest may be deductible if the loan uses your home as collateral and the proceeds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve that home. You must itemize deductions and follow applicable mortgage debt limits. Rental or business use of the ADU may affect tax treatment, so consult a qualified tax professional.