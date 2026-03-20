Choosing a Personal Loan Over a Home Equity Loan

Key Takeaways With generally lower interest rates than credit cards, personal loans can help you save and reduce your debt load

Personal loans are unsecured, allowing for higher approval and funding speeds, but higher interest rates

Both personal and home equity loans are fixed-rate financing with lump-sum borrowing

When fixing a cash-flow problem, both home equity and personal loans can do the job. But your circumstances will determine which works better in your situation.

In general, personal loans are great for smaller amounts that you repay quickly. Home equity loan terms can be extended for many years. Of course, you pay more interest in total when your payoff is extended.

Personal loans are usually faster to get, have lower set-up costs and shorter terms, so they could make the better choice, say, if you ever need $15k for an emergency.

Comparing personal loans and home equity loans

Both of these are installment loans. In other words, you borrow a fixed amount of money for a fixed period of time and make fixed or variable payments each month.

The main difference is that personal loans, also called signature loans or unsecured loans, are not backed by your home. The personal loan lender cannot foreclose on your home. But a mortgage lender can. For this reason, loans secured by your house have lower interest rates — the lender has more protection.

Personal loans usually have fixed interest rates but they can be variable. When rates are variable, your payments can rise and fall with the market rate. Home equity loans (HEL) can be fixed or adjustable, but most have fixed rates.

Personal loan Home equity loan Credit score needed Minimum 580, depending on the lender Minimum 620, depending on the lender Average loan terms One to seven years Five to 30 years Average interest rate 12% 9% Maximum loan amount Up to $100,000 80% - 90% of your property value Fees Origination and late fees Origination and appraisal fees, title search costs

Whichever you choose, you should look out for prepayment penalties, which some lenders impose. These kick in if you want to clear your loan early. They don’t matter if you want the loan to run its full term. But you should check your loan agreement for them and only proceed if you’re comfortable with their potential costs.

Some key differences

Term, size and rates: You may find exceptions, but personal loans usually last between one and five years. HELs can have terms of five to 30 years. Although personal loans have higher average interest rates than HELs, longer borrowing terms can lead to paying larger interest totals.

Secured vs unsecured: Home equity loans are “secured” by your home as collateral. If you fail to keep up your end of the bargain, your lender can quite quickly seize your home through foreclosure. This happens most often when a borrower can’t keep up monthly payments.

Personal loans are “unsecured,” which means you’re not putting up a particular asset as collateral. Of course, lenders will still come after you in court and could ultimately bankrupt you if you fail to keep up payments. But they don’t have a direct legal route to seize your home if you get into trouble.

Time and costs for setting up loan: A HEL is a second mortgage. And it comes with virtually all the administrative baggage you encountered when you set up your first mortgage. It also comes with similarly high closing costs, including fees for appraisal, title search and preparing documents.

Some lenders offer HELs with no closing costs. However, it may be that those costs are merely hidden by a higher interest rate. Of those that do charge them, most will let you roll them up in your new loan. Either way, you need to keep an eye on your total cost of borrowing when you compare deals.

Personal loans are typically much faster and cheaper than HELs to set up. Indeed, some lenders charge no origination fees at all. Those that do typically charge a small fraction of what you’d pay in closing costs on a HEL. It’s possible to get a personal loan approved in a week or even days, though bigger sums may take longer.

Home equity loan vs personal loan: qualifying for each

For both these loans, lenders are going to want to make sure you’re creditworthy and can comfortably afford the payments. If you’re borrowing a significant amount, they’ll expect your credit score to be in the good-excellent range. And they’ll want you to prove you can easily cover the costs in your household budget.

And they’re likely to be stricter over the credit scores and household finances of applicants for personal loans. That’s because they don’t have the comfort of knowing they can quickly foreclose on a home if things go wrong.

Lenders may be nervous if a large proportion of your income is going to service other debts, including your existing mortgage, is high. You may be able to allay their fears if you use some or all of your new borrowing to pay other debts. If so, those creditors will likely be paid directly by the title company a closing.

Another hurdle for home equity loans is you tap the equity built in your property. That’s the sum by which the current market value of your home exceeds your present mortgage balance. For example:

Current market value of your home: $200,000

Amount you owe on your mortgage (its balance) today: $120,000

Your equity: $80,000

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to borrow all that $80,000. Lenders will want you to keep some equity in your home. Many insist your total borrowing doesn’t exceed 80% of your home’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, though some may stretch that to 90%.

LTV example:

Current market value of your home: $200,000

Eighty-percent LTV: $160,000

Less your current mortgage balance: $120,000

Amount available for home equity loan borrowing: $40,000 (or $60,000 if your lender’s willing to go up to 90% LTV., you’ll be able to borrow $60,000. That 90% LTV would cap your borrowing at $180,000 (90% of $200,000) and you have to deduct from that your existing mortgage of $120,000.

All other things being equal, the lower your LTV, the lower your interest rate will be.

Home equity loan vs personal loan: 3 questions

When you’re picking your winner in the home equity loan vs personal loan contest, three questions are likely to guide you to a better choice.

1. How much do I need to borrow and how fast do I need the money?

The bigger your loan, the more likely you are to need a HEL’s lower monthly payments. However, you may be constrained by the amount of equity you have in your home. Meanwhile, a HEL rarely makes sense for smaller sums, simply because it costs so much to set one up.

Personal loans make for the speedier option as well. The funds from personal loans can attained in as little as a day. Because of this, they make more sense in the case of a financial emergency when you need money upfront and fast.

2. What is the cost of each option?

You need to work out the total cost of borrowing for every deal you consider. That applies to all the personal loan and HEL offers you receive. And you always get at least three quotes for all your borrowing. Don’t you?

You need to know how much your borrowing will have cost you in interest and set-up charges (origination fees or closing costs, if any) when you finally make your last payment. It’s critical you know that dollar sum.

Of course, you don’t have to go with the lowest cost. There may be good reasons why you choose the lower monthly payments of a HEL over a cheaper personal loan. Which leads on to ...

3. What payment can I afford?

If you can afford the higher monthly payments of a personal loan, you’ll almost certainly be better off, in the long run, choosing that route. Even though you’ll likely be paying a higher rate and making bigger payments, you’ll be borrowing for a significantly shorter period. And that makes a bigger difference to your total cost of borrowing than interest rates in all but the most exceptional circumstances.

Typically, a personal loan also has the advantage of being over faster. You’ll be free of the burden sooner. That’s especially important if you’re using your loan to consolidate existing debts, such as credit card balances. Do you really want to be paying for the shoes you bought last month and the restaurant bill you charged last week in 15 years’ time?

But, more importantly, you must be sure you can comfortably cover your payments whichever type of loan you choose. Stretching your budget too far can lead to stress levels — and ultimately dire consequences — that just aren’t worth the savings you stand to make by making the supposedly “smart” choice.

The bottom line

Personal loans are faster and require less administrative work than mortgages. Just like other financing types, you’ll still need to meet the underwriting standards to qualify, and they come with pros and cons.

If you have strong credit, steady income, and are looking to consolidate high-interest debt or you have a big unexpected cost to payoff quickly, a personal loan could make a lot of sense.

When you’re ready to move forward, shop online with multiple lenders so you can leverage a lower interest rate and better terms.