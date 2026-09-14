Is a Reverse Mortgage Your Only Option When You’re House-Rich but Cash-Poor?

Key Takeaways Being turned down for a loan usually points to a fixable qualification issue, not the end of your options.

A reverse mortgage is rarely the only choice: HELOCs, home equity loans, and asset-based qualifying may also reach your equity.

Asset-depletion underwriting can help fixed-income homeowners qualify using savings and investments rather than paycheck income.

You have real equity in your home, maybe even own it outright, yet you’ve been turned down more than once for a mortgage, refinance, or line of credit. It’s easy to conclude a reverse mortgage is the last door open to you.

That conclusion is usually wrong. Being declined typically points to a fixable qualification issue, and there’s a wider set of ways to reach your equity than the products you’ve been offered so far.

In this article (Skip to...)

Why You Keep Getting Turned Down (It's Usually Not Your Equity)

When an equity-rich homeowner gets declined, the problem is rarely the home. Equity usually isn’t the issue; income is. Most conventional loans and home equity lines are underwritten around a debt-to-income (DTI) test, comparing your recurring monthly debts, including the new payment, to your gross monthly income. A borrower can own a paid-off house worth several hundred thousand dollars and still fail that test if documented income is low relative to the payment.

Retirees often look “income-light” on paper even when they’re financially comfortable. Social Security, a pension, and periodic withdrawals from a 401(k) or IRA may cover your lifestyle, but they don’t always show up as the steady, easily documented income a standard test is built around. Money you could draw down sits in accounts rather than arriving as a paycheck, so an income-based underwriter may not count it the way you’d expect.

Being declined for a traditional loan doesn’t mean a reverse mortgage is your only option. It usually means you were routed to products that qualify you on income, when your strength is assets and equity. Asset-based financing qualifies you on assets instead.

For the underlying mechanics, our explainers on debt-to-income and borrowing against home equity in retirement cover how these tests treat fixed-income borrowers.

Ways to Tap Home Equity Besides a Reverse Mortgage

A reverse mortgage isn’t your only option. Here’s the fuller menu, with the detail that matters most attached to each: whether it requires a monthly payment, and whether it qualifies you on income or assets. Terms and eligibility vary by lender, program, and state.

Senior-focused HELOC. A revolving credit line secured by your home. It requires monthly payments and is typically underwritten on income, the wall many fixed-income homeowners hit, though some lenders are more flexible with retirement income. See our HELOC guide .

Home equity loan. A lump sum secured by your equity, repaid with fixed monthly payments. Like a HELOC, it generally qualifies you on income. See our home equity loan explainer .

Cash-out refinance. You replace your mortgage with a larger one and take the difference in cash. It carries a payment and is income-qualified. More in our cash-out refinance guide .

Asset-depletion / asset-based mortgage. A traditional mortgage that qualifies you using liquid assets rather than income. It still carries a payment, but it can re-open conventional financing to an asset-rich, income-light borrower. Covered below.

Home equity investment (HEI) / equity-sharing agreement. A company gives you a lump sum today for a share of your home’s future value, usually with no monthly payment. Marketed as “not a loan,” but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has cautioned they often function like loans and can be costly. ( CFPB )

Downsizing / selling. Moving to a less expensive home converts equity to cash without new debt. The trade-off is that you move.

Sale-leaseback. You sell and rent back, staying in place while freeing the equity. You give up ownership and become a tenant, so terms and long-term security vary widely.

Family / inter-family loan. A relative lends against or buys into the home privately. Flexible, but it mixes money and family and should be documented carefully.

Reverse mortgage (HECM). One option among many, not the default. It suits a narrow profile, covered below.

For a deeper look, our comparisons of a reverse mortgage versus a HELOC for retirement and home equity loans for seniors go further than this overview.

Option Comparison at a Glance

Option Monthly payment required? Qualifies on income or assets? Age requirement? Equity impact Best for Senior HELOC Yes Income No Preserves equity except what you draw Income-capable retirees needing flexible access Home equity loan Yes Income No Preserves equity except the amount borrowed Those who can carry a payment and want a fixed lump sum Cash-out refinance Yes Income No Larger loan against the home Payment-capable owners refinancing anyway Asset-depletion mortgage Yes Assets No (but 62+ can affect terms) Standard mortgage lien Asset-rich, income-light borrowers declined on income Home equity investment (HEI) Typically no Neither (based on home value) No Shares future appreciation; can be costly Those wanting cash now with no monthly payment (weigh carefully) Downsizing / selling No new debt N/A No Frees equity, but you move Owners open to relocating Sale-leaseback Rent, not a mortgage payment Varies No You give up ownership Owners who want to stay but not own Reverse mortgage (HECM) No Age + equity based 62+ Reduces remaining equity over time Age-eligible owners staying long-term who want no payment

Figures and specific terms are intentionally left out because they vary by lender, program, and state. Confirm current details with a licensed professional.

Qualifying on Your Assets, Not Your Income

The option most people overlook is often the one most likely to turn a declined, income-light senior back into a traditional borrower: asset-based, or asset-depletion, qualifying.

Instead of looking only at the income arriving each month, the lender converts a portion of your liquid assets, including savings, investments, and retirement funds, into a qualifying “income” figure spread over the loan term. Fannie Mae’s guidelines, for example, describe an “employment-related assets as qualifying income” method that takes your net documented eligible assets and divides them by the loan’s term in months to produce a monthly figure. (Fannie Mae Selling Guide) When the owner of the assets is at least 62 at closing, the maximum loan-to-value factor can be more favorable than for a younger borrower.

Two things to know. First, this still results in a traditional mortgage with monthly payments; it’s a way to qualify, not a way to avoid a payment. Second, your assets generally aren’t literally spent, they’re used for the calculation while remaining yours (a distribution penalty may be factored in). The account still belongs to you.

Availability is the limiting factor. Not every lender offers asset-depletion qualifying, and the formulas, eligible-asset rules, and any age or down-payment considerations vary by lender and program. Much of this lives in non-QM (non-qualified mortgage) territory, so it may take shopping around to find a lender that offers it and see whether your assets qualify.

Asset-based qualifying tends to fit best when you:

Have meaningful liquid retirement or investment assets you can document

Can comfortably support a monthly mortgage payment

Keep getting declined because of documented income, not because the payment is genuinely unaffordable

If those describe you, this is the conversation to have with a lender before you assume a reverse mortgage is the only path.

Comparing the Options for a Fixed-Income Homeowner

The menu becomes a decision once you run your situation through four questions.

Can you comfortably support a monthly payment? If yes, income- or asset-qualified products (a HELOC, home equity loan, cash-out refinance, or asset-depletion mortgage) stay on the table. If not, you move toward no-payment paths such as a reverse mortgage or, with real caution, a home equity investment.

Are you age-eligible for age-gated products? A reverse mortgage (HECM) requires you to be 62 or older. ( CFPB ) The payment-based products above generally have no age minimum.

How long do you plan to stay? Products with high upfront costs, including reverse mortgages, tend to make more sense the longer you stay. If you may move within a few years, downsizing or a lower-cost option may serve you better.

How much do you want to preserve equity and inheritance? Lower or no payment usually means giving up more equity or future appreciation; preserving equity for heirs usually means carrying a payment.

No product is right for everyone; the best choice depends on your situation. Answer question one first. If you can carry a payment, the asset-depletion route may solve the problem that got you declined. If you can’t, the conversation shifts toward the no-payment options and their costs. Our reverse mortgage versus HELOC comparison walks through that fork in more detail.

When a Reverse Mortgage Actually Is the Right Call

There are real cases where it’s the best fit, and the point is that it should be a chosen fit, not a fallback you land on because you were declined elsewhere.

It tends to fit well when all of these are true: you’re age-eligible, you want to eliminate a monthly mortgage payment, you plan to stay in the home long-term, and you prioritize current cash flow over preserving equity and inheritance.

The most common reverse mortgage is a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), insured by the Federal Housing Administration and available to homeowners 62 and older. It lets eligible older homeowners convert equity into funds without a required monthly mortgage payment; instead, interest and fees are added to the balance. You keep the title, and the loan is repaid when the last borrower sells, moves out, or dies. (CFPB, CFPB)

The trade-offs are real:

It reduces your remaining equity over time, which reduces what’s left for heirs.

It has upfront and ongoing costs.

You still carry ongoing obligations. With a HECM you must pay property taxes and homeowners insurance, keep the home in good repair, and keep it as your principal residence. Falling short can put the loan in default and lead to foreclosure. ( CFPB )

Before a HECM can close, HUD requires counseling with a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counseling agency, an independent session that walks you through the costs, obligations, and alternatives. (CFPB) That counseling, plus a conversation with a licensed professional, is the right next step if this profile sounds like yours. For a fuller treatment, see our guide on whether a reverse mortgage is a good idea.

A reverse mortgage is worth a serious look if you’re:

Age 62 or older

Focused on eliminating a monthly mortgage payment

Planning to stay in the home long-term

Comfortable reducing the equity and inheritance you leave behind

Putting It Together

Being house-rich and cash-poor is a qualification problem, usually about income and DTI, not proof that a reverse mortgage is your only option. There’s a genuine menu of alternatives: senior HELOCs, asset-depletion mortgages, home equity loans, cash-out refinancing, home equity investments, downsizing, sale-leasebacks, and family arrangements, each with different trade-offs on payment, qualification, age, cost, and equity.

A reverse mortgage can be the right choice in narrow cases, but it should be a decision you make on purpose, not a default you fall into after a few declines. Start by asking whether you can support a monthly payment, then talk to a licensed professional, and for a reverse mortgage a HUD-approved counselor, before you commit.

FAQ

If I can't qualify for a HELOC, can I still get a reverse mortgage?

Possibly, because a reverse mortgage qualifies you differently. A HELOC is generally underwritten on your monthly income, while a HECM leans on your age and home equity rather than a standard income test. So being declined for a HELOC doesn’t automatically mean you’ll qualify for a reverse mortgage, or that one is your best move. Eligibility specifics vary, and a HUD-approved counselor can walk you through your case.

Does a reverse mortgage mean the bank owns my home?

No. With a reverse mortgage, the title stays in your name, just as with a traditional mortgage; the lender holds a lien, not ownership. The loan is repaid later, typically when the last borrower sells, permanently moves out, or dies. You keep ongoing obligations, including property taxes, homeowners insurance, upkeep, and living there as your principal residence, and falling short on those can lead to foreclosure. (CFPB)

What is an asset-depletion loan and who is it for?

Asset-depletion (or asset-based) qualifying lets a lender turn a portion of your liquid assets into a qualifying “income” figure, so asset-rich, income-light borrowers can qualify for a traditional mortgage even when a standard income test declines them. It still results in a normal mortgage with monthly payments, and availability varies by lender and program.

Can I access my equity without taking on a monthly payment?

There are a couple of no-monthly-payment paths, chiefly a reverse mortgage and some home equity investments, versus payment-based options like a HELOC, home equity loan, or cash-out refinance. The trade-off is usually equity: no-payment options tend to cost you more of your equity or future appreciation. Weigh that against how much you want to preserve for heirs.

Is downsizing better than a reverse mortgage?

It depends on whether staying in your current home matters to you, on moving costs, and on your lifestyle goals. Downsizing unlocks equity without new debt, but it means selling and moving. A reverse mortgage lets you stay put with no monthly payment, but it reduces your remaining equity over time. Neither is universally better; the right answer follows from your priorities.