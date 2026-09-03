Property-Tax Deferral vs. a Reverse Mortgage: The Lien-Priority Conflict That Can Block One or the Other

Key Takeaways Property-tax deferral and a reverse mortgage are not independent tools; both place a lien on your home and can collide.

A reverse mortgage generally has to sit in first-lien position, which can conflict with a tax-deferral program’s lien.

The rules vary by state, county, and servicer, so check lien priority before assuming you can use both.

You are on a fixed income, the property-tax bill keeps climbing, and you have found two ways to ease the pressure: your state or county might let you defer the taxes, and a reverse mortgage or refinance could turn some of your home equity into cash. The reasonable assumption is that these are separate levers you can pull in any combination. They often are not. Both a tax-deferral program and a reverse mortgage stake a claim against your home, and those claims can collide in a way that disqualifies you from one, blocks the other, or forces you to unwind a deferral before you can borrow.

This is a consideration-stage decision, not a paperwork detail, and the rules genuinely vary by state, county, and loan servicer. What follows explains lien priority in plain terms, why a reverse mortgage generally insists on being first in line, how senior tax-deferral programs record their own lien, the range of ways states handle the overlap, and a checklist for deciding which tool fits your situation. Treat every specific below as an example to verify locally, not a national rule.

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How lien priority determines who gets paid first

A lien is a legal claim against your property that has to be satisfied out of the proceeds when the home is sold, refinanced, or transferred. Priority is simply the order those claims get paid. First lien gets paid first, second lien next, and so on down the line. Priority usually follows the order in which claims are recorded, though tax liens and certain government claims can jump ahead of that ordinary sequence.

That order matters intensely to a lender. Whoever holds the first lien is first to be repaid if the loan goes bad and the home is sold, which is why the first position carries the least risk. A lender in second or third position is behind everyone ahead of them, so most home-secured lending is written on the condition that the lender holds first position, with any other claims either paid off or formally moved behind it (that’s called subordination).

The property-tax deferral vs. reverse mortgage problem is, at its core, a fight over who gets that first spot.

Why a reverse mortgage generally has to be in first-lien position

The most common reverse mortgage is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), insured by the Federal Housing Administration through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. FHA rules require the HECM to sit in first-lien position, and the program’s guidelines (consolidated into FHA’s Single-Family Housing Policy Handbook 4000.1) require that no other lien intervene ahead of it. In practice, existing mortgages and most other liens have to be paid off or subordinated at closing, and reverse-mortgage proceeds are frequently used to clear whatever debt is in the way.

There’s a wrinkle worth knowing: with a HECM, the lender holds the first lien and HUD holds a second lien on the same property. The mortgagee is responsible for making sure those are the first and second liens of record with nothing wedged in between. So when a deferral program wants to record its own lien, the question becomes whether that lien can legally sit behind both the HECM and HUD’s second lien, or whether it would leapfrog them.

A refinance follows the same logic. A traditional first-mortgage refinance also wants first position, so any lien recorded ahead of it, including a deferred-tax lien, generally has to be paid off or subordinated before the new loan can close.

A separate but related point: taking a reverse mortgage does not erase your property taxes. Under theConsumer Financial Protection Bureau, a HECM borrower is still required to pay property charges (taxes and homeowners insurance) on time, keep the home in good repair, and live there as a primary residence. Miss the taxes and you can default and, ultimately, face foreclosure. That obligation is exactly why some homeowners look at a tax-deferral program in the first place, and exactly why the two tools keep bumping into each other.

How senior property-tax deferral programs record their own lien

A property-tax deferral program lets an older or disabled homeowner postpone paying property taxes rather than forgive them. The unpaid taxes usually accrue interest and come due later, typically when the home is sold, transferred, or no longer the owner’s primary residence. To protect the money it fronts, the program records a lien against your home. That lien is the sticking point.

Two official examples show how different these programs can look:

Oregon runs a Property Tax Deferral for Disabled and Senior Homeowners Program in which the state pays your county property taxes each year and the Oregon Department of Revenue becomes a security-interest holder by recording a lien. Deferred amounts accrue 6% simple interest per year and must be repaid before the lien is released.

Texas lets homeowners 65 or older defer taxes on a residence homestead by filing a deferral affidavit (the Texas Comptroller’s Form 50-126, under Texas Tax Code §33.06) with the county appraisal district. The deferred taxes accrue interest at 5% per year and postpone, rather than cancel, the bill. See the Texas Comptroller’s property tax assistance pages for the current form and rules.

Those are two states with two different interest rates, two different filing processes, and two different postures on reverse mortgages. That is the point: there is no single national deferral program and no single national rule for how it interacts with a reverse mortgage or refinance. Your county assessor, treasurer, or revenue department administers the specifics.

How states and servicers handle the overlap

Because a deferral lien and a reverse mortgage can both want priority, states and programs have landed in different places. The approaches generally fall into a few buckets, but which one applies to you depends entirely on your state, county, and servicer:

Some jurisdictions effectively bar the combination. Where a deferral program’s lien cannot be subordinated below the HECM and HUD’s second lien, participating can put a reverse-mortgage borrower into default. HUD guidance treats participation as a problem where the tax-deferral lien is not subordinate to both the insured HECM and the Secretary’s second lien.

Some allow it with conditions or lender sign-off. A program may permit a deferral alongside a reverse mortgage only within a specific window or equity threshold. Oregon, for example, allows deferral for a homeowner who entered a reverse mortgage on or after July 1, 2011 and before January 1, 2017 and has at least 40% equity as of the deferral application date, per the Oregon Department of Revenue . Oregon law also states that lenders cannot prevent qualifying applicants from participating (ORS 311.670(3) and 311.700). Other states may require the reverse-mortgage servicer to sign off.

Some require deferred taxes to be cleared first. In some situations the practical path is to pay off (or roll into the new loan) any deferred-tax balance so the deferral lien is gone before the reverse mortgage or refinance records.

Two homeowners in different states, or even different counties, can get opposite answers to the same question. And a servicer’s own deed-of-trust terms may impose requirements beyond what the state program allows, so a program that permits deferral on paper doesn’t guarantee your specific loan servicer will. Verify with the county or state program administrator and your servicer before you apply for either one.

A decision checklist: deferral vs. equity borrowing

Before you commit to a tax deferral, a reverse mortgage, or a refinance, work through these questions. None of them has a universal answer, which is exactly why the checklist matters more than any single rule of thumb.

1. What does your state or county deferral program say about reverse mortgages and refinances? Start at your county assessor, treasurer, or state revenue department’s official page. Confirm whether the program records a lien, whether it allows a reverse mortgage or refinance, and under what conditions (equity threshold, application window, lender consent).

2. Would a deferral lien sit ahead of a future reverse mortgage or refinance? If it would, and it can’t be subordinated, it may block the loan later or have to be paid off first.

3. What are your reverse-mortgage servicer’s deed-of-trust terms? Ask directly whether participating in a deferral program would violate your loan terms. State permission is not the same as servicer permission.

4. Do you actually need cash, or just relief from the tax bill? If your only pressure is the annual tax bill, a deferral may solve it without adding a loan. If you need liquidity for other expenses, equity borrowing is a different tool with different costs and a counseling requirement.

5. Have you talked to a HUD-approved counselor? For anyone weighing a reverse mortgage, HUD-approved HECM counseling is required before applying, and the CFPB recommends areverse mortgage housing counselor for anyone struggling with property charges. Your local Area Agency on Aging can point you to state and local programs as well.

6. What happens on the back end? Deferred taxes accrue interest and come due when you sell, move, or pass away; a reverse mortgage is repaid at the same kinds of triggering events. Map out how each choice reduces the equity your heirs or your future self would keep.

If you want the fuller picture on how reverse mortgages work before you weigh them against a deferral, TMR’sreverse mortgage requirements andHECM property requirements explainers cover eligibility and the property standards involved.

A common misconception among fixed-income homeowners is that a property-tax deferral and a reverse mortgage or refinance are independent tools you can freely stack. They are not independent, because both stake a recorded claim on the same home and a reverse mortgage or first-mortgage refinance generally insists on holding the top priority. Depending on your state, county, and servicer, a deferral can disqualify you from the loan, the loan can force you to unwind the deferral, or the two can coexist only under narrow conditions. Confirm the rules with your program administrator and your servicer before you rely on being able to do both. None of the state specifics above should be read as your state’s rule; they are examples of how much the answer can differ from place to place.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I have both a property-tax deferral and a reverse mortgage at the same time?

Sometimes, but not everywhere, and not automatically. Because a reverse mortgage generally must hold first-lien position and a deferral program records its own lien, some jurisdictions bar the combination, some allow it under specific conditions such as an equity threshold or lender consent, and some require any deferred taxes to be paid off first. Check your state or county program’s official page and ask your reverse-mortgage servicer before assuming you can do both.

Does a reverse mortgage pay my property taxes for me?

No. A reverse mortgage does not eliminate property taxes. Per the CFPB, a HECM borrower is still responsible for paying property taxes and homeowners insurance on time; falling behind can lead to default and foreclosure. In some cases a lender’s financial assessment leads to a set-aside from the loan proceeds to cover these charges, but the obligation to keep taxes current remains yours.

Why does lien priority matter so much here?

Priority sets the order claims get paid when the home is sold or refinanced. A reverse mortgage or first-mortgage refinance generally requires first position so the lender is first to be repaid. If a tax-deferral lien would sit ahead of that loan and can’t be moved behind it, it can block the loan or have to be cleared first.

Will a tax deferral stop me from refinancing?

It can. A traditional refinance also wants first-lien position, so a recorded deferred-tax lien typically has to be paid off or subordinated before the new loan can close. Whether subordination is even available depends on the program and the lender, so confirm both before applying.

Where do I find the actual rule for my state or county?

Go to the official source: your county assessor, treasurer, or tax collector, or your state department of revenue. Those pages spell out whether the program records a lien and how it treats reverse mortgages and refinances. For the reverse-mortgage side, a HUD-approved housing counselor and your loan servicer can tell you what your specific loan allows. Your local Area Agency on Aging can also help you find programs and counseling.

What if I already have a reverse mortgage and can't pay my property taxes?

Look for help right away rather than falling behind. The CFPB advises contacting a HUD-approved reverse mortgage housing counselor and checking with your Area Agency on Aging about state and local programs. Whether a deferral is an option in your case depends on your state’s rules and your servicer’s terms, so raise it with both before you stop paying.