How to Get Out of a Reverse Mortgage

Key Takeaways Right after closing, federal law gives a 3-day right of rescission to cancel a reverse mortgage outright.

After that window, you can still exit by paying off or refinancing out of the HECM; the loan does not trap anyone forever.

If a parent was pressured into an unsuitable loan, there are complaint paths for elder-suitability abuse.

If you think a parent was talked into a reverse mortgage they never needed, signing the paperwork was not the end of the road. There are real, government-backed ways out, and which one applies mostly depends on how recently the loan closed. Right after closing, there’s a short cancellation window written into federal law. After that window closes, the loan doesn’t trap anyone forever. A reverse mortgage can be paid off, refinanced away, or settled by selling the home, and there are official channels for reporting a lender that pushed an unsuitable loan on an older borrower.

Most reverse mortgages today are Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs), a program insured by the Federal Housing Administration for homeowners age 62 and older,according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The exits below apply to HECMs, which is what the great majority of families are dealing with.

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The 3-day right of rescission: canceling right after closing

If the loan closed within the last few days, the fastest exit is theright of rescission. For most reverse mortgages you have three business days after the loan closes to cancel the deal for any reason, without penalty,per the CFPB. You don’t have to prove wrongdoing or explain yourself. You just have to cancel in time and in writing.

This right isn’t a courtesy from the lender. It comes from the Truth in Lending Act and is spelled out in Regulation Z at12 CFR 1026.23. The rule says a borrower “may exercise the right to rescind until midnight of the third business day following consummation, delivery of the notice required by paragraph (b) of this section, or delivery of all material disclosures, whichever occurs last.” That last phrase matters: if the lender never handed over the required rescission notice or the material disclosures, the three-day clock may not have started when you think it did, which can leave the window open longer than three days after closing.

How to cancel

To rescind, notify the lender in writing. Regulation Z allows notice “by mail, telegram or other means of written communication.” The CFPB’s practical advice is to send the letter by certified mail and ask for a return receipt, so you have proof of when you sent it and when the lender received it. Keep copies of everything.

Once you cancel, the lender is on a deadline too. Under 12 CFR 1026.23, within 20 calendar days after receiving the rescission notice the creditor must return any money that changed hands and release the security interest against the home. The CFPB frames the same rule as the lender having20 days to return any money you’ve paid to finance the loan.

One limit worth naming: the three-day cancellation right applies to most reverse mortgages, the refinance-style HECMs older homeowners typically take out against a home they already own. It does not apply to a reverse mortgage used to purchase the home. And if the three-day period has already passed, the CFPB advises seekinglegal help to see whether you still have a right to cancel, which is more likely if required disclosures were mishandled.

Getting out later: paying off or refinancing out of a HECM

If the rescission window is gone, the loan is still not permanent. A HECM has no fixed end date, but it can be repaid at any time, and repaying it is exactly how you exit it.

The balance owed on a reverse mortgage is the money that was borrowed plus the interest and fees that have accrued,according to the CFPB. Unlike a traditional mortgage, that balance grows over time rather than shrinking, because interest and fees are added each month. There are a few ways to clear it:

Pay it off with other funds. If the family has savings, proceeds from another property, or help from relatives, the loan can be paid off directly and the lien released. A reverse mortgage can be repaid in full at any point.

Refinance into a different loan. A homeowner who still qualifies can replace the HECM with a traditional mortgage or a home equity loan and use those proceeds to pay off the reverse mortgage. Whether this makes sense depends on the borrower’s income, credit, and the home’s value, and it typically means new closing costs, so run the numbers before committing.

Sell the home. This is the most common way a HECM ends. When you sell, you repay what was borrowed plus interest and fees. If the home sells for more than the balance, the family keeps the difference. Our guide to selling a house with a reverse mortgage walks through that process in detail.

A HECM is alsonon-recourse, which protects families from owing more than the house is worth. If the balance is higher than the sale price and the home sells at its appraised value, the sale proceeds go toward the balance and FHA mortgage insurance covers the rest,the CFPB explains. If the loan has already been called “due and payable,” a home can be sold for 95 percent of its appraised value, with insurance covering any remaining balance.

Before paying off or refinancing, it’s worth talking to a HUD-approved housing counselor, including counselors who specialize in reverse mortgages. The CFPB points borrowers in trouble toward areverse mortgage housing counseling agency or an attorney, and this counseling is generally low-cost or free.

If a parent was pressured: complaint paths for elder-suitability abuse

Sometimes the goal isn’t just to exit the loan but to report how it was sold. If an older homeowner was pressured, misled, or steered into a HECM that didn’t fit their situation, there are official channels, and you can use several at once.

File a complaint with the CFPB. Mortgages, including reverse mortgages, are among the products the CFPBaccepts complaints about. The Bureau forwards the complaint to the company and asks for a response, and most companies respond within about 15 days. You can file for someone else, for a parent, for instance, though the company may require signed, written authorization from the consumer before it responds to you.

Report suspected elder financial exploitation. If the borrower is an older adult and you believe they were financially exploited, the CFPB directs families to contact local Adult Protective Services, which you can reach through theEldercare Locator or by calling (800) 677-1116. These agencies investigate reports of suspected elder financial abuse.

Contact the state attorney general. State AGs handle consumer-protection and elder-abuse matters, and you can find yours through theNational Association of Attorneys General.

Report fraud or a scam to the FTC. If what happened crosses into fraud or a scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission atreportfraud.ftc.gov. The CFPB also flags reverse-mortgage-related scams, for example contractors who pressure homeowners into a reverse mortgage to pay for repairs, and ads that falsely imply VA approval, as reasons to be cautious.

None of these paths automatically undoes the loan by itself. They create a record, prompt a response from the lender, and in cases of genuine wrongdoing can support a legal claim, which is why families often pursue a complaint alongside a conversation with an attorney or housing counselor.

Is unwinding actually better than keeping it?

Getting out isn’t automatically the right move, and it’s worth weighing before you act. A reverse mortgage that was oversold can still be doing a useful job: covering living costs, delaying a home sale, or letting a parent age in place. Undoing it has costs of its own, so the honest comparison is between what exiting saves and what it takes.

A few things to weigh:

What exiting costs. Paying off or refinancing means covering the accrued balance, and refinancing adds a new round of closing costs. Money already spent on the original loan’s fees and mortgage-insurance premium generally doesn’t come back once the rescission window has closed.

Whether the parent can replace the cash flow. If the HECM is funding day-to-day expenses, exiting it removes that income. There needs to be a realistic plan for how those expenses get covered instead.

The obligations that come with keeping it. A HECM stays in good standing only while the borrower lives in the home as their principal residence, keeps up property taxes and homeowners insurance, and maintains the home. Missing those can push the loan into default and toward foreclosure, the CFPB warns . If a parent can’t reliably meet those, keeping the loan carries its own risk.

What happens if a spouse still lives there. Whether a surviving spouse or partner can stay depends on whether they’re a co-borrower or qualify as an Eligible Non-Borrowing Spouse under HUD’s rules, and qualifying can be difficult, per the CFPB . That’s a major factor in the keep-versus-exit decision.

A HUD-approved counselor or an attorney can help run this comparison for a specific situation. The point isn’t that exiting is always right. It’s that families have the option, and can make the call with real numbers rather than pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you get out of a reverse mortgage after signing?

Yes. Within three business days of closing you can usually cancel outright using the right of rescission,per the CFPB. After that window, you exit by repaying the loan: paying it off with other funds, refinancing into a different loan, or selling the home to clear the balance.

What is the right of rescission on a reverse mortgage?

It’s a federal cancellation right under the Truth in Lending Act and Regulation Z,12 CFR 1026.23. For most reverse mortgages it lets you cancel within three business days of closing, in writing and without penalty. If the lender didn’t properly deliver the required notice or disclosures, that window can run longer.

How do I cancel a reverse mortgage within the 3-day window?

Notify the lender in writing before the deadline. The CFPB recommends sending your cancellation by certified mail with a return receipt and keeping copies. After you cancel, the lender has20 days to return any money you paid to finance the loan and to release the lien.

Can you refinance out of a reverse mortgage?

Sometimes. A homeowner who still qualifies can refinance the HECM into a traditional mortgage or home equity loan and use those funds to pay it off. It depends on income, credit, and home value, and it typically involves new closing costs, so it’s worth comparing against simply selling the home.

What happens if you sell a home with a reverse mortgage?

You repay what was borrowed plus interest and fees, and keep any money left over,according to the CFPB. Because a HECM is non-recourse, if the balance is higher than the sale price and the home sells at appraised value, FHA mortgage insurance covers the shortfall.

How do I report a reverse mortgage that a parent was pressured into?

You canfile a complaint with the CFPB about the lender, report suspected elder financial exploitation through Adult Protective Services via theEldercare Locator or (800) 677-1116, contact yourstate attorney general, and report fraud to theFTC. Pursuing a complaint alongside advice from an attorney or HUD-approved counselor is common.