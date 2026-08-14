15-Year Home Equity Loan: Rates, Payments, and Whether the Term Fits You

If you’ve decided to borrow against your home’s equity, the next question you might be asking is: how long should you take to pay it back? Pick a term that’s too short and the monthly payment can squeeze your budget more than you may be comfortable with. Pick one that’s too long, and you hand the lender thousands in extra interest for the privilege of a smaller payment.

Below, you’ll see how the 15-year term stacks up against the 10- and 20-year options on both numbers that matter — your monthly payment and the total interest you’ll pay — plus a realistic payment example and a simple way to tell whether this term fits your situation.

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What Is a 15-Year Home Equity Loan?

A 15-year home equity loan is a lump-sum loan you repay in fixed monthly payments over 15 years (180 months), at a fixed interest rate, secured by the equity in your home. Because it’s secured by your property behind your primary mortgage, it’s a form of second mortgage, meaning you get the money up front and pay it back on a set schedule, much like your first mortgage.

The 15-year term sits in the middle of the terms lenders commonly offer. Shorter terms, such as 10 years, clear the balance faster but come with a higher monthly payment. Longer terms, such as 20 years, lower the payment but stretch out how long you’re paying interest.

The fixed rate is part of the appeal. Your rate, and therefore your payment, is locked for the life of the loan, so you know exactly what you owe each month from the first payment to the last. For a deeper primer on how these loans work, see our home equity loan guide.

15-Year Home Equity Loan Rates in 2026

Home equity loan rates are typically fixed for the life of the loan, so the rate you lock at closing is the rate you keep. What that rate actually is, though, varies from one borrower to the next, and from one lender to the next on the same day.[d][e]

What affects your 15-year rate:

Your credit profile: A stronger credit history generally earns a lower rate; a weaker one typically costs more.

Your combined loan-to-value (CLTV): The more equity you keep in the home after borrowing, the less risk the lender takes on, which can help your rate.

The lender: Rates, fees, and pricing differ by lender, which is why comparing offers matters.

The term itself: Shorter terms sometimes carry lower rates than longer ones, though this varies by lender.

Because rates change and depend on your specific situation, don’t anchor to a single number you saw last month. Check what lenders are quoting now and get a personalized quote before you decide.

15-Year, 10-Year and 20-Year Home Equity Loans Compared

A shorter-term home equity loan means a higher monthly payment but less interest paid over the life of the loan. A longer term means a lower payment but more total interest.

The table below shows the same $50,000 balance across all three terms. These figures are illustrative examples only, calculated with standard amortization math using sample fixed rates.

$50,000 balance compared across 10-, 15-, and 20-year home equity loans

Term Sample fixed rate Est. monthly payment Est. total interest paid 10-year 7.50% $593.51 $21,221 15-year 7.75% $470.64 $34,715 20-year 8.00% $418.22 $50,373

Moving from the 10-year to the 15-year in this example cuts the monthly payment by about $123 but adds roughly $13,500 in total interest.

Moving from the 15-year to the 20-year saves about $52 a month but costs another $15,600 or so over the loan’s life. The longer you stretch, the more each dollar of lower payment costs you in interest.

What Will My 15-Year Home Equity Loan Payment Be?

The payment on a 15-year home equity loan is the principal and interest spread evenly across 180 monthly payments. With a fixed rate, that amount stays the same every month, which makes it easy to plan around.

Here’s a worked example. Say you borrow $50,000 at a sample fixed rate of 7.75% over 15 years:

Term: 180 months

Estimated monthly payment (principal + interest): about $470.64

Estimated total interest over the life of the loan: about $34,715

Estimated total repaid: about $84,715

Is a 15-Year Home Equity Loan Right for You?

The right term isn’t necessarily the one with the lowest payment or the least interest; it’s the one whose payment fits your budget, while still meeting your payoff goal.

A 15-year term may be a good fit if you:

Want to pay the loan off faster than a 20-year term would allow.

Can comfortably handle the higher payment that comes with a shorter term.

Want to limit the total interest you pay over the life of the loan.

Have a defined use for the funds and a clear plan to repay them.

You may want to consider a different term if:

The 15-year payment would strain your monthly budget — a longer term (such as 20 years) lowers the payment, at the cost of more total interest.

You can comfortably afford a faster payoff — a shorter term (such as 10 years) saves more interest, if the higher payment fits.

Whichever term you lean toward, qualifying generally comes down to a few factors: enough equity (lenders look at your combined loan-to-value), your credit, and your debt-to-income ratio.

These requirements vary by lender, so confirm the specifics before you apply — see our home equity loan requirements guide. If you’d rather have a flexible line you draw from as needed instead of a fixed lump sum, compare a HELOC vs. a home equity loan.

Ask yourself before you choose a term:

Does the monthly payment fit my budget with room to spare, not just barely?

How much total interest am I comfortable paying to keep the payment lower?

Do I have a repayment plan that doesn’t depend on everything going right?

FAQ

What is the shortest term for a home equity loan?

Short-term options often start around 5 to 10 years, though the exact minimum varies by lender. Some lenders offer shorter terms than others, so if a fast payoff is your goal, ask each lender directly what terms they offer before you compare rates.

Is a 15-year home equity loan better than a HELOC?

Neither is universally better — they solve different problems. A 15-year home equity loan gives you a fixed rate, a fixed payment, and a set payoff date, which is predictable and easy to budget. A HELOC is a revolving line of credit you can draw from as needed, typically with a variable rate, which offers flexibility but a payment that can change. If you want certainty and a defined payoff, the fixed loan tends to fit; if you want flexible access to funds over time, a HELOC may suit you better. Compare them side by side in our HELOC vs. home equity loan guide.

Can I pay off a 15-year home equity loan early?

Generally, yes — paying ahead reduces the interest you’ll owe over the life of the loan. Some lenders may apply prepayment terms or fees, and these vary by lender, so check your loan agreement or ask the lender directly before you count on penalty-free early payoff.

What credit score do I need for a 15-year home equity loan?

There’s no single universal minimum — requirements vary by lender, and your credit is only one of several factors alongside your equity and debt-to-income ratio. Generally, a stronger credit profile improves both your odds of approval and the rate you’re offered, while a weaker one may mean a higher rate or tighter terms. Ask individual lenders about their specific requirements before you apply.