Credit Card vs. HELOC for Home Improvement: How to Choose

You have a home project in mind, and now you need to pay for it. Two options probably come to mind: put it on a credit card, or open a home equity line of credit (HELOC). Both can work, but which one is right for you comes down to how big your project is, how fast you can pay it back, and whether you want your home on the line.

This guide walks through how each option works, what they really cost, and how to pick the one that best fits your project.

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Credit Card vs. HELOC for Home Improvement Projects: Which is Better?

The general answer is to use a credit card for smaller projects you can pay off fast, especially if you can get a 0% intro APR offer. Use a HELOC for larger or phased projects where a lower rate over time saves you more money.

A credit card is easy and does not put your home at risk, but it usually costs more once any 0% period ends. A HELOC is usually cheaper, but it is backed by your home, so falling behind on payments puts the house at risk. Let’s dig into each of these a little more.

Credit cards for home improvement

A credit card is unsecured credit. “Unsecured” means no asset backs the debt, so your home is not on the line. You get a set credit limit and can spend up to it. Many cards offer a 0% intro APR for a set number of months. During that window, you pay no interest. Once it ends, a standard variable APR kicks in on whatever balance is left, and that rate is usually high. Some cards also earn rewards or cash back on your spending.

HELOCs for home improvement

A HELOC is a line of credit secured by your home. “Secured” means the loan is tied to an asset, in this case your house, so the lender can foreclose if you do not repay. According to the CFPB, a HELOC lets you borrow against your home equity, which is your home’s value minus what you still owe on your mortgage.

A HELOC has two stages:

Draw period: For a set time, often around 10 years, you can borrow as much as you need up to your limit. Payments during this stage are often small, sometimes interest-only.

Repayment period: After the draw period ends, you can no longer borrow, and you pay back what you owe. The CFPB notes that monthly payments are often significantly higher once repayment starts because you have to pay back the interest and principal over the remaining term, typically 15-years.

A HELOC usually has a variable interest rate, so your payment can change from month to month. Some lenders let you lock part of the balance at a fixed rate, which is more predictable but usually a bit higher.

HELOC vs Credit Card: Cost and Risk Differences

Cost and collateral drive most of this decision. Here is how the two stack up side by side.

Credit card HELOC Interest rate Usually high after any 0% intro period ends Usually lower, but variable Backed by your home? No (unsecured) Yes (secured) Upfront costs Usually none May have fees or closing costs Best project size Smaller Larger or phased Payment predictability 0% promotional rate during intro, then a standard variable APR applies Can rise with rates; jumps at repayment How much you can borrow Limited by your credit limit Limited by your home equity

The biggest cost difference shows up after a card’s 0% period ends, when the standard rate takes over. The biggest risk difference is collateral: a card cannot cost you your home, a HELOC can. And a HELOC takes more setup, since lenders can charge fees to open one, while a card usually has no upfront cost.

When a Credit Card Makes More Sense for a Home Improvement Project

A credit card tends to fit when:

Your project is small: new fixtures, paint, a single-room refresh, tools, or materials.

You can pay it off quickly, ideally inside a 0% intro window.

You do not want to use your home as collateral.

You want rewards or purchase protection and can pay the balance in full.

A 0% offer is only free if you clear the balance before the intro period ends. After that, the standard rate applies to whatever is left, and it is usually steep. Look up the exact length of the 0% period and the rate that follows it, then make sure you can realistically pay it off in time.

When a HELOC Makes More Sense for a Home Improvement Project

A HELOC tends to fit when:

Your project is large or happens in stages: a kitchen remodel, an addition, or a whole-home renovation.

You want a lower ongoing rate and a longer, structured payoff.

You have enough equity in your home to qualify.

You are comfortable using your home as collateral and can handle a payment that may rise over time.

There is also a possible tax benefit. Interest on a HELOC may be tax-deductible, but only when you use the money to buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the loan, and only within current IRS limits. Whether it actually helps you depends on your own tax situation. See IRS Publication 936 and check with a tax professional before you count on it.

How to Choose the Right Financing For Your Home Improvement Project

You should consider the following questions when deciding whether to go with a HELOC or credit card for your home renovation:

How big is the project? Small and simple points toward a card. Large or phased points toward a HELOC. How fast can you pay it back? If you can clear it inside a 0% intro window, a card can be the cheapest route. If you need years to pay it off, a HELOC’s lower rate usually wins. How do you feel about using your home as collateral? If that makes you uneasy and the project is small, a card keeps your home out of it.

For mid-size projects, compare what a card would cost at its standard rate after the intro period against what a HELOC would cost, including any fees to open it. If the balance will outlive the 0% window, the HELOC’s lower rate often comes out ahead despite the setup.

Then ask the questions that decide the real cost. For a card: how long is the 0% period, and what is the rate afterward? For a HELOC: what index is the rate tied to, how long are the draw and repayment periods, and what are the fees to open it?

The Bottom Line

Both a credit card and a HELOC can pay for home improvements. A card is simplest for smaller projects you can clear fast, and it keeps your home out of the deal. A HELOC is usually cheaper for larger or phased projects, as long as you are comfortable using your home as collateral and can handle a payment that may change. Start with your project size and payoff timeline, then compare the true cost of each before you decide. To go deeper on using home equity for a project, see our guide to using a HELOC for home improvements, and for a closer head-to-head, read HELOCs vs. credit cards.

FAQ

Is it better to use a credit card or a HELOC for home renovations?

It depends on the size of your project and how fast you can pay it back. Credit cards fit smaller projects you can clear quickly, especially with a 0% intro offer. HELOCs fit larger or phased projects where a lower rate over a longer payoff saves more money.

Can I use a 0% APR credit card for a home improvement project?

Yes, and it works best for smaller projects you can pay off before the intro period ends. Just remember that once the 0% window closes, a standard variable rate applies to any remaining balance, and that rate is usually high. Have a realistic plan to clear it in time.

Is HELOC interest tax deductible for home improvements?

It may be. Interest on a HELOC can be deductible when you use the funds to buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the loan, subject to current IRS rules and limits. Whether it applies to you depends on your tax situation, so review IRS Publication 936 and talk to a tax professional.

What credit score do I need for a HELOC vs. a credit card?

There is no single number, and requirements vary by lender. A HELOC generally has stricter qualification because it is secured by your home and goes through underwriting, similar to a mortgage. Cards can be easier to qualify for, but the best 0% offers usually go to stronger credit. Check with the specific lender or issuer for their requirements.