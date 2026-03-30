HELOC for Debt Consolidation: Is It the Right Move in 2026?

Key Takeaways A HELOC lets you borrow against your home equity at lower interest rates than credit cards, potentially saving thousands in interest over time.

Most HELOCs have variable rates that can increase, raising your monthly payment unexpectedly.

HELOC debt consolidation works best for homeowners with stable income, disciplined spending habits, and a clear repayment plan.

Paying 22% interest on credit card debt while sitting on $100,000 in home equity feels like watching money burn. A HELOC could cut that rate to 8% or less, but there’s a catch: your home becomes collateral.

This guide walks through how HELOC debt consolidation works, the real benefits and risks, how it compares to other options, and how to decide if it makes sense for your situation.

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Video: Should you use a HELOC to consolidate debt?

How does a HELOC work for debt consolidation?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) lets you borrow against the equity in your home to pay off high-interest debt like credit cards. Because your home secures the loan, lenders offer rates much lower than what credit cards charge. The tradeoff? Your home is on the line if you can’t make payments.

Here’s how the process works: you apply for a HELOC, and the lender approves you for a credit limit based on your available equity. Then you draw from that line to pay off your existing debts. Instead of juggling five credit card payments at 22% APR, you have one HELOC payment at a much lower rate.

A HELOC has two phases. During the draw period, typically 5 to 10 years, you can borrow up to your limit and often make interest-only payments. After that comes the repayment period, usually 10 to 20 years, when you pay back both principal and interest. Your payments will be higher during repayment, so plan accordingly.

HELOC phase What happens Typical payment Draw period (5-10 years) Borrow as needed up to your limit Interest-only (optional) Repayment period (10-20 years) Pay down the balance Principal and interest

Benefits of using a HELOC to consolidate debt

Lower interest rates than credit cards and personal loans

The math here is straightforward. Credit cards often charge 20% APR or higher. HELOCs typically run in the 7% to 9% range. On $30,000 of debt, that difference could save you $3,000 to $4,000 per year in interest alone.

Why are HELOC rates so much lower? Because the loan is secured by your home. Lenders take on less risk, so they charge less.

One simplified monthly payment

If you’re currently tracking four or five credit card due dates, consolidating into a single HELOC payment makes life easier. One payment, one due date, one interest rate. Fewer chances to miss something and get hit with late fees.

Flexible access to funds when you need them

Unlike a home equity loan that gives you one lump sum, a HELOC works like a credit card. You only borrow what you actually use. If you have a $50,000 credit line but only draw $30,000, you’re only paying interest on that $30,000.

This flexibility can be helpful, though it also requires discipline. More on that in a moment.

Potential credit score improvement

Paying off credit card balances with a HELOC can lower your credit utilization ratio, which is the percentage of your available credit you’re using. Since utilization makes up a significant portion of your credit score, dropping from 80% to 10% could give your score a boost.

One catch: this only helps if you don’t run up new balances on those paid-off cards.

Possible tax deduction on interest paid

HELOC interest may be tax-deductible if you use the funds to buy, build, or substantially improve your home. Using a HELOC purely for debt consolidation typically doesn’t qualify. Still, if you’re also planning renovations, it’s worth discussing with a tax professional.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, financial consultant at Acclarity

“A HELOC is secured by your home, and borrowing more than you can afford to repay puts this asset at risk. Disciplined borrowing with a clear repayment plan is key. When used conservatively, a HELOC can be a great funding channel for short-term liquidity needs, home improvements and/or strategic debt consolidation.”

Risks of HELOC debt consolidation

Your home serves as collateral

This is the big one. When you consolidate credit card debt with a HELOC, you’re converting unsecured debt into secured debt. Credit card companies can’t take your house if you stop paying. Your HELOC lender can.

Be cautious here. If your income becomes unstable or you face unexpected hardship, falling behind on a HELOC carries far more serious consequences than missing credit card payments.

Variable interest rates can increase over time

Most HELOCs come with variable rates tied to the prime rate. When the Federal Reserve raises rates, your HELOC rate goes up too. A rate that starts at 8% could climb to 10% or higher over the life of your loan, and your monthly payment would increase along with it.

Some lenders offer fixed-rate options or let you lock in a portion of your balance. If rate stability matters to you, ask about these features before signing.

Closing costs and fees

HELOCs aren’t free to set up. You may encounter:

Appraisal fees: To determine your home’s current value

To determine your home’s current value Application or origination fees: Charged by the lender to process your loan

Charged by the lender to process your loan Annual fees: Some lenders charge yearly maintenance fees

Some lenders charge yearly maintenance fees Closing costs: Can range from 2% to 5% of your credit line

On a $50,000 HELOC, that could mean $1,000 to $2,500 upfront. Factor these costs into your calculations.

Risk of accumulating more debt

Here’s a pattern that happens too often: a homeowner pays off $30,000 in credit cards with a HELOC, feels relieved, then gradually runs up new balances on those same cards. Now they have both HELOC debt and credit card debt.

Red flag: if overspending caused your debt in the first place, a HELOC addresses the symptom but not the problem. Consider whether you’ve changed the habits that got you here.

HELOC vs home equity loan for debt consolidation

Both options let you borrow against your home equity, but they work differently.

Feature HELOC Home equity loan How you receive funds Revolving credit line One-time lump sum Interest rate Usually variable Usually fixed Best for Ongoing or flexible needs Known, one-time expenses Payment structure Interest-only option during draw period Fixed monthly payments from day one

A HELOC makes sense if you want flexibility or aren’t sure exactly how much you’ll need. A home equity loan is often better if you know the precise amount you’re consolidating and prefer predictable payments that won’t change.

What debts to consolidate with a HELOC Best debts to consolidate with a HELOC High-interest credit cards: Often offer the biggest savings due to large rate gaps

Often offer the biggest savings due to large rate gaps High-interest personal loans: May lower total interest costs if your HELOC rate is better

May lower total interest costs if your HELOC rate is better Medical bills: Consider if they’re accruing interest (but check for no-interest payment plans first) Debts to avoid consolidating Low-interest auto loans: You likely won’t save money and would shift the risk to your home

You likely won’t save money and would shift the risk to your home Future discretionary purchases: Vacations or lifestyle expenses add risk without solving existing debt

How to qualify for a home equity line of credit?

Lenders look at several factors when you apply:

Home equity: You typically need at least 15% to 20% equity. Lenders usually cap borrowing at 80% to 90% of your home’s value minus your existing mortgage balance.

You typically need at least 15% to 20% equity. Lenders usually cap borrowing at 80% to 90% of your home’s value minus your existing mortgage balance. Credit score: Most lenders require a minimum of 620, though you’ll get better rates with scores of 700 or higher.

Most lenders require a minimum of 620, though you’ll get better rates with scores of 700 or higher. Debt-to-income ratio (DTI): This measures your monthly debt payments against your gross monthly income. Lenders generally prefer a DTI below 43%.

This measures your monthly debt payments against your gross monthly income. Lenders generally prefer a DTI below 43%. Stable income: You’ll need to document employment and income to show you can handle the payments.

Requirements vary by lender, so checking with multiple lenders can help you find the best terms.

Alternatives to using a HELOC for debt consolidation

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your existing mortgage with a larger one and gives you the difference in cash. Closing costs are higher than a HELOC, but you may get a fixed rate. This option makes the most sense if you also want to refinance your primary mortgage.

Personal debt consolidation loans

Unsecured personal loans don’t put your home at risk. Rates are typically higher than HELOCs but lower than credit cards. This can be a good middle-ground option for borrowers who don’t want to use their home as collateral.

Balance transfer credit cards

Some cards offer 0% APR introductory periods lasting 12 to 21 months. If you can pay off your balance before the promotional period ends, this can be cheaper than a HELOC. However, rates spike after the intro period, so this approach requires a realistic payoff timeline.

Debt management plans

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies can negotiate lower interest rates with your creditors and consolidate payments without requiring home equity. This option works well for borrowers who want structure and accountability.

Is HELOC debt consolidation right for you?

Whether a HELOC is right for debt consolidation depends on your finances and comfort with risk. It may make sense if you have at least 15% to 20% equity, a strong credit score, steady income, and a clear plan to repay the balance, especially if you’re carrying high-interest debt.

But it may not be a good fit if your income is unstable, your debt is small compared to closing costs, or you’re concerned about taking on new debt after consolidating. Because your home is used as collateral, the potential savings are real, but so are the risks.

HELOC for debt consolidation FAQ