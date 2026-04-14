Spring 2026 First-Time Home Buyer Advice

Key Takeaways "The second quarter presents a unique 'Goldilocks' window where both buyers and sellers can capitalize"

The right lender should be able to discuss all the programs you can qualify for

Homebuying in uncertain times is doable and could even be financially prudent, as long as you don't stretch your budget too thin

Spring is the busiest time of the year in real estate. This year shapes up to be no different, with improved buying conditions from the recent past.

But with pent-up demand from prospective buyers pushed out by limited options or lacking affordability, competition could be hot. Getting professional advice and taking steps to boost your profile can give you a leg-up.

To provide some guidance for home buyers, The Mortgage Reports spoke with industry experts to help borrowers navigate the 2026 spring housing market. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

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What is unique about the second quarter’s market conditions?

Ralph DiBugnara, president at Home Qualified:

“The Spring market is when demand traditionally shows up. More inventory hits, but so does competition. It’s the market where it’s a buyers and sellers market simultaneously but that can change fast to a sellers market with a lot of competition.”

Charles Goodwin, head of bridge and DSCR lending at Kiavi:

“While Q2 is typically one of the strongest seasonal periods for housing activity, the 2026 market is facing an unusual mix of forces that could upend that tradition. On the one hand, the spring buying season almost always brings more listings and stronger buyer demand, which can help unlock transactions that stalled in the winter months. Conversely, the current market environment is plagued by uncertainty around interest rates, inflation, jobs data and escalating global conflicts, which have already resulted in higher borrowing costs. Housing supply is structurally constrained in many markets, but many would-be buyers might be put off by even small upward movements in mortgage rates.”

Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com:

“The second quarter presents a unique ‘Goldilocks’ window where both buyers and sellers can capitalize on the transition from the winter lull to the summer rush. Sellers who list in mid-spring often gain a competitive edge by capturing eager early-season demand before the market becomes saturated with summer inventory. For buyers, this period offers a sweet spot of ‘fresh’ listings and more stable price growth before the peak competition of June and July.”

Tony Julianelle, CEO at Atlas Real Estate:

“This spring is shaping up to be the most buyer-friendly market we’ve seen since before the pandemic, but it’s a strange kind of buyer-friendly. Inventory is up roughly 20% from recent lows, homes are sitting on the market longer than they have in a decade, and sellers are outnumbering buyers by a significant margin. The typical buyer is now getting nearly 2% off list price, which is the largest discount for this time of year since 2023.

“What makes Q2 unique is the tension between opportunity and hesitation. The fundamentals favor buyers, but economic uncertainty and rate volatility are keeping both sides cautious. It’s a market that rewards patience and preparation rather than urgency.”

Matt Pettit, CEO at Mountain West Financial

“Despite the current climate of global uncertainty — rising gas prices and ongoing political turbulence — the desire among homebuyers to find a stable, long-term place to call home remains strong. As interest rates have declined over the past few quarters, sellers who were previously hesitant are re-entering the market, eager to make a move. This renewed activity is creating much-needed inventory, giving renters who have long been waiting on the sidelines a real opportunity to finally step into homeownership.”

Sam Williamson, senior economist at First American:

“The housing market is entering the second quarter with a stronger foundation than a year ago, despite some added volatility from recent geopolitical developments. There remains significant pent-up demand from would-be sellers who postponed their moving plans amid affordability challenges and limited options in recent years. Affordability has improved as mortgage rates have eased from their highs, price growth has cooled, and incomes have risen. At the same time, overall inventory has improved in many markets, giving buyers more options. As a result, transaction activity could strengthen this spring as improving affordability and inventory encourage greater participation from buyers and sellers. Even so, the market remains far from normal and will likely stay uneven, with the pace of activity depending in part on how many new listings come to market.”



Suha Zehl, brand ambassador at Prudent AI:

“The inventory problem is not new, but it is getting worse at exactly the wrong time. Supply remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and the pipeline is not catching up. Building permits have fallen year over year, signaling that future construction activity could cool just as buyer demand is returning. Making it worse, tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cement have driven project cancellations, inflated construction costs, and made new builds less financially viable for developers. This is not a market that is going to be fixed by a rate drop.

“I know this firsthand because my own son is buying his first home right now. Three offers. Three losses. Not because he was not serious or prepared, but because the market is that competitive. We are back to bidding wars, waived contingencies, and buyers skipping home inspections just to stay in the game. The conditions creating his frustration are not accidental. They are the compounded result of years of policy decisions, economic pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty all colliding in the spring of 2026.”

Are there any new or lesser-known programs, loan types, or lender deals homebuyers should look into?

DiBugnara: A lot of buyers still don’t realize how strong non-QM, and down payment assistance programs have become. These both offer competitor and creative advantages and should be researched upfront in pre-approval process.

Goodwin: “Given the higher-rate environment, buyers are increasingly looking beyond traditional mortgage structures to improve affordability. Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have regained attention as buyers seek lower initial rates, expecting they may refinance if borrowing costs decline in the coming years. In fact, the current rate differences between an ARM and a 30-year fixed mortgage make ARMs more attractive. Additionally, many lenders and local housing agencies are expanding down payment assistance programs, rate buydown structures, and first-time buyer incentives, particularly at the state and municipal levels. These programs can significantly reduce your upfront costs or lower the effective interest rate in the early years of the loan.

“For buyers willing to be flexible, seller-paid rate buydowns have also become more common in negotiations, particularly in markets where inventory is increasing. Exploring these options with a knowledgeable lender can often uncover meaningful savings that many buyers aren’t aware of.”

Jones: “In 2026’s elevated rate environment, savvy buyers may seek out ‘assumable mortgages’ on FHA and VA loans to inherit a seller’s lower historical interest rate. Beyond traditional loans, many builders and lenders are offering rate buydowns and in-house financing incentives to bridge the affordability gap. These specialized tools have become essential strategies for buyers looking to lower their monthly payments despite broader market volatility.”

Julianelle: “A few things worth exploring: First, state housing finance agencies have significantly expanded down payment assistance programs, and many buyers don’t realize they qualify. California’s Dream For All program, for example, offers up to 20% down payment assistance for first-generation homebuyers, though the application window just closed for this round. The Federal Home Loan Banks have allocated over $30 million for 2026 homebuyer grants of up to $30,000 per household.”

“Second, conventional loan limits increased to $832,750 this year, which opens up more purchasing power in high-cost markets without requiring jumbo loan terms. Combined with 3% down options through programs like HomeReady and Home Possible, first-time buyers have more flexibility than many realize.

“Third, builder incentives remain aggressive. Many new-home builders are offering rate buydowns, closing cost credits, and price reductions to move inventory. If you’re open to new construction, the math can be surprisingly competitive with existing homes.”

Pettit: “Products offered by innovators like Arrive Home are making a real difference for those who need down payment assistance, helping to close the affordability gap and make homeownership more accessible. And for those who don’t yet meet traditional financing requirements, Arrive Home’s lease-to-buy Earned Equity Program offers a compelling alternative — giving creditworthy buyers who have faced obstacles a viable, structured path to getting into a home of their own.”

Williamson: “Buyers can look into options such as assumable FHA or VA loans, down payment assistance programs, Federal Home Loan Bank grants through participating lenders, and lender-specific community mortgage or grant programs. Low- to moderate-income borrowers can also explore low-down-payment options, such as Fannie Mae’s HomeReady and Freddie Mac’s Home Possible, which allow down payments as low as 3 percent and are designed to expand access to affordable homeownership for qualified buyers. Just as important, buyers should shop around for rates and make sure the loan structure fits both their budget and how long they expect to stay in the home.”

Zehl: “Two of the most underutilized tools available to first-time buyers are Mortgage Credit Certificates and USDA loans, and most buyers have never heard of either one. A Mortgage Credit Certificate is not a tax deduction. It is a capped, dollar-for-dollar, federal tax credit that directly reduces one’s tax liability for the life of the loan, and lenders can actually count those savings toward qualifying the buyer. That can meaningfully change what one is able to afford before one even makes an offer.

“USDA loans are equally overlooked. They require no down payment, carry affordable mortgage insurance, and offer competitive government-backed interest rates. The eligible geographic areas also tend to include suburban ZIP codes that would genuinely surprise most buyers who assume these loans are only for rural farmland.

“For buyers with solid credit who want a conventional path, Fannie Mae’s HomeReady and Freddie Mac’s Home Possible programs have been around for years and still remain underused. Both require as little as 3% down with lower mortgage insurance costs than a traditional FHA loan in many cases.

“And for buyers whose income does not fit neatly into a W-2 box, whether self-employed, commission-based, or 1099 earners, the non-QM market in 2026 is more mature and better priced than it has been in years. Bank statement loans and DSCR products are real options worth exploring.”

What is your top advice for first-time homebuyers in Q2 2026?

DiBugnara: “For first-time homebuyers, don’t try to time the market. Focus on what you can afford and control. Preparation wins in competitive markets.”

Goodwin: “First-time homebuyers should focus on affordability and long-term financial stability rather than trying to perfectly time interest rates. Mortgage rates may fluctuate, but the right home purchase should make sense for you, regardless of short-term market swings or volatility. I always advise buyers to work closely with lenders to understand the full range of financing options available, including down payment assistance programs or rate buydowns that can make ownership more accessible.

“In uncertain markets, preparation is key. Buyers with pre-approval, a clear budget, and a strong understanding of their financing options are best positioned to move quickly when the right opportunity appears. It’s also helpful to build in financial flexibility so that if rates decline, refinancing is an option.”

Jones: “First-time buyers should tailor their strategy to regional inventory levels, targeting ‘stale’ listings in well-supplied markets like the South and West to negotiate for price cuts or seller concessions. In contrast, those in the supply-constrained Northeast and Midwest must remain decisive and work closely with an agent to navigate frequent multiple-bid scenarios. Regardless of the region, identifying a clear budget ceiling and utilizing localized data is the best way for a first-time buyer to compete effectively this spring.”

Julianelle: “Get pre-approved before you start looking, and treat that pre-approval as the foundation for a realistic search, not just a formality. With rates bouncing around weekly and affordability still stretched, knowing exactly what you can afford prevents emotional decisions and wasted time.

“Beyond that, don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. Many first-time buyers are waiting for conditions that may not materialize: a dramatic rate drop, a price correction, or some signal that the coast is clear. The reality is that housing markets rarely give you that clarity. If you find a home you can afford in a location that works for your life, that’s worth acting on. You can refinance a rate, but you can’t refinance the years you spent waiting.”

Pettit: “First-time homebuyers today have more options than ever — whether through traditional financing or innovative products like down payment assistance and the Earned Equity Program, there’s a path forward for nearly everyone ready to begin their home buying journey. And the case for taking that step has never been stronger. Homeownership remains one of the most powerful vehicles for building long-term and generational wealth, and with demand continuing to outpace supply, home values are only expected to climb — making the decision to buy sooner rather than later a sound one.”

Williamson: “First-time buyers should focus on what fits comfortably within their monthly budget and on being prepared when the right home comes along. That starts with understanding the full cost of ownership—taxes, insurance, and other housing expenses—not just the mortgage payment. It also means entering the search with credit reviewed, savings intact, and lender options already explored. In a more buyer-friendly market, it is also important to be aware that seller concessions may be available and can meaningfully improve affordability. Staying grounded in those fundamentals can help buyers close with greater confidence.”

Zehl: “Honestly, the best time to start was six to twelve months ago. The second-best time is right now, today. Not when rates drop. Not when the market calms down. Right now.

“The second piece of advice is needing to have the right lender that can discuss all the programs that you can qualify for. Shop multiple lenders and compare both rate and available assistance programs, because the first lender you call is rarely the best one. While you are at it, ask specifically about what down payment and closing cost assistance exists in your county, not just at the state level. These programs exist across the country in the form of grants, zero-interest loans, and deferred payment loans, and most first-time buyers never even ask about them.

“Once you commit to start and you have found the right lender, the next move is to get pre-approved before you fall in love with a house. In a market defined by low inventory and unpredictable rate swings, having your pre-approval in hand is the difference between competing and watching from the sidelines. And like my son will tell you, even that does not guarantee a win. Be prepared for battle and be prepared to walk away.

“Finally, be strategic about where you buy. Flexibility on location could be the single decision that gets you into a home this year. Holding out for the perfect ZIP code in an overpriced area while inventory stays tight is a strategy that keeps a lot of capable buyers renting longer than they need to.”

How would you approach homebuying and locking in a mortgage rate with the ongoing wars and rising uncertainty?

DiBugnara: “As a buyer right now, I’d stay aggressive but strategic. Don’t overpay for a home that’s not yours cause you fell in love with the idea of it. A higher rate is better than a house that is overpaid for because you can always refinance.”

Goodwin: “Don’t let uncertainty stop you from moving forward. Interest rates are certainly an important piece of the homebuying puzzle, but they’re not everything. As I’ve said before, no matter the rate environment or the international issues at play, if the numbers make sense for you, that’s what matters. For buyers who have already found a home and are under contract, locking in a rate now can eliminate uncertainty and protect against further volatility. At the same time, buyers who are earlier in the process should stay in close communication with their lender so they can move quickly if market conditions shift.

“The key takeaway? While uncertainty may drive short-term rate fluctuations, housing remains a long-term investment. Buyers who focus on fundamentals like affordability, location, and long-term financial stability will always be better positioned to succeed regardless of what’s happening in the headlines.”

Jones: “Given that geopolitical shocks and shifting tariff policies can cause rapid spikes in the bond market, securing a rate in the low 6% range provides a vital safety net against ongoing uncertainty. Ultimately, the current stability in home price growth minimizes the risk of a speculative peak, making a long-term perspective the most sound strategy for 2026.”

Julianelle: “I’d approach it the same way I’d approach any major decision in uncertain times: focus on what you can control and build in appropriate margins for error. Don’t stretch to the absolute maximum you can afford. Make sure you have reserves beyond your down payment and closing costs. And recognize that some uncertainty is just the price of participating in the economy.

“On rate locks specifically, I’d lean toward locking if you’re within 30 to 45 days of closing and you’re comfortable with the current rate. The sub-6% window closed quickly last time, and there’s no guarantee it returns soon. If you’re further out, some lenders offer extended locks or float-down options that give you protection if rates rise while preserving some upside if they fall.

“The broader point is this: geopolitical uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon, and waiting for calm waters means you may never move. If the home and the numbers work, that’s what matters most.”

Pettit: “While the Federal Reserve opted not to cut interest rates this past week, rates remain meaningfully lower than the peaks we saw just a few months ago. That relative relief is still making a difference — giving motivated buyers the footing they need to move forward despite uncertainty in other areas of the market. For those who have been eagerly waiting for the right moment to make their move, the current environment still presents a real and viable opportunity to do just that.”

Williamson: “Geopolitical shocks can inject headline-driven volatility into mortgage rates, making short-term rate moves harder to anticipate. In that setting, a little more front-end preparation and flexibility can go a long way toward making the home-buying process easier to navigate. Buyers can start by understanding what fits comfortably within their budget under different price and rate scenarios, rather than anchoring decisions to a single outcome. That approach leaves them better prepared to lock in the right home once it appears without second‑guessing the decision. Just as important, buyers should shop around across lenders, since failing to compare options can mean leaving meaningful savings on the table.”

Zehl: “Here is the conversation I had with my son who kept waiting for rates to drop: The longer you wait, the higher the home price and you will end up paying more for the same house. What does that mean to a first-time home buyer? A larger down payment to hit the same loan-to-value threshold, even on a 3% first-time buyer program. Lock in today’s price and refinance tomorrow’s rate. That option is real, it is available, and it will be there when rates improve.

“The other thing I want buyers to understand is that uncertainty in this market is not a reason to pause. It is a condition that rewards the prepared. Geopolitical noise is not going away. Rate volatility is not going away. The buyers who win in this environment are the ones who treat real estate as a long-term asset and not a short-term trade. They show up ready, they act decisively, and they do not let perfect become the enemy of good. Hesitation has a cost too. It just does not show up on a rate sheet.”

The bottom line

Buying your first home is an exciting venture, but it can be just as daunting if you don’t know what to do.

Preparation is always key - so getting all your paperwork and affairs in order gives you a clearer budget and a great place to start. You should also read up on how to negotiate your mortgage rate and when to walk away from a stubborn seller, since those things can give you a competitive advantage and how to make a better deal.

If you’re ready to begin your path to homeownership, find a local mortgage professional to get started.



