Unison Review for 2026: Terms, Access and Customer Feedback

Its model eliminates monthly payments and interest, with repayment typically occurring when the home is sold, refinanced, or the agreement ends.

Unison is a home equity agreement provider that allows homeowners to access cash from their home’s equity in exchange for a share of its future value, rather than taking on a traditional loan.

Pros and Cons of Unison

Unison pros

Industry-leading transparency

Strong educational resources

Highly trusted HEI provider

Clear pricing structure

No monthly payments

Unison cons

Less flexible qualification

Slower, more structured process

Lump-sum only (no credit line)

Not always the lowest-cost option

Unison review for 2026

Unison offers homeowners a way to access their home equity without taking on traditional debt. Instead of a loan or line of credit, the company provides a home equity agreement (HEA), giving homeowners a lump sum of cash in exchange for a share of their home’s future value.

This structure eliminates monthly payments and instead ties repayment to the home’s appreciation over time. Among home equity agreement providers, Unison stands out for its strong transparency, educational resources, and established reputation.

Cost predictability and value

Within the home equity agreement category, Unison performs strongly in cost clarity and predictability.

The company provides detailed explanations of how its equity-sharing model works, along with scenario tools that help homeowners estimate potential repayment outcomes. These tools make it easier to understand how the agreement may perform under different home value scenarios.

Like all HEI products, the final cost depends on your home’s future value. However, Unison’s structured pricing model and clear disclosures provide a high level of transparency, helping borrowers make informed decisions before committing.

Borrowing flexibility

Unison offers more flexibility than traditional home equity loans, particularly for homeowners with significant equity.

That said, compared with some other HEI providers, Unison’s qualification process can be more structured. Certain borrower profiles or property types may face more limitations than with more flexible competitors.

For homeowners with strong equity positions, however, Unison remains a solid and accessible option.

Speed and ease of access

Unison provides a digital application process, but the experience can feel more structured compared with some newer fintech competitors.

While borrowers can apply online and track progress digitally, the process may involve additional steps and take slightly longer due to underwriting and property evaluation requirements.

Overall, the process is reliable, though not the fastest in the HEI category.

Transparency and education

Transparency is one of Unison’s strongest differentiators.

The company offers extensive educational resources, including detailed guides and scenario tools that help borrowers understand how home equity agreements work. These resources make it easier to evaluate whether the product aligns with your financial goals.

Compared with many competitors, Unison provides a higher level of clarity and borrower education.

Trust and legitimacy

Unison is one of the most established and recognizable companies in the home equity agreement space.

With institutional backing and a long track record, the company has built strong credibility in a relatively new financial category. For homeowners who value stability and reputation, Unison stands out as one of the most trusted providers.

Customer experience

Unison delivers a professional and reliable customer experience, with strengths in communication and educational support.

While the process may feel more structured and less streamlined than some competitors, borrowers benefit from clear guidance and transparency throughout the application.

Overall, customer satisfaction is strong, particularly for homeowners who value clarity and a more guided experience.

Unison FAQ

What is Unison? Unison is a company that offers home equity agreements (HEAs), allowing homeowners to receive cash upfront in exchange for a share of their home’s future value. Does Unison require monthly payments? No. Unison agreements typically do not require monthly payments. Repayment occurs when the home is sold, refinanced, or when the agreement term ends. Is Unison a loan? No. Unison does not provide traditional loans or HELOCs. It offers an equity-sharing agreement tied to the future value of your home. How much equity can you access with Unison? The amount depends on your home’s value, mortgage balance, and location. Many homeowners can access tens of thousands of dollars or more, depending on their available equity. Is Unison legitimate? Yes. Unison is one of the most established providers in the home equity agreement space, with institutional backing and a strong reputation in the market.

Is Unison right for you?

Unison may be a strong fit if you value transparency, stability, and a well-established provider when accessing your home equity.

Its structured approach and strong educational resources make it especially appealing for homeowners who want to clearly understand how an equity-sharing agreement works before committing.

However, borrowers looking for the most flexible qualification or fastest process may prefer other HEI providers.

For homeowners who prioritize clarity, trust, and a proven track record, Unison is one of the strongest options in the home equity agreement market.

How TheMortgageReports scored Unison

TheMortgageReports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology designed to reflect what matters most to homeowners.

We assessed Unison across key factors including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.