North American Savings Bank (NASB) Mortgage Review for 2021
NASB offers a broad range of traditional mortgage loans as well as specialized, non-QM products for borrowers with outside-the-box loan applications.
Fixed-rate mortgage
Adjustable-rate mortgage
FHA and VA mortgage
Bank statement loan
Non-QM loans
Best Features
- Offers specialized loans tailored to unique circumstances
- Competitive mortgage rates and low fees on average
- Low- and no-down-payment options
Drawbacks
- No home equity loans
- Doesn’t offer USDA mortgage loans
Overview
Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, North American Savings Bank (NASB) offers a diverse selection of mortgage products.
You can choose from common loans such as conventional, FHA, and VA, as well as specialized programs like bank statement loans, Flex loans, and Portfolio loans. NASB has options for both purchases and refinances.
Note that this lender does not have branches outside the Kansas City, MO area, so most business will be conducted online or over the phone. It also doesn't offer USDA loans or home equity loans.
NASB mortgage rates
On average, NASB mortgage rates and loan fees are slightly lower than major competitors.
Before applying for a loan, you can check current home purchase and refinance rates on the lender’s website.
Just note that rates depend on personal factors like your credit score, down payment, loan type, and debt-to-income ratio (DTI). So your own rate may vary from what you see online.
Average mortgage rates at major lenders
|NASB
|Rocket Mortgage
|Wells Fargo
|Freedom Mortgage
|Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 20201
|2.99%
|3.20%
|3.62%
|2.92%
|Median Total Loan Costs, 2020
|$2,380
|$4,610
|$3,370
|$3,340
|Median Origination Fee, 2020
|$0
|$2,950
|$1,280
|$0
Average rate and fee data sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).
North American Savings Bank mortgage review for 2021
NASB is a great option, especially if you’re looking for a specialized mortgage.
Some borrowers have special circumstances and don’t meet the criteria for traditional home loan programs. This can make it harder for them to get loans with other lenders. NASB, on the other hand, accommodates a wide range of home buyers and homeowners with its flexible lending guidelines and requirements.
Aside from conventional, FHA, and VA loans for a new purchase or refinance, NASB has a large number of proprietary mortgages, too. These programs may be suitable for:
- Self-employed borrowers
- Individuals with credit issues
- Those with limited funds for mortgage-related expenses
The lender also has programs specific to Missouri residents. One option is the Missouri Housing Development Commission program which provides eligible first-time homebuyers and veterans with down payment and closing costs assistance.
Another option is the Good Neighbor program which helps individuals with a low credit scores — as low as 580 — purchase homes in underserved areas.
NASB offers rate protection programs, too.
It can take several months to complete a new construction build. With the lender’s Home Build Rate Protection, you can lock in a mortgage rate for up to nine months. And if rates drop during this period, you may be eligible to receive a lower rate.
The company also has a RateSecure Rate Lock Program, where borrowers can lock their mortgage interest rate for 90 days.
Although North American Savings Bank offers many loan solutions, it doesn’t have USDA loans or home equity loans. And there aren’t any physical branche locations outside of the Kansas City, MO area.
Working with NASB mortgage
To get started, visit NASB’s website to check out current purchase and refinance rates.
If you choose to apply with the company, you have to create an NASB account to proceed with an online mortgage application. You’re then asked to provide personal information, including:
- Your name
- Your current address
- Your employment status
- Your income
- Your Social Security number
- The type of loan you want
An NASB loan officer will contact you to discuss your loan options.
The good news is that you don’t have to live in Missouri to apply for a loan. If you live outside the area, you can apply and upload documentation online, then schedule an electronic closing.
NASB customer reviews
North America Savings Bank doesn’t have a J.D. Power Satisfaction Score for 2020. However, the lender has 5 stars out of 1,200 reviews on Zillow, and zero complaints filed against it with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Customer service reviews at major lenders
|CFPB Complaints, 20204
|Complaints per 100 Mortgages, 20205
|J.D. Power Satisfaction Score, 20206
|NASB
|0
|0.00
|Not Rated
|Rocket Mortgage
|391
|0.03
|883/1,000
|Wells Fargo
|554
|0.05
|840/1,000
|Freedom Mortgage
|288
|0.04
|817/1,000
Many who applied for a purchase or refinance loan highly recommended NASB. They described their experience as “pleasant,” “smooth,” “organized,” and “quick.”
Several borrowers were also pleased with their mortgage rate and said their closing costs were “lower than expected.”
Mortgage loan products at NASB
North American Savings Bank offers most standard home loan programs, including:
- Conventional loan — Choose a 15- or 30-year fixed rate mortgage or an adjustable-rate loan for a purchase or refinance. These loans require a minimum credit score of 620 and a minimum down payment of 3%
- FHA loan — These loans are backed by the Federal Housing Administration. They require a 3.5% down payment and a minimum credit score of 620 with NASB
- VA loan — These zero-down home loans are available to active-duty military members, veterans, other select military service members, and their eligible spouses. There’s no down payment or private mortgage insurance (PMI) required, but you need a minimum credit score of 640 to apply with NASB
- Jumbo loan — These loans allow mortgages up to $1.2 million. You can qualify with a minimum 10% down payment and minimum credit score of 690
Along with these traditional mortgage options, NASB offers a number of uniqe programs for borrowers with outside-the-box needs. These include:
- Bank statement loan — If you’re self-employed, you can get approved for a mortgage with no tax return. Instead, you’ll need 12 months of bank statements. This loan requires a minimum 10% down payment and a 660 credit score
- Flex loan — These loans are also ideal for self-employed borrowers, as well as those with non-traditional income and/or past credit issues. To qualify, you need a minimum down payment of 5% and a minimum credit score of 690
- Portfolio loans — These loans, which aren’t sold on the secondary market, have flexible guidelines to accommodate borrowers who might not qualify for other loan programs. You need a minimum 5% down payment and a minimum 625 credit score
- Bridge loan — Did you sell your home before buying another one? If so, you could use a bridge loan to get cash for your down payment and other expenses. To qualify, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 700
- Zero down home loan — This is available to first-time homebuyers and repeat buyers alike. There’s no income limit, but you need a minimum credit score of 700
After you complete an application, an NASB loan officer will contact you to discuss mortgage options and help you find the right program for your needs.
Where can I get a mortgage with North American Savings Bank?
North American Savings Bank is licensed to do mortgages in every state and the District of Columbia.
However, NASB only has branches near Kansas City, MO. So borrowers outside that area will need to conduct business online or over the phone.
Is NASB the best mortgage lender for you?
North American Savings Bank is an excellent solution if you’re looking for a specialized mortgage program, maybe because you’re self-employed, have a low credit score, or don’t have enough cash in reserves for a down payment.
With a wide selection of products ranging from conventional loans to government loans, the lender goes over and beyond to meet the needs of its customers.
You can use NASB for a purchase or refinance. But only apply if you're okay with a digital process. Due to limited branches, you might have to complete the loan process electronically.
