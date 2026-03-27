Using a Reverse Mortgage to Pay Off Federal Tax Liens

Key Takeaways You can use reverse mortgage proceeds to pay off a federal tax lien, but the lien typically needs to be resolved at or before closing.

HUD permits HECM approval if you have an active IRS repayment plan with at least three consecutive on-time payments or if the IRS agrees to subordinate the lien.

Paying off a tax lien at closing reduces your available loan proceeds, so calculating your net funds beforehand is essential.

A federal tax lien does not necessarily prevent you from obtaining a reverse mortgage. You may use HECM proceeds to pay off IRS debt at closing if you meet HUD requirements and have sufficient equity.

This article explains when a tax lien may disqualify you, outlines HUD expectations for borrowers with federal debt, and details the process for using a reverse mortgage to resolve your lien while preserving home equity.

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Can you qualify for a reverse mortgage with a tax lien?

Yes, you can use reverse mortgage proceeds to pay off a federal tax lien. However, HUD requires all federal debts to be resolved at or before closing for HECM eligibility.

HUD offers several options. You may qualify if you pay off the lien with loan proceeds, have a formal IRS repayment plan, or if the IRS agrees to subordinate the lien. A tax lien adds steps but does not automatically disqualify you.

When a tax lien may be allowed Several scenarios may allow HECM approval even with an existing federal tax lien: Active IRS repayment plan: If you have an installment agreement and have made at least three consecutive on-time payments before applying, lenders may proceed with your application.

If you have an installment agreement and have made at least three consecutive on-time payments before applying, lenders may proceed with your application. Subordination agreement: The IRS may agree to move its lien to a secondary position, allowing the reverse mortgage lender to hold the first lien position.

The IRS may agree to move its lien to a secondary position, allowing the reverse mortgage lender to hold the first lien position. Payoff at closing: If you have sufficient home equity, the lien can be paid directly from your loan proceeds at closing.

When a tax lien will disqualify you Some situations may prevent you from proceeding if: No repayment arrangement exists: Borrowers who have ignored IRS notices or have no formal agreement in place typically cannot qualify.

Borrowers who have ignored IRS notices or have no formal agreement in place typically cannot qualify. Insufficient equity: If your home value, after deducting existing debts and closing costs, does not cover the lien, approval is unlikely.

If your home value, after deducting existing debts and closing costs, does not cover the lien, approval is unlikely. IRS refuses subordination: The federal government is not required to agree to a secondary position, and some requests are denied.

What HUD requires from borrowers with tax liens

HUD provides clear guidelines for HECM eligibility when federal tax liens are present. During the financial assessment, lenders verify that no delinquent federal debt exists or that you have made acceptable arrangements to address it.

Establishing an IRS repayment plan

If you owe back taxes, establishing an installment agreement with the IRS before applying for a reverse mortgage can improve your chances. You may request an agreement by contacting the IRS directly, working with a tax professional, or applying online at IRS.gov.

Demonstrating consistent payments is essential. Most lenders require at least three months of on-time payments before considering your application. Retain documentation for each payment, as you will need to provide proof.

Subordination vs. full payoff at closing

You have two main options for handling a tax lien when getting a reverse mortgage. Understanding the difference helps you choose the right approach.

Option How it works When it makes sense Subordination IRS agrees to move its lien behind the HECM lender's lien You want to preserve more loan proceeds and continue making IRS payments over time Full payoff at closing The lien is satisfied entirely from your loan proceeds You have enough equity and want the tax debt eliminated immediately

Credit and financial assessment standards

HUD requires lenders to assess your ability and willingness to meet ongoing obligations, including property taxes and homeowners’ insurance. A history of tax issues does not automatically disqualify you but is considered in the assessment.

Lenders review the circumstances of your tax lien, any actions you have taken to address it, and your overall financial situation. Proactively resolving the debt is beneficial.

How paying off a tax lien affects your HECM proceeds

Paying off a federal tax lien with reverse mortgage funds reduces the amount available for other uses. It is important to understand this trade-off before proceeding.

Why reverse mortgages require a first lien position

A HECM lender needs to hold the primary claim on your property, called the first lien position. HUD mandates this for all reverse mortgages. Any existing liens, including federal tax liens, must either be paid off or moved to a secondary position.

This requirement protects the lender’s investment and ensures the FHA insurance fund can recover costs if the loan balance eventually exceeds the home’s value.

Calculating your net proceeds after lien payoff

Your available funds depend on several factors. The calculation generally follows these steps:

Principal limit: This amount is determined by your age, home value, and current interest rates.

This amount is determined by your age, home value, and current interest rates. Subtract closing costs: Origination fees, mortgage insurance premiums, title costs, and other expenses are deducted.

closing costs: Origination fees, mortgage insurance premiums, title costs, and other expenses are deducted. Subtract mandatory payoffs: Deduct any existing mortgages, tax liens, judgments, or other debts secured by the property.

Deduct any existing mortgages, tax liens, judgments, or other debts secured by the property. Remaining amount: This is the portion you receive for other uses.

A substantial tax lien can significantly reduce or eliminate your available proceeds. Calculating your net funds in advance helps prevent unexpected outcomes.

Steps to pay off a federal tax lien with a reverse mortgage

The process requires coordination among you, the IRS, and your lender. Following a clear sequence helps ensure a smooth transaction.

1. Confirm your home equity and tax lien balance

Begin by obtaining a realistic estimate of your home’s current value. Online tools can provide a preliminary figure, but your lender will order a formal appraisal. Simultaneously, request an official payoff statement from the IRS detailing the amount owed, including penalties and interest.

Contact the IRS to discuss your options. To pursue subordination, submit Form 14134 (Application for Certificate of Subordination of Federal Tax Lien). To establish a repayment plan, the IRS can assist with setting up an installment agreement. Consulting a tax professional is recommended, especially for complex situations.

3. Complete HUD-approved reverse mortgage counseling

All HECM borrowers must complete counseling with a HUD-approved agency before applying. The session covers reverse mortgage mechanics, associated costs, and available alternatives. Your counselor will also address how your tax lien impacts eligibility and proceeds.

4. Apply with a HECM lender and submit documentation

After completing counseling, you may apply with a reverse mortgage lender. Prepare to provide IRS notices, proof of repayment agreement or subordination request, property records, and standard financial documentation.

5. Close on the loan and pay off the lien

At closing, the title company disburses funds according to the settlement statement. If the tax lien is paid from proceeds, payment is sent directly to the IRS. You receive the remaining funds after all mandatory payoffs and closing costs.

Reverse mortgage taxes and ongoing property tax obligations

Understanding your tax responsibilities during and after the reverse mortgage process helps you remain in good standing.

Are reverse mortgage proceeds taxable?

Generally, no. Funds from a reverse mortgage are considered loan advances, not income, and typically do not trigger federal income tax liability. However, consult a tax advisor regarding your specific situation, especially if you have complex tax matters.

Why property tax compliance matters with a HECM

After closing, you are responsible for property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home maintenance. Seniors may qualify for a property tax exemption to reduce ongoing costs. Failure to pay property taxes can result in reverse mortgage default and possible foreclosure.

This is especially important for borrowers with prior IRS tax issues. Demonstrating the ability to stay current on property taxes is part of the lender’s financial assessment.

Life Expectancy Set-Aside for borrowers with payment history issues

If your financial assessment raises concerns about your ability to pay property taxes and insurance, the lender may require a Life Expectancy Set-Aside (LESA). This reserves a portion of your loan proceeds to cover future property tax and insurance payments.

A LESA reduces your available funds but provides a safety net. Borrowers with a history of tax delinquency are more likely to be required to have a LESA.

What to do if your tax lien exceeds HECM proceeds

If your tax lien exceeds the funds available from a reverse mortgage after closing costs and payoffs, a HECM may not resolve the debt. You may need to negotiate with the IRS, combine a partial payoff with a repayment plan, or consider alternative solutions. Proceed carefully, as using home equity without fully addressing the debt can worsen your financial position.

Can a lien be placed on a reverse mortgage after closing?

Yes, a new lien can be placed on your home after closing on a reverse mortgage. For example, if you incur federal tax debt, the IRS may file a lien against the property. This lien is typically subordinate to the reverse mortgage but can complicate matters when the loan becomes due, such as during a sale or refinance. Staying current on tax obligations helps protect your home.

Alternatives if a reverse mortgage does not work If a reverse mortgage is not suitable for your situation, other options are available for addressing federal tax debt. Negotiate an IRS installment agreement . You can set up monthly payments directly with the IRS without tapping your home equity. This approach preserves your equity for other purposes.

. You can set up monthly payments directly with the IRS without tapping your home equity. This approach preserves your equity for other purposes. Apply for an Offer in Compromise . If you qualify, the IRS may accept less than the full amount owed to settle your debt. Eligibility depends on your income, expenses, and asset equity.

. If you qualify, the IRS may accept less than the full amount owed to settle your debt. Eligibility depends on your income, expenses, and asset equity. Explore a home equity loan or HELOC. Home equity loans and HELOCs require monthly payments, unlike a reverse mortgage, but may work for borrowers who have income to support the payments. They also have different qualification requirements.

Deciding if a reverse mortgage is right for your tax situation

A reverse mortgage can help you pay off a federal tax lien and remain in your home without monthly mortgage payments, provided you have enough equity to cover the debt and retain usable proceeds. The payoff reduces your available funds, and you remain responsible for property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Ensure the numbers make sense for your situation.

Before proceeding, consult a HUD-approved counselor and a tax professional to determine whether this approach fits your financial situation.

FAQs about using a reverse mortgage to pay federal tax liens