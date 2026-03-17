Home Equity Loan Term Comparison: 10 vs 15 vs 20-Year Costs

Key Takeaways Shorter home equity loan terms (10 years) mean higher monthly payments but significantly lower total interest costs over the life of the loan.

Longer terms (20 years) reduce your monthly payment but can nearly double the total interest you pay compared to a 10-year term.

The right term depends on your monthly budget flexibility, how long you plan to stay in your home, and whether minimizing total borrowing cost is a priority.

A 20-year home equity loan term can cut your monthly payment by nearly $200 compared to a 10-year term on the same loan. But that lower payment comes with a catch: you could end up paying more than $27,000 extra in interest over the life of the loan.

The term you choose shapes both your monthly budget and your total borrowing cost, often by tens of thousands of dollars. Below, you’ll find a side-by-side comparison of 10, 15, and 20-year terms with real numbers, plus guidance on which option fits different financial situations.

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How home equity loan terms work

Home equity loans generally offer fixed interest rates with repayment terms ranging from 5 to 30 years. The most common options are 10, 15, and 20 years. Your term determines how many months you have to repay the principal (the amount borrowed) plus interest.

Unlike a HELOC, which has a variable rate and lets you borrow during a “draw period” before switching to repayment, a home equity loan gives you one lump sum upfront. Your monthly payment stays the same from the first month to the last. That predictability is helpful for budgeting, but it also means the term you pick locks in both your payment size and your total cost.

Most lenders offer several term options for the same loan amount. So before you commit, you can compare how a 10-year term versus a 20-year term changes what you owe each month and what you pay overall.

The core trade-off between monthly payment and total interest cost

Here’s the relationship that drives every term decision: when you stretch repayment over more months, each payment gets smaller. But you pay more in total interest because your balance stays higher for longer.

A shorter term squeezes repayment into fewer, larger payments. The principal shrinks quickly, and interest has less time to pile up. A longer term spreads the same debt across more payments, which keeps your balance elevated and gives interest more room to grow.

This trade-off is the single most important concept to grasp before comparing loan offers.

Why longer terms mean lower monthly payments

The math here is simple. If you borrow $50,000 and divide it across 120 payments (10 years), each payment covers more principal than if you divide the same amount across 240 payments (20 years).

Fewer months means bigger chunks of principal in each payment. That translates to a higher monthly bill. More months means smaller chunks, so your monthly obligation drops.

Why longer terms cost more overall

Interest on a home equity loan accrues monthly based on your outstanding balance. When you carry that balance for 20 years instead of 10, you’re paying interest on a higher amount for twice as long.

Even though your rate stays fixed, the extra time adds up. On a $50,000 loan at 8%, the difference between a 10-year and 20-year term can exceed $27,000 in additional interest.

Home equity loan term comparison for 10, 15, and 20 years

Let’s put real numbers to this trade-off. The table below shows what a $50,000 home equity loan at 8% interest looks like across three common term lengths.

Loan term Monthly payment Total interest paid Total cost of loan 10 years $607 $22,840 $72,840 15 years $478 $36,040 $86,040 20 years $418 $50,320 $100,320

A few things stand out. The 20-year term saves you about $189 per month compared to the 10-year term. That might feel like meaningful breathing room in a tight budget.

However, that lower payment comes at a steep price. You’ll pay roughly $27,480 more in total interest over the life of the loan. The 15-year term lands in the middle, offering a moderate monthly payment while keeping total interest costs closer to the shorter option.

Your actual rate will depend on your credit score, lender, and current market conditions. Request personalized quotes to see how the numbers shift for your specific situation.

How to choose the right home equity loan term for your situation

There’s no universally correct term length. The right choice depends on your monthly cash flow, your comfort with total borrowing costs, and your plans for the home and the funds.

When a shorter term makes sense

A 5 to 10-year term often works well in certain situations:

Your budget has room to spare: You can handle the higher payment without draining your emergency fund or skipping retirement contributions.

You can handle the higher payment without draining your emergency fund or skipping retirement contributions. Minimizing interest is a priority: You want to pay as little as possible for the money you’re borrowing.

You want to pay as little as possible for the money you’re borrowing. You plan to sell relatively soon: Building equity faster means you’ll keep more proceeds when you sell.

Building equity faster means you’ll keep more proceeds when you sell. You're covering a one-time expense: If you’re consolidating debt or paying for a specific project, a shorter payoff timeline keeps you from carrying that debt for years.

When a longer term makes sense

A 15 to 20-year term might be the better fit in other circumstances:

Monthly cash flow is tight: You want to preserve flexibility for emergencies, retirement savings, or other priorities.

You want to preserve flexibility for emergencies, retirement savings, or other priorities. You're funding home improvements that add value: Spreading the cost over time can make sense if the renovation increases your property’s worth. Interest paid on home equity loans used for home improvements may also qualify for the mortgage interest deduction, which can offset some of the added cost.

Spreading the cost over time can make sense if the renovation increases your property’s worth. Interest paid on home equity loans used for home improvements may also qualify for the mortgage interest deduction, which can offset some of the added cost. You plan to pay extra when possible: A longer term gives you a lower required payment, but you can still make additional principal payments to cut total interest. Just confirm your lender doesn’t charge prepayment penalties.

A longer term gives you a lower required payment, but you can still make additional principal payments to cut total interest. Just confirm your lender doesn’t charge prepayment penalties. You expect your income to increase: A lower payment now with the option to accelerate later can work if you anticipate raises or other income growth.

Tip: Before selecting a longer term with plans to pay it off early, verify in writing that your lender doesn't charge prepayment penalties. Most home equity loans allow early payoff without fees, but don't assume.

Questions to ask your lender before choosing a term

When you’re comparing offers, the monthly payment is only part of the picture. A few specific questions can help you make an apples-to-apples comparison and avoid surprises at closing.

What is the total cost of the loan for each term option? Ask for the sum of all payments (principal plus interest) so you can see the true price difference between terms. Are there prepayment penalties if I pay off the loan early? This matters especially if you’re considering a longer term but want flexibility to pay ahead. How does the interest rate differ between term lengths? Some lenders offer slightly lower rates on shorter terms, which can amplify your savings. What are the closing costs, and do they vary by term? Closing costs typically run 2% to 5% of the loan amount. Confirm whether term length affects these fees. Can I see an amortization schedule for each term? This document shows exactly how much of each payment goes toward principal versus interest over time. It helps you visualize the payoff trajectory and understand when you’ll cross the halfway point on your balance.

Request these breakdowns in writing before you commit. A few minutes of comparison now can save you thousands over the life of your loan.

The bottom line on home equity loan term comparison

Term length is one of the most powerful levers you have when taking out a home equity loan. It directly controls the balance between monthly affordability and total borrowing cost. The difference can amount to tens of thousands of dollars.

Before you decide, run the numbers for multiple term lengths using your actual loan amount and the rate quotes you receive. Consider how each option fits your current budget, your timeline for the home, and your broader financial goals.

Comparing offers from several lenders helps ensure you’re getting competitive rates and terms for whichever path you choose.





FAQs about home equity loan terms