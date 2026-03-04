How Are Home Equity Loan Rates Determined in 2026?

Key Takeaways A first-lien HELOC on a paid-off home serves as the primary and only mortgage, giving you flexible, revolving access to your equity rather than a lump sum.

Because there's no existing mortgage, the HELOC automatically takes first lien position, which typically means lower interest rates and better terms.

You can draw funds as needed during the draw period, repay them, and borrow again, but your home serves as collateral.

Your home equity could be a valuable financial resource, but the interest rate you’re offered determines whether tapping it makes sense. That rate isn’t pulled from thin air. Lenders use a specific formula that combines broader economic conditions with your personal financial profile.

This guide breaks down exactly how lenders set home equity loan rates, which factors you can control, and practical steps to help you qualify for a lower rate.

In this article (Skip to...)

How home equity loans work

Home equity loan rates are set based on a combination of macroeconomic factors and individual borrower risk factors. Lenders start with a benchmark rate, typically the prime rate, then add a margin based on your credit score, loan-to-value ratio, and debt-to-income ratio.

So what exactly is a home equity loan? It’s a lump sum you borrow against the value of your home. You get all the money upfront, then pay it back in fixed monthly installments over a set period, usually 5 to 30 years.

Your “home equity" is the difference between your home’s current market value and what you still owe on your mortgage. If your home is worth $400,000 and you owe $250,000, you have $150,000 in equity. Most lenders let you borrow up to 80-85% of your home’s value, minus your existing mortgage balance.

Because your home serves as collateral, home equity loans typically come with lower rates than credit cards or personal loans. On the flip side, your home is at risk if you can’t keep up with payments.

Key factors that affect your home equity loan rate

Lenders look at several things about you and your property before deciding what rate to offer. Here’s what matters most.

Credit score

Your credit score carries a lot of weight in rate decisions. A higher score tells lenders you’re less likely to default, which usually means a lower rate for you.

Most lenders want to see at least a 620 score to qualify. But if you’re aiming for the best rates, you’ll typically want a score of 700 or higher. Even a 20 to 40 point difference can noticeably change your rate offer.

Loan-to-value ratio

Your loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, measures how much you’re borrowing compared to what your home is worth. To figure it out, add your current mortgage balance to the new loan amount, then divide by your home’s value.

Here’s a quick example: if your home is worth $400,000, you owe $200,000, and you want to borrow $50,000, your combined LTV would be 62.5%.

A lower LTV means more equity cushion for the lender, which often translates to a better rate for you. Most lenders prefer a combined LTV of 80% or less.

Debt-to-income ratio

Your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI, compares your total monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Lenders use this number to gauge whether you can handle another monthly payment.

A DTI below 43% is typically required to qualify. Some lenders prefer 36% or lower for their best rates. If your DTI is running high, paying down some existing debt before you apply could improve your rate offer.

Loan amount and repayment term

How much you borrow and how long you take to pay it back also play a role. Shorter terms, like 10 years instead of 20, often come with lower rates because the lender’s money is tied up for less time.

The trade-off? Shorter terms mean higher monthly payments. You’ll want to find a balance between getting a good rate and keeping your payment comfortable.

Property type and occupancy

Primary residences usually get the best rates. If you’re borrowing against a second home or investment property, expect to pay more because lenders see those as riskier.

Where your property is located and its condition can also factor into the lender’s decision, though these typically affect approval more than the specific rate.

How lenders calculate home equity loan interest rates

Once you understand the formula lenders use, the rate you’re offered will make a lot more sense.

The prime rate and benchmark indexes

Most home equity products start with the prime rate as their foundation. The prime rate is what banks charge their most creditworthy customers, and it moves up or down based on the federal funds rate set by the Federal Reserve.

When the Fed raises or lowers its benchmark rate, the prime rate follows. That change then ripples through to home equity loan pricing.

Lender margin and risk-based pricing

The margin is the percentage a lender adds on top of the prime rate. Your personal risk factors determine how big that margin is.

Lower-risk borrowers with high credit scores, low LTV, and low DTI get smaller margins.

with high credit scores, low LTV, and low DTI get smaller margins. Higher-risk borrowers get larger margins, which means higher overall rates.

For example, if the prime rate is 8% and your lender adds a 1% margin, your rate would be 9%. A borrower with weaker credit might see a 3% margin, resulting in an 11% rate.

Fixed rates vs variable rates

Home equity loans almost always come with fixed rates. That means your rate and monthly payment stay the same for the entire loan term, which makes budgeting straightforward.

Feature Fixed rate (home equity loan) Variable rate (HELOC) Rate stability Locked for entire term Changes with market conditions Monthly payment Same every month Can increase or decrease Best for Borrowers who want certainty Borrowers comfortable with fluctuation

Home equity loan rates vs HELOC rates

Both home equity loans and HELOCs use the prime rate as a starting point, but they work differently after that.

With a home equity loan, your rate locks in at closing. You’re protected if rates rise later. A HELOC, on the other hand, typically has a variable rate that adjusts as the prime rate changes, sometimes monthly.

If you expect rates to climb, a fixed-rate home equity loan offers more protection. If you think rates might drop, a HELOC’s variable rate could work in your favor.

Tip: A home equity loan often makes more sense for a specific expense with a set budget, like a kitchen renovation. A HELOC might be better if you want flexible access to funds over time.

What is the current home equity loan rate?

There’s no single “current” rate because home equity loan rates vary based on the lender, your financial profile, and market conditions. Rates are tied to the prime rate, which fluctuates with the economy.

Most borrowers see rates ranging from roughly 7% to 10%. The lowest advertised rates typically go to borrowers with excellent credit (740+), substantial equity (LTV below 70%), and low debt-to-income ratios.

Be cautious about advertised “teaser” rates. Those often represent the absolute best-case scenario and may not reflect what you’ll actually qualify for. Getting personalized quotes from multiple lenders is the only way to know your real rate.

Does a home equity loan change your mortgage interest rate?

No. A home equity loan is completely separate from your first mortgage. Taking one out doesn’t touch your existing mortgage rate, terms, or payment.

The home equity loan sits behind your primary mortgage as a “second lien” on your property. Your original mortgage stays exactly the same, and you’ll make two separate payments each month: one for your first mortgage and one for the home equity loan.

This is different from a cash-out refinance, which replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger loan at current rates.

How to get the best interest rate on a home equity loan

You can’t control the prime rate or the broader economy, but you can take steps to improve the rate you’re offered.

1. Check and improve your credit before applying

Pull your credit reports from all three bureaus and look for errors. If your score is borderline, consider waiting a few months while you pay down credit card balances and avoid opening new accounts.

Even a 20-point improvement could meaningfully lower your rate.

2. Build more equity in your home

More equity means a lower LTV ratio, which often means a better rate. If you’re close to a threshold like 80% LTV, making extra mortgage payments or waiting for your home’s value to appreciate could push you into a better rate tier.

3. Compare rates from multiple lenders

This step matters more than almost anything else. Rates can vary significantly between lenders, sometimes by a full percentage point or more for the same borrower.

Banks may offer rate discounts if you have existing accounts.

may offer rate discounts if you have existing accounts. Credit unions often have competitive rates for members.

often have competitive rates for members. Online lenders may offer faster processing and competitive pricing.

Get quotes from at least three lenders before making a decision.

4. Choose a shorter repayment term

If your budget allows for higher monthly payments, a 10-year term instead of a 20-year term often comes with a lower rate. You’ll also pay significantly less interest over the life of the loan.

5. Ask about lender rate discounts

Many lenders offer rate reductions for enrolling in automatic payments (often 0.25% off), having an existing banking relationship, or borrowing above certain thresholds. Always ask what discounts are available.

Find your best home equity loan rate today

Comparing offers from multiple lenders is the single most effective way to secure a competitive rate. Even small rate differences add up to significant savings over a 10 or 15-year loan term.

FAQs about home equity loan rates