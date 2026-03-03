What a Sub-6% Mortgage Rate Window Means for Spring Homebuying

Real Estate NewsWhat a Sub-6% Mortgage Rate Window Means for Spring Homebuying

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
March 3, 2026 - 3 min read

Key Takeaways

  • In February, the average 30-year mortgage rate hit the lowest point since September 2022.
  • Homebuyers added about $30,000 in purchasing power compared to 2025.
  • This improved homebuying affordability window could close at any time.
The opening months of 2026 already delivered some much-welcomed affordability relief for homebuyers.

On Feb. 26, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 5.98%, its first time below 6% since 2022, according to Freddie Mac. Depending on which lender or data provider you look at, you may have seen interest rates dipping into the 5%’s even earlier than that.

“Mortgage rates below 6% could be an important psychological threshold,” said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow Home Loans. “Round numbers matter, and that headline alone could prompt many sidelined buyers to take another peek at the housing market.”

The rate descent, plus improved conditions overall, unlocks purchasing power for the spring. Though that power could start dwindling with heightened buyer activity or if rates turn back up.

Opportunity knocks for homebuyers in 2026

While affordability challenges kept many potential borrowers from entering the market, conditions improved to kick off 2026.

Mortgage rates stabilized in 2024 and 2025 by moving within tighter ranges and general downward trajectories. Then this February, the average 30-year fixed rate hit the milestone of falling below the 6% threshold for the first time since Sept. 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly mortgage market survey.

“This dip in rates is likely a wakeup call for people who have been on the sideline for the past three years,” Jeffrey Ruben, president at WSFS Home Lending, told The Mortgage Reports. “The current rate environment primarily appeals to new buyers and those who purchased in the last three years at a higher rate. We anticipate a healthy increase in demand, but not the kind of floodgate that would create extreme bidding wars and negate the savings from a lower interest rate.”

The pace of property value growth faded closer to historical norms as well. Home prices grew 1.3% year-over-year in 2025, according to the S&P Cotality Case‑Shiller Index. That marked the index’s lowest annual appreciation since 2011, which came after the Great Recession.

“Following a five-year run of gains — including the 19% peak in 2021 — 2025 marked the end of an unprecedented period of price growth,” said Thom Malone, principal economist at Cotality. “The market is now waiting for the broader economy to catch up. While a correction in 2026 is possible to realign the two, the more likely scenario is a year of only nominal price growth.”

Home purchasing power jumped $30,302 year-over-year to start 2026

The combination of slowing price growth and decreased interest rates raised homebuying power to its highest level since March 2022, according to a Zillow report. Assuming 20% down and spending less than 30% of income on monthly mortgage payments, the median-income household wielded $30,302 more purchasing power in January compared to the year prior.

That brought the “affordable” home price to $331,483 and equated to 82,294 additional affordable properties nationwide. The median-income homebuyer can now afford 40.3% of all for-sale listings, up yearly from 34.8%.

“A more than $30,000 gain in buying power is meaningful for households that have been stretched thin by high rates. It can mean the difference between settling and choosing,” Ng said. “That doesn’t suddenly make this market affordable for everyone, but it does crack open doors that had firmly shut when rates peaked.”

Housing markets with the biggest boosts in home purchasing power

Homebuying conditions broadly improved to start 2026, but every location varies.

Among the 50 most populous metropolitan areas, the largest annual purchasing power gains came in affluent places. A jump of $73,857 in San Jose, Calif., paced the nation, followed by $56,115 in San Francisco and $48,881 in Washington, D.C.

The table below shows the top 12 cities by increased homebuying power as of Jan. 2026:

Metro AreaJanuary 2026: Affordable Home PricePurchasing Power Gain YoYJanuary 2026: Affordable Homes for SaleAffordable Homes for Sale Gain YoY
United States$331,483$30,302446,98282,294
San Jose, CA$741,686$73,857309124
San Francisco, CA$581,564$56,1151,119192
Washington, DC$519,441$48,8816,0001,972
San Diego, CA$477,571$46,505675336
Boston, MA$488,388$46,3901,296439
Seattle, WA$474,197$45,4841,551494
Salt Lake City, UT$444,089$44,090970439
Denver, CO$456,008$42,1503,4581,174
Los Angeles, CA$421,030$41,2761,107660
Raleigh, NC$425,344$39,4232,052774
Phoenix, AZ$403,247$39,3187,9513,434
Sacramento, CA$414,910$39,001766279
Sorted by total year-over-year increases in affordable listings, Houston added 3,996 more properties from Jan. 2025. Next came hikes of 3,434 in Phoenix and 3,267 in Dallas.

The table below shows the top 12 cities by annual bumps in affordable inventory as of Jan. 2026:

Metro AreaJanuary 2026: Affordable Homes for SaleAffordable Homes for Sale Gain YoYJanuary 2026: Affordable Home PricePurchasing Power Gain YoY
United States446,98282,294$331,483$30,302
Houston, TX12,1763,996$298,282$24,109
Phoenix, AZ7,9513,434$403,247$39,318
Dallas, TX10,9793,267$347,681$28,390
Miami, FL15,9032,981$300,704$23,717
Atlanta, GA12,5512,279$362,571$31,802
Washington, DC6,0001,972$519,441$48,881
Tampa, FL7,0121,714$300,751$24,226
San Antonio, TX5,9391,673$306,964$26,181
Austin, TX4,1761,539$400,113$34,859
Detroit, MI7,4721,270$295,016$26,796
Las Vegas, NV3,1741,216$354,612$34,666
Denver, CO3,4581,174$456,008$42,150

The bottom line

Although the homebuying market can still be challenging to navigate successfully, the affordability hurdles have lowered. Rates came down, inventory rebounded, and price growth slowed from the past few years.

“This dip below 6% offers a valuable opportunity for borrowers, but there is no guarantee rates will remain at these levels,” Ruben said. “Since mortgage rates are influenced by so many economic indicators, short-term fluctuations are always possible, particularly if inflation trends change or labor market conditions shift. A major news-cycle event could see short-term spikes or drops.”

It’s important to note, these factors can and do change, sometimes abruptly. Being prepared will help you get ahead of potential competition and price gains. Then, shopping your mortgage rate around and qualifying for assistance programs can give you additional legs up on other borrowers.

When you’re ready to begin your path to homeownership, reach out to a local lender and get started today.

Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

