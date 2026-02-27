How Much Does a Kitchen Remodel Cost? | 2026 Guide

Key Takeaways Expect to pay about $150 per square foot, with most remodels ranging from $25,000 to $70,000+ depending on scope.

A well-planned remodel can recoup roughly 60% to 75% of your costs, especially for midrange updates.

Cabinets, appliances, and layout improvements deliver the biggest boost in function and resale value.

The kitchen is often called the heart of the home, and for good reason. It’s where meals are made, guests gather, and daily life unfolds. But if your space feels outdated or inefficient, you may be wondering: How much does a kitchen remodel cost?

Here’s what to know about why homeowners remodel, how much value it can add, typical costs, budgeting tips, and financing options.

In this article (Skip to...)

Reasons for remodeling your kitchen

According to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Remodeling Impact Report, the top two most popular reasons for pursuing a complete kitchen renovation are to add features and improve livability (indicated by 25% of homeowner respondents), and to upgrade worn-out surfaces, finishes, and materials (25%); 43% of those polled say the most important result of a renovated kitchen is better functionality and livability.

“Many homeowners choose to remodel their kitchens because they can benefit from improved living quality and satisfaction as well as higher property value and marketability,” explains Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of Arsight. “In my experience, kitchen remodels are among the top five most requested home improvement projects today, and they are justified based on a good return on investment expected.”

How much value does remodeling a kitchen add?

Per the NAR Remodeling Impact Report, you can likely expect to recover 75% of your costs (when it’s time to sell your home) for a complete kitchen renovation versus 67% of your costs for a kitchen upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Remodeling Cost Vs Value Report indicates that homeowners who opt for a minor kitchen remodel (midrange) usually recoup 71.2% of their costs compared to a major kitchen remodel (midrange), which recoups 56.1%.

Boyd Rudy, a real estate agent in Brighton, Michigan, says a minor kitchen remodel with a median cost of $22,500 can increase the resale value of a home in his market by over $18,000.

“Meanwhile, a major kitchen remodel with a median cost of over $63,000 can increase a home’s resale value by nearly $56,000,” he says.

Kropovinsky agrees that a kitchen revamp can be worth every penny.

“Remodeling a kitchen can add significant value to your property by improving its functionality, appearance, energy efficiency, and safety. It can also make your home more attractive and competitive in the market, especially if you update it with modern features and trends,” continues Kropovinsky.

Factors to consider when remodeling a kitchen There are many criteria to weigh carefully before pulling the trigger on a kitchen remodel, including these suggested by Rudy: Budget – What can you afford to borrow or pay out-of-pocket for the project?

DIY versus hiring a professional – Do you have the skills, know-how, time, and will to complete the project yourself, or is it better to hire an expert?

Design and materials – What kitchen theme/style and material choices do you prefer?

Timeline – How long will the project take to finish?

Financing – What borrowing options can you pursue and qualify for?

Permits – Are any permits or specific regulations required for the project?

Disruption – To what extent will your family be affected by a kitchen remodel, and where will you cook and congregate during the project?

Good candidates for remodeling the kitchen

Anyone with an outdated, under-equipped, or dysfunctional kitchen is a worthy prospect for a kitchen renovation.

“New couples who move into a home together often desire a kitchen revamp. So do couples who begin having children and want to raise a family – they may need a more family-friendly layout,” says Eli Moyal, COO/founder of Chapter, a home renovation firm. “Those who like to entertain frequently and want to stay up-to-date on design trends while keeping their home as beautiful as possible should also consider a kitchen remodel. And if your kitchen isn’t working functionally for your needs, you’re also a good candidate.”

Additionally, if you plan to list your home and move relatively soon, you can increase your chances of a quicker sale for a higher price if you opt to remodel the kitchen.

How much does a kitchen remodel cost?

HomeAdvisor reports that the average kitchen remodel nowadays has a price tag of $26,180, which equates to around $150 per square foot. The cost range often spans between $13,510 and $38,854. Major kitchen remodels may cost you approximately $70,000 to $130,000 or more.

“Among our clients, a minor to moderate remodel could cost around $35,000. The cost can be well over $100,000 on the high-end side,” says Moyal. “The price will depend on many factors, including the level of cabinet customization, type of countertops, backsplash materials, choice of appliances, fixture colors, and fixture brands.”

Kropovinsky notes that your kitchen’s footprint will significantly impact the price you pay.

“A small kitchen remodel may cost $5,000 to $20,000 versus a medium kitchen renovation costing around $15,000 to $40,000 versus a large kitchen remodel costing $30,000 to $70,000 or more,” he says.

Kropovinsky adds that cabinets often account for 28% of a kitchen remodel cost, compared to countertops (11%) and appliances (15%). Flooring, fixtures, backsplash materials, and other various expenses comprise the remainder.

Kitchen remodel features that can add the most home value

Kitchen amenities that can offer a better return on investment and increase your home’s resale value the most include:

Upscale custom cabinetry with ample storage

Upgraded appliances, such as a stainless steel dishwasher, range, and refrigerator

Natural stone countertops like quartz or granite

Custom items like a pullout trash/recycling bin, spice rack, wine fridge, island seating, and more

Upgraded lighting fixtures

A center island or peninsula for extra workspace

Hardwood or custom tile flooring

An elaborate backsplash with decorative tile

Built-in storage solutions like a pantry or wine rack

High-end sink and faucet

How to finance a kitchen remodel

A kitchen remodel can be a costly project that will likely drain your savings significantly. That’s why many homeowners choose to borrow funds in the form of a loan or line of credit. If you need financing, explore these popular options.

Home equity loan

With a home equity loan, you can borrow against your property’s cash value, preferably at a low fixed interest rate. A home equity loan is usually a smaller, second loan taken out in addition to your existing mortgage. This “second mortgage” permits you to tap your home’s value without affecting the rate or terms on your primary mortgage. You can also take out a home equity loan if your home is fully paid off and borrow only the funds you want to cash out.

You will likely pay a lower interest rate with a home equity loan than other types of financing, such as personal loans and credit cards. Just be aware that, because your home acts as collateral, you could lose your home if you don’t make your payments on time.

Home equity line of credit (HELOC)

Another option is a revolving line of credit with a maximum spending limit in the form of a HELOC. You simply draw on your credit line up to your predetermined credit limit whenever you need cash. Your available credit gets replenished as you pay down your principal balance and the charged interest.

On the downside, you can only draw from your credit line for a set period (referred to as the “draw phase”), after which you can no longer borrow money and must repay your outstanding balance. Furthermore, HELOCs are “secured loans” that obligate you to use your home as collateral. In exchange, you may get a lower interest rate than you would for a credit card or personal loan. But you could lose your home if you don’t make your loan payments.

Cash-out refinance

You can also tap into your home’s accrued equity in the form of a cash-out refinance, which replaces your existing mortgage loan with a new, bigger home loan. The difference between your new loan amount and your old one is disbursed as cash back at closing. A cash-out refi lets you use your equity for any reason you choose, including a kitchen remodel. It’s a smart way to obtain a large sum of money at a lower interest rate than for a personal loan or credit card.

But cash-out refinance rates are slightly higher than traditional mortgage refinance rates. Your refi rate is based on your credit profile and how much cash you take out. You can usually cash out up to 80% of your home equity. Additionally, your new loan will be larger than your old one, so you’ll pay more in mortgage interest in the long run.

Personal loan

Alternatively, you could pursue an unsecured loan as a personal loan, also known as a signature loan. Here, physical collateral, such as your home, is not needed to obtain the funds. Instead, the lender usually only requires your signature and pledge to repay the loan.

Qualifying for a personal loan for a kitchen renovation is relatively easy. Additionally, the funds may come available to you within only a few days. However, a personal loan is regarded as riskier for the lender. That’s because no collateral is needed. As a result, they may charge a higher interest rate on a personal loan than they would for a secured loan like a home equity or car loan.

Also, personal loans may put your credit score at risk. That’s true if you don’t pay back the loan on time or abide by its terms. If your credit score drops, it may be tougher to get other types of credit in the future.

Credit cards

The most convenient and fuss-free way to pay for your kitchen redo is to use new or existing credit cards. You simply charge the plastic when you need to up to your card’s borrowing limit. But the trade-off here is that you will likely be charged the highest interest rate possible compared to the other financing options above.

However, it may be worth exploring a credit card offering a 0% introductory APR for a limited period. It can be a shrewd option if you plan to repay your outstanding balance relatively quickly.

The bottom line on kitchen remodel costs

Is a kitchen remodel worth the expense, time, hassle, and effort? The pros say yes, provided you have the means to afford and pay for the project and set realistic expectations for completion to your satisfaction.

“A kitchen remodel done right can add value to your home, improve energy efficiency, and increase the functionality of the room,” says Rudy.

Moyal seconds those sentiments.

“The remodel doesn’t have to be a hassle if you hire the right people, especially a company specializing in renovations that also includes interior design services. Do your homework and shop around carefully for the right experts,” he recommends.

Kitchen remodel cost FAQs

What is a realistic budget for a kitchen remodel? You can expect a kitchen renovation to cost around $150 per square foot. The average kitchen redo can cost $26,214, according to HomeAdvisor, with the price tag often ranging between $14,586 and $40,484 for a small to moderate project versus $70,000 to $130,000 or more for a major kitchen remodel with higher-end materials. Is it worth the money to renovate a kitchen? A well-designed kitchen remodel can offer a good return on investment. According to the National Association of Realtors, you can expect to recover 75% of your costs for a complete kitchen renovation compared to 67% of your costs for a kitchen upgrade if you plan to sell your home. But even if you want to stay put, a kitchen remodel can be worth it for the improved functionality, efficiency, and aesthetic upgrades. What is the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel? The experts agree that, depending on the materials and finishes, the cost of materials and labor for cabinets, appliances, and mechanical work (including electricity and plumbing) are the most expensive facets of a kitchen remodel. What adds the most value to a kitchen? Among the features that offer the most value in a kitchen remodel are upscale custom cabinetry with ample storage; upgraded appliances, such as a stainless steel dishwasher, range, and refrigerator; natural stone countertops like quartz or granite; custom items like a pullout trash/recycling bin, spice rack, wine fridge, and island seating; upgraded lighting fixtures; a center island or peninsula for extra workspace; hardwood or custom tile flooring; an elaborate backsplash with decorative tile; built-in storage solutions like a pantry or wine rack; and a high-end sink and faucet. Is a HELOC a good idea to remodel the kitchen? Yes, a home equity line of credit can be a smart financing option to pay for your kitchen renovation, as you can draw money only when you need it, and your available credit gets replenished as you pay down your principal balance and the charged interest. However, the interest rate on a HELOC is usually variable, you can only draw from your credit line for a particular period, and you must use your home as collateral.



