Buying a homeTop Retiree Homebuying Hotspots for 2026

Top Retiree Homebuying Hotspots for 2026

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
January 23, 2026 - 3 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Top cities offer retirees affordability, accessibility, and comfort.
  • Florida metros lead the list with four in the top five and eight in the top 25.
  • Hotspots are emerging in the Northeast, Midwest and Mountain West.
Check your home loan eligibility. Start here

The best home buying cities for retirees

Difficulty in the housing market; it’s not just for millennials and Gen Zs. Rising costs of living and property values have made home buying a tough endeavor no matter your age.

Many retirees are facing financial constraints and tough times finding places to live with the proper amenities and affordable price tags.

About 46% of retirees struggle to pay their expenses, according to a survey from Clever Real Estate. Additionally, 32% of those surveyed said they already spent too much of their retirement savings, and 34% are spending it faster than expected.

While the report did show that the average retiree has $288,700 saved ($261,763 for women; $330,305 for men; down from $308,040 the year before), a 29% share said they have no retirement savings at all.

Retired living and home buying becomes more important as the U.S. sits in the middle of its “Peak 65 Zone,” with about 4.1 million people reaching that age in both 2026 and 2027. So, which cities are best prepared for the surge of incoming retirees (and which can also provide financial solace)?

“With millions of Americans reaching retirement age in 2026, aging well has become the real priority: living longer, living better and staying connected,” said Victor Maghear, senior analyst at StorageCafe. “The metros at the top of our ranking make that possible. Self storage, used heavily by baby boomers, plays a helpful role in that equation, giving retirees the freedom to right-size their homes while holding onto the pieces of life they still want nearby.”

Top places to age in

If you’re retired and looking to buy a home, these metropolitan areas could give you ideas of where you can find combinations of community, comfort, and affordability, according to a report by StorageCafe.

To rank the best cities for retirees, StorageCage analyzed the 108 most-populated U.S. metro areas. It then weighted 15 metrics spread across retiree quality of life (59%), affordability (30%), and comfort (11%).

Below are the top 10 housing markets for retirees in 2026, according to StorageCafe:

Check your home buying options. Start here

10. Boise, Idaho

Key stats
Median gross rent: $1,383
Cost of living index: 103.2
Population over 65: 14.6%

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Key stats
Median gross rent: $1,300
Cost of living index: 90.7
Life expectancy: 80.5

8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia

Current Mortgage Rates in Virginia — The Mortgage Reports

Key stats
Average house price: $364,999
Median gross rent: $1,416
Cost of living index: 94.8

7. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Key stats
Population over 65: 15.4%
Median gross rent: $1,374
Cost of living index: 103.2

6. Kiryas Joel–Poughkeepsie–Newburgh, New York

Key stats
Average house price: $360,312
Median gross rent: $1,568
Population over 65: 15.6%

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Key stats
Average house price: $386,604
Median gross rent: $1,491
Cost of living index: 102.4

4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

Key stats
Retirement income per capita: $42,160
Life expectancy: 80.1
Cost of living index: 102.4

3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Key stats
Retirement income per capita: $59,122
Life expectancy: 84
Cost of living index: 102.4

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey

Home Prices Per Square Foot Boomed Most in New York, Boston, Nashville

Key stats
Population over 65: 16%
Life expectancy: 80.3
Median gross rent: $1,780

1. Cape Coral–Fort Myers, Florida

Key stats
Average house price: $351,780
Retirement income per capita: $42,094
Life expectancy: 80.6

Check your home loan eligibility. Start here

The top-25 cities for retirees in 2026

The table below shows the top 25 cities for home buying retirees in 2026:

RankMetro AreaHouse PricesMedian Gross RentRetirement Income Per CapitaLife ExpectancyCost of Living Index
1Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL$351,780$1,597$42,09480.6105.2
2New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA$712,394$1,780$37,54480.3116.6
3Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL$562,931$1,752$59,12284102.4
4North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL$413,856$1,637$42,16080.1102.4
5Port St. Lucie, FL$386,604$1,491$35,69378.9102.4
6Kiryas Joel–Poughkeepsie–Newburgh, NY$360,312$1,568$38,14779123.4
7Durham-Chapel Hill, NC$418,269$1,374$36,92079.6103.2
8Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC$364,999$1,416$36,77478.994.8
9Madison, WI$443,161$1,300$36,45580.590.7
10Boise City, ID$489,667$1,383$31,78178.8103.2
11Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL$364,374$1,497$31,75977.197.2
12Pittsburgh, PA$232,260$1,011$27,25976.498.1
13Portland-South Portland, ME$539,292$1,384$32,66779.2111
14Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH$731,476$1,940$37,31080.5144.1
15Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY$360,312$1,230$37,15978.6104.8
16Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA$303,558$1,151$32,20977.997.6
17Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, FL$476,603$1,770$36,54879.8120.3
18Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA$585,086$1,729$43,21078.9129.6
19Urban Honolulu, HI$841,809$2,054$39,38381.7188.4
20Lancaster, PA$377,558$1,289$30,34478.897.6
21Ocala, FL$277,967$1,174$29,57274102.4
22McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX$190,491$925$22,99177.386.1
23Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT$666,982$1,827$41,27681.2125.2
24Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL$305,245$1,272$31,53476.1102.4
25Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT$391,749$1,357$37,43378.8100.1

The bottom line

If you’re a senior looking to buy the right home, these metro areas could be good places for your retirement years.

Talk to a local lender when you’re ready. Ask about low interest loans for seniors, your mortgage options if you’re on Social Security, and if you qualify for financial assistance.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you


Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.