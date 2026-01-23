Top Retiree Homebuying Hotspots for 2026

Key Takeaways Top cities offer retirees affordability, accessibility, and comfort.

Florida metros lead the list with four in the top five and eight in the top 25.

Hotspots are emerging in the Northeast, Midwest and Mountain West.

The best home buying cities for retirees

Difficulty in the housing market; it’s not just for millennials and Gen Zs. Rising costs of living and property values have made home buying a tough endeavor no matter your age.

Many retirees are facing financial constraints and tough times finding places to live with the proper amenities and affordable price tags.

About 46% of retirees struggle to pay their expenses, according to a survey from Clever Real Estate. Additionally, 32% of those surveyed said they already spent too much of their retirement savings, and 34% are spending it faster than expected.

While the report did show that the average retiree has $288,700 saved ($261,763 for women; $330,305 for men; down from $308,040 the year before), a 29% share said they have no retirement savings at all.

Retired living and home buying becomes more important as the U.S. sits in the middle of its “Peak 65 Zone,” with about 4.1 million people reaching that age in both 2026 and 2027. So, which cities are best prepared for the surge of incoming retirees (and which can also provide financial solace)?

“With millions of Americans reaching retirement age in 2026, aging well has become the real priority: living longer, living better and staying connected,” said Victor Maghear, senior analyst at StorageCafe. “The metros at the top of our ranking make that possible. Self storage, used heavily by baby boomers, plays a helpful role in that equation, giving retirees the freedom to right-size their homes while holding onto the pieces of life they still want nearby.”

Top places to age in

If you’re retired and looking to buy a home, these metropolitan areas could give you ideas of where you can find combinations of community, comfort, and affordability, according to a report by StorageCafe.

To rank the best cities for retirees, StorageCage analyzed the 108 most-populated U.S. metro areas. It then weighted 15 metrics spread across retiree quality of life (59%), affordability (30%), and comfort (11%).

Below are the top 10 housing markets for retirees in 2026, according to StorageCafe:

10. Boise, Idaho

Key stats

Median gross rent: $1,383

Cost of living index: 103.2

Population over 65: 14.6%

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Key stats

Median gross rent: $1,300

Cost of living index: 90.7

Life expectancy: 80.5

8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia

Key stats

Average house price: $364,999

Median gross rent: $1,416

Cost of living index: 94.8

7. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Key stats

Population over 65: 15.4%

Median gross rent: $1,374

Cost of living index: 103.2

6. Kiryas Joel–Poughkeepsie–Newburgh, New York

Key stats

Average house price: $360,312

Median gross rent: $1,568

Population over 65: 15.6%

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Key stats

Average house price: $386,604

Median gross rent: $1,491

Cost of living index: 102.4

4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

Key stats

Retirement income per capita: $42,160

Life expectancy: 80.1

Cost of living index: 102.4

3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Key stats

Retirement income per capita: $59,122

Life expectancy: 84

Cost of living index: 102.4

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey

Key stats

Population over 65: 16%

Life expectancy: 80.3

Median gross rent: $1,780

1. Cape Coral–Fort Myers, Florida

Key stats

Average house price: $351,780

Retirement income per capita: $42,094

Life expectancy: 80.6

The top-25 cities for retirees in 2026

The table below shows the top 25 cities for home buying retirees in 2026:

Rank Metro Area House Prices Median Gross Rent Retirement Income Per Capita Life Expectancy Cost of Living Index 1 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL $351,780 $1,597 $42,094 80.6 105.2 2 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA $712,394 $1,780 $37,544 80.3 116.6 3 Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL $562,931 $1,752 $59,122 84 102.4 4 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL $413,856 $1,637 $42,160 80.1 102.4 5 Port St. Lucie, FL $386,604 $1,491 $35,693 78.9 102.4 6 Kiryas Joel–Poughkeepsie–Newburgh, NY $360,312 $1,568 $38,147 79 123.4 7 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC $418,269 $1,374 $36,920 79.6 103.2 8 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC $364,999 $1,416 $36,774 78.9 94.8 9 Madison, WI $443,161 $1,300 $36,455 80.5 90.7 10 Boise City, ID $489,667 $1,383 $31,781 78.8 103.2 11 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $364,374 $1,497 $31,759 77.1 97.2 12 Pittsburgh, PA $232,260 $1,011 $27,259 76.4 98.1 13 Portland-South Portland, ME $539,292 $1,384 $32,667 79.2 111 14 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $731,476 $1,940 $37,310 80.5 144.1 15 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY $360,312 $1,230 $37,159 78.6 104.8 16 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA $303,558 $1,151 $32,209 77.9 97.6 17 Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, FL $476,603 $1,770 $36,548 79.8 120.3 18 Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA $585,086 $1,729 $43,210 78.9 129.6 19 Urban Honolulu, HI $841,809 $2,054 $39,383 81.7 188.4 20 Lancaster, PA $377,558 $1,289 $30,344 78.8 97.6 21 Ocala, FL $277,967 $1,174 $29,572 74 102.4 22 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX $190,491 $925 $22,991 77.3 86.1 23 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT $666,982 $1,827 $41,276 81.2 125.2 24 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL $305,245 $1,272 $31,534 76.1 102.4 25 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT $391,749 $1,357 $37,433 78.8 100.1

The bottom line

If you’re a senior looking to buy the right home, these metro areas could be good places for your retirement years.

Talk to a local lender when you’re ready. Ask about low interest loans for seniors, your mortgage options if you’re on Social Security, and if you qualify for financial assistance.



