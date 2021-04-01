HARP replacement programs for underwater homeowners

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) ended its Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) on December 31, 2018.

HARP was launched in 2009 as a way for homeowners who were current on their existing mortgage loans but had little or no equity, to take advantage of low mortgage rates.

After HARP expired, many homeowners still had too little equity to refi. So Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac came up with new programs to help ‘underwater’ borrowers.

These HARP replacement programs are still helping borrowers with high LTVs refinance at today’s low rates.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s HARP replacement programs

Two new loan programs replaced HARP when it expired. They are the Fannie Mae “High LTV Refinance Option” (HIRO) and the “Freddie Mac Enhanced Relief Refinance” (FMERR).

With these HARP replacement programs, it’s possible for many homeowners with little or no home equity to refinance into a lower interest rate.

That means even if your home’s value has fallen and you’re ‘upside-down’ (in negative equity), you could take advantage of today’s low rates.

Homeowners do not need the minimum 3% equity to qualify for a conventional refinance. HIRO and FMERR were designed to help homeowners who have less than 3% equity.

In other words, if your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is at 97.01% or higher, you might qualify for a relief refinance.

Relief refinance program benefits

These programs are intended to help homeowners who are currently paying above-market mortgage rates, but can’t refinance because they have too little home equity.

The biggest benefit is that qualifying borrowers can refinance into a lower interest rate and monthly payment, helping them afford housing costs and avoid foreclosure.

But there are other advantages to using HIRO or FMERR, too. For example:

No maximum LTV ratio — If the home loan being refinanced is a fixed-rate mortgage, there’s no maximum LTV for the new loan. That means if your mortgage is $150,000 and your home is only worth $130,000, you could refinance even though your loan-to-value is 115%

— If the home loan being refinanced is a fixed-rate mortgage, there’s no maximum LTV for the new loan. That means if your mortgage is $150,000 and your home is only worth $130,000, you could refinance even though your loan-to-value is 115% Private mortgage insurance (PMI) not required — If you have PMI on your existing loan, it must be transferred to the new loan. But if you don’t currently have PMI, you won’t pay it on the new mortgage

— If you have PMI on your existing loan, it must be transferred to the new loan. But if you don’t currently have PMI, you won’t pay it on the new mortgage Streamlined application process — Simplified documentation requirements mean you may not have to prove income, assets, or liability information. There is also no minimum credit score or maximum debt-to-income ratio

— Simplified documentation requirements mean you may not have to prove income, assets, or liability information. There is also no minimum credit score or maximum debt-to-income ratio You don’t have to use your current lender — Both electronic and manual underwriting options are available to the same or a new servicer (meaning you can shop for the best rate on your high-LTV mortgage)

These loans remove many of the eligibility requirements for a conventional refi. They’re often a faster and more affordable way for borrowers to get a lower rate and housing payment.

FMERR eligibility (Freddie Mac’s HARP replacement)

To qualify for FMERR — the Freddie Mac Enhanced Relief Refinance program — your current mortgage must be owned by Freddie Mac. (You can check your status using Freddie’s loan lookup tool.)

This loan is for homeowners with high loan-to-value ratios. That means you must be above Freddie’s minimum LTV threshold, which is 97.01% for a one-unit primary residence. You can see a full list of FMERR LTV requirements by property type here.

In addition, FMERR rules state:

Your current loan must have been originated on or after November 1, 2018

At least 15 months must have passed since your current loan was originated

You must have NO late payments in the last 6 months, and no more than one in the last year

The FMERR program is open to homeowners with second homes and investment properties as well as owner-occupied homes. And, you can use it to refinance a home with one, two, three, or four units.

There’s no maximum LTV for fixed-rate mortgages. But if your current loan is an ARM, the maximum LTV for FMERR is 105%.

HIRO eligibility (Fannie Mae’s HARP replacement)

To be eligible for the Fannie Mae High LTV Refinance Option (HIRO), your mortgage needs to be owned by Fannie Mae. (Use Fannie Mae’s loan lookup tool to see if the agency owns your loan.)

Aside from that, Fannie’s requirements for HIRO are very similar to Freddie’s requirements for FMERR.

Your current loan must have been originated on or after October 1, 2017

At least 15 months must have passed since your current loan was originated

You must have NO late payments in the last 6 months, and no more than one in the last year

Fannie Mae also requires a minimum LTV ratio of 97.01% for a single-family, owner-occupied residence.

But the High-LTV Refinance Option is a little more lenient than FMERR when it comes to 2-4-unit properties. You can have a minimum LTV as low as 75.01% to qualify.

You need a ‘net tangible benefit’ to be refi-eligible

Both HARP replacement programs require a ‘net tangible benefit’ to qualify. That means you’re only eligible if the refinance will improve your financial situation in a clear way.

The new mortgage must offer at least one of these benefits:

Lower mortgage interest rate

Lower monthly principal and interest payment

Shorter loan term

Replacing an adjustable-rate mortgage with a fixed-rate mortgage

If today’s mortgage rates are significantly lower than your current rate, there’s a good chance you’ll meet the net tangible benefit requirement.

High-LTV refinance appraisals

If your loan application can be underwritten electronically (as in most cases), you may be eligible for an appraisal waiver. That means you won’t have to pay for a home appraisal with your refinance. Appraisals typically cost $400 or more.

Per Fannie Mae: “For certain loan casefiles, DU* will offer an appraisal waiver — an option to deliver the loan to Fannie Mae without an appraisal. Otherwise, an appraisal with an interior and exterior inspection is required. If an appraisal is obtained, it must be used for valuation even if a waiver is offered by DU.”

That means if you get an appraisal during your refinance, 1) you’ll have to pay for it, and 2) the lender is required to use the appraised value as part of your application. So don’t let anyone order an appraisal unless you are sure that you did not receive a waiver.

*DU refers to Desktop Underwriter, Fannie Mae’s automated underwriting software.

What about mortgage insurance?

Both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae’s HARP replacement programs state that if you already have private mortgage insurance, it must be transferred to the new loan at the same coverage rate. But if you do not currently pay PMI, you won’t need it on your new mortgage.

If you have lender-paid mortgage insurance (LPMI), your coverage can also be transferred.

Guidelines for one national mortgage insurer (Genworth) specify that it will continue to insure mortgages, including High-LTV Refinances, that meet Fannie Mae’s guidelines. So it appears that mortgage insurers won’t stand in the way of your refinance under these programs.

HARP replacement program FAQ

Who qualifies for a HARP replacement program? HARP replacement programs are available for homeowners with conventional mortgages who don’t have enough home equity to refinance. To qualify, you typically need a loan-to-value ratio above 97% (meaning you have less than 3% equity in the home). You’ll also need an on-time payment history over the past year, and it must have been at least 15 months since you bought your home or refinanced it. What is the current HARP replacement program? FMERR is the HARP replacement for borrowers with Freddie Mac loans. This stands for ‘Freddie Mac Enhanced Relief Refinance.’ HIRO, which stands for ‘High LTV Refinance Option,’ is the HARP replacement program for borrowers with Fannie Mae loans. Homeowners with FHA, VA, and USDA loans should look into Streamline refinancing options, including the VA IRRRL for VA mortgages. Is the HARP replacement program legitimate? Yes, HARP replacement programs FMERR and HIRO are run by legitimate mortgage agencies regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. These programs are available from mortgage lenders nationwide. When did the HARP program end? HARP, the Home Affordable Refinance Program, ended on December 31, 2018. Can I refinance my HARP loan? If you used the HARP refinance program in the past, you are not eligible to use the HIRO or FMERR program, according to Fannie and Freddie’s guidelines. Did Congress pass a homeowner relief program? Congress has passed various relief programs for homeowners during the COVID pandemic. But these measures only provide temporary payment relief. HARP replacement programs FMERR and HIRO provide permanent payment relief for underwater homeowners. What’s the minimum credit score for HARP replacement programs? Neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac’s program has an official minimum credit score. However, mortgage lenders are allowed to impose their own credit minimums. So if credit score is a concern for you, ask lenders about their requirements for FMERR or HIRO before you apply. What is the mortgage stimulus for the middle class? There’s no specific mortgage relief program ‘for the middle class.’ However, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s HARP replacement programs could offer relief to middle-class homeowners who have not benefitted from rising home values and need to lower their mortgage payments.

Check your eligibility for HARP replacement programs

Today’s HARP replacement programs can offer relief for homeowners struggling with affordability. Today’s mortgage rates are still at historic lows, and refinancing can help borrowers lock in a lower rate and monthly payment for the long run.

Check your eligibility for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s relief refinance programs today.

