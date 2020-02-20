Fannie Mae high LTV refinance option (HIRO) replaces HARP in 2020

The Fannie Mae High Loan-To-Value Refinance Option (HIRO) is for homeowners who are underwater on their mortgages but want to refinance into today’s low rates.

If you have a recent mortgage with a high rate, but not enough equity to refinance, the HIRO program may be the solution to your problems.

With rising home prices around the U.S., the HIRO might seem unnecessary to some. But there are still areas of the country where home prices are stagnant or falling.

Homeowners who purchased homes since late-2017 and made a small down payment could benefit greatly from this program.

What is the HIRO Mortgage Program?

The Fannie Mae High LTV Refinance Option (HIRO) is a loan program designed to help homeowners refinance into a lower rate and payment even if they have little or no equity in their home.

Even if you have great credit and income, it’s difficult or impossible to refinance a home without equity.

It’s true that home values have been rising. But not everywhere. Not all home prices are up.

Every community likely has places which have not appreciated much and perhaps not at all. In fact, there are entire metro areas where home prices on average have declined.

About 3.5 million U.S. properties were seriously underwater in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.

That means one in 16 homeowners has a mortgage loan balance that’s at least 25% higher than their home’s value.

If you’re one of those homeowners, HIRO might help you refinance into a lower rate.

The HIRO program advantage

The Fannie Mae High LTV Refi Option (HIRO) is designed to help borrowers with little or no equity. In fact, it can actually help some underwater borrowers — borrowers who owe more on their homes than the property is worth.

While a lack of equity is a problem for millions of homeowners there is also a less-visible issue. Low-equity owners are often trapped with high-cost mortgages which cannot be refinanced at today’s rates.

For instance, if you purchased a home with 3% down using Fannie Mae’s HomeReady loan in late 2017, your situation might look like this:

Original purchase price: $250,000

Down payment: $7,500 (3%)

Current loan balance: Around $238,000

Current value: $245,000

Current loan-to-value: 97.14%

In this scenario, you might be eligible for the HIRO since you have a loan-to-value ratio that’s too high to refinance with a traditional loan.

Because rates are falling, the Fannie Mae High LTV Refinance Option can lower your monthly payment and free up needed cash in your budget.

Why is Fannie Mae easing loan requirements under this program? After all the paperwork is shuffled, the borrower has a lower monthly cost or a better loan. Fannie Mae has a borrower with a good payment record who represents less risk.

Qualifying for the high LTV refinance (HIRO)

Both borrowers and lenders want to assure that your refinance will create a “net tangible benefit.” In the case of the Fannie Mae High LTV Refinance Option, the company says the loan must result in at least one of these four benefits:

Reduced monthly principal and interest payment

Lower interest rate

Shorter amortization term

More stable mortgage product, such as moving from an adjustable-rate mortgage to a fixed-rate mortgage

If any of the above applies to you, you might be eligible for the HIRO mortgage program. Find out here.

Minimum loan-to-value ratios for the HIRO program

Fannie Mae is trying to help good borrowers in areas with little or no property value increases. If you have “too much” equity you can’t qualify for the HIRO program. The minimum current loan-to-value (LTV) ratios are:

Type of Residence Number of Units LTV Required for HIRO Primary residence 1-unit 97.01% or higher 2-unit 85.01% or higher 3-4 unit 75.01% or higher Second home 1-unit 90.01% or higher Investment property 1-4-unit 75.01% or higher

Keep in mind these aren’t maximums for the new loan. These are minimums for your current loan.

For example, here are numbers for a 1-unit primary residence.

Not eligible for a HIRO mortgage

Property value: $300,000

Current loan balance: $260,000

Current LTV: 86%

Eligible for a HIRO mortgage

Property value $300,000

Current loan balance: $295,000

LTV: 98.3%

And remember — you’re only eligible for Fannie Mae’s HIRO program if your current mortgage is owned by Fannie Mae.

Don’t know if you have a Fannie Mae-backed loan or not? Use Fannie’s Lookup Tool to find out.

Maximum loan-to-value ratios for the HIRO program

The Fannie Mae High LTV Refi Option program has no maximum LTV for new 30- and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages. That means your new loan can be at 125% or even 150% LTV and you are still eligible.

For those refinancing into an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) the maximum amount is equal to 105% of the property’s value.

High LTV refinance option (HIRO) FAQ

What is a HIRO mortgage? HIRO is a mortgage refinance program. HIRO is short for “high LTV refinance option” — a special refi program run by Fannie Mae. If you have very little equity, but want to refinance into today’s low mortgage rates, you might be able to use Fannie Mae’s HIRO mortgage to your advantage. It could help lower your rate and make your monthly mortgage payment more affordable. Find out if you qualify for a HIRO mortgage refinance here. Who can use the “HIRO” HARP replacement program? While the need for the Fannie Mae High LTV Refi Option is wide, not all property owners can qualify. Owners need to check certain boxes to get into the program:



– The current loan must be owned by Fannie Mae. To see if your loan qualifies, go to the Fannie Mae Lookup Tool



– The loan must have been originated (opened) on or after October 1, 2017



– At least 15 months must have passed before the loan can qualify for the HLRO program. For example, says Fannie Mae, if the note date on the existing loan is January 1, 2018, the note date (closing date) of the new loan must be no earlier than April 1, 2019



– You must have no 30-day late payments during the past six months, not more than one 30-day late payment in the past 12 months, and no delinquency greater than 30 days When does HIRO expire? Fannie Mae has not set an expiration date for the HIRO mortgage program. Do credit scores matter with the High LTV Refinance Option? With Fannie Mae High LTV Refi Option (HIRO) loans, there are no credit score worries. Lenders are generally not required to consider credit scores. The reason is that the new loan is financing a property where the borrower has a good financial history.



However, check with your lender. Just because Fannie Mae doesn’t set a minimum credit score doesn’t mean the lender can’t “layer” their own rules on top of Fannie Mae guidelines. Is there a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) limit for the HIRO program? There is no debt-to-income ratio ceiling. The logic is that the borrower has been making full and timely payments and the new financing is likely to reduce monthly costs. Does the HIRO mortgage program require re-verification of income? The HIRO Program lender must obtain one of the following:



– Verbal verification of current employment or self-employment for at least one borrower



– Documentation of non-employment income such as a pension



– Documentation of liquid financial reserves equaling at least 12 months of the new full housing payment including taxes, insurance, etc.



The lender is not required to calculate a new debt-to-income ratio for the refinance unless your payment increases by 20%, you are removing a borrower from the loan, or you trigger the Alternative Qualification Path in another way.



The Alternative Qualification Path is any situation where the lender has to re-qualify the loan because it is changing from the former loan in a significant way. Do I need to provide bank statements? Typically, no, unless your payment is increasing by 20%, or you are removing a borrower Does the HIRO mortgage require an appraisal? For some loans, Fannie Mae will permit an appraisal waiver. This is determined when you make full application with the lender. An appraisal waiver will save the applicant time and money by skipping the appraisal process.



However, some loans will require a new, full appraisal. But because there is no maximum LTV, you don’t need to worry about the appraised value coming in too low. Is mortgage insurance required with the high LTV refinance option? Any existing mortgage insurance will be transferred to the new loan. If the current loan does not carry mortgage insurance, new PMI is not required. Can you remove a borrower with Fannie Mae’s High LTV program? Yes, however, you will have to re-qualify for the loan, proving income, and there is a miminum credit score of 620 and maximum debt-to-income ratio of 45%. Not all lenders will allow you to remove a borrower. Is the High LTV Option a replacement for HARP? Yes. HARP expired in 2018, so this program was rolled out for those who didn’t use that program. You cannot use HLRO if you used HARP. Can I receive the High LTV Refinance Option if I used HARP? No. If you refinanced with HARP, you are not eligible to use this program, since it is meant for those who didn’t get a chance to use HARP. What about HLRO rates? As with all loan options, it pays to shop around. HLRO financing rates at this time are generally in line with other refinancing options. Get an HLRO rate quote here.

Apply for the HIRO High LTV refinance program now

Fannie Mae works with lenders nationwide, so there is no problem getting High LTV Refi Option information.

If this refinance type means a lower monthly mortgage payment for you there’s no reason to delay. Speak with lenders now for HIRO information.