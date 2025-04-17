Foreclosure Activity Grows in Q1; Led by Delaware, Illinois, Nevada

Increasing foreclosure filings

The U.S. foreclosure rate grew over 11% in the first quarter from the final quarter of 2024.

Overall foreclosure filings reached nearly 94,000 for the quarter and 36,000 in March, according to Attom’s Foreclosure Market Report. See which states got hit the hardest.

Where are foreclosures growing?

Foreclosure is essentially the process of homes getting repossessed and resold when the owners no longer make their mortgage payments. These filings typically grow during harder economic times.

The first quarter of 2025 had a total of 93,953 foreclosure filings, an 11.37% increase from 2024’s fourth quarter and a 1.46% decline from the year before, according to Attom. Further, filings grew to 35,890 in March, up 11% from February and 9% from March 2024.

“Following three consecutive quarters of decline, foreclosure activity ticked up in the first quarter of 2025, with notable growth in both starts and completions,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “While levels remain below historical averages, the quarterly growth suggests that some homeowners may be starting to feel the pressure of ongoing economic challenges. However, strong home equity positions in many markets continue to help buffer against a more significant spike in distress.”

Across the nation, about 1 in every 1,515 housing units, or 0.066%, had a foreclosure filing in the first quarter.

At the state level, Delaware (0.131%) led the country, followed by Illinois (0.117%), Nevada (0.114%), Indiana (0.102%), and South Carolina (0.098%)

By total filings, California (10,701) topped the list, with Florida (9,524), Texas (9,354), Illinois (6,355) and New York (4,952) behind.

The table below shows every state’s foreclosure statistics in the first quarter, according to Attom:

Rate Rank State Name Total Properties with Filings Foreclosure Rate Change from Q4 2024 Change from Q1 2024 19 Alabama 1,439 0.062% 24.59% -1.98% 35 Alaska 119 0.037% 77.61% 13.33% 15 Arizona 2,142 0.068% 25.48% 32.63% 31 Arkansas 573 0.041% -9.05% -6.98% 14 California 10,701 0.074% -3.29% -5.33% 26 Colorado 1,202 0.047% 38.00% 30.09% 9 Connecticut 1,295 0.085% 3.35% -16.34% 1 Delaware 602 0.131% 89.91% 19.21% District of Columbia 282 0.079% -12.96% -25.20% 7 Florida 9,524 0.094% 6.64% -6.54% 22 Georgia 2,558 0.057% 23.87% -5.92% 39 Hawaii 188 0.033% 8.67% -10.90% 36 Idaho 288 0.037% 0.70% -9.15% 2 Illinois 6,355 0.117% 48.69% 15.76% 4 Indiana 3,025 0.102% 17.70% 7.54% 13 Iowa 1,057 0.074% 14.77% 12.09% 47 Kansas 275 0.021% -9.84% 16.53% 27 Kentucky 936 0.047% 18.33% 6.73% 18 Louisiana 1,309 0.063% 30.51% 20.76% 25 Maine 363 0.049% -2.68% 9.34% 12 Maryland 1,899 0.075% -0.31% -24.25% 29 Massachusetts 1,370 0.045% -8.79% -30.10% 17 Michigan 2,907 0.063% -1.59% -8.90% 30 Minnesota 1,061 0.042% -1.67% -7.74% 46 Mississippi 298 0.022% 3.11% -30.86% 37 Missouri 1,035 0.037% -0.58% 10.58% 49 Montana 62 0.012% 19.23% -13.89% 40 Nebraska 270 0.032% 27.96% 11.11% 3 Nevada 1,496 0.114% 16.51% 11.64% 42 New Hampshire 193 0.030% 0.00% -17.87% 6 New Jersey 3,653 0.097% 9.60% -10.62% 24 New Mexico 472 0.050% 11.58% 32.58% 21 New York 4,952 0.058% -1.14% -18.69% 23 North Carolina 2,658 0.055% 26.15% 10.61% 45 North Dakota 91 0.024% -18.75% -2.15% 11 Ohio 4,135 0.078% 1.65% -18.25% 16 Oklahoma 1,137 0.064% 26.19% 28.62% 43 Oregon 501 0.027% -7.22% 1.42% 20 Pennsylvania 3,539 0.061% 10.80% -4.87% 33 Rhode Island 190 0.039% 13.77% 14.46% 5 South Carolina 2,353 0.098% 42.87% -7.47% 50 South Dakota 20 0.005% -53.49% -61.54% 34 Tennessee 1,163 0.038% 14.36% -5.14% 10 Texas 9,354 0.079% 20.71% 12.25% 8 Utah 1,021 0.086% 12.94% 66.56% 48 Vermont 45 0.013% 9.76% -19.64% 32 Virginia 1,507 0.041% 10.32% 7.18% 38 Washington 1,147 0.035% 16.57% 38.19% 44 West Virginia 219 0.025% 16.49% 8.42% 41 Wisconsin 845 0.031% -4.30% -4.95% 28 Wyoming 127 0.046% 35.11% 16.51% U.S. Total 93,953 0.066% 11.37% -1.46%

Advice for home buyers

Becoming a homeowner and managing the associated costs can be challenging for anyone. Nobody wants to face foreclosure.

It’s important to make sure you can comfortably afford the property you buy, get good advice, learn how to negotiate, and check to see what financial assistance you may qualify for.

If you’re ready to become a homeowner, reach out to a local mortgage lender and get started.



