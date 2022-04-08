Today’s mortgage and refinance rates

Average mortgage rates fell appreciably yesterday. But even that worthwhile fall didn’t make much of a dent in recent rises. And mortgage rates start this morning considerably higher than they were this time last week.

So far this morning, it’s looking as if mortgage rates today might rise. But we’ve seen several times recently (including yesterday) how markets can start off doing one thing and end up doing something entirely different later the same day.

Current mortgage and refinance rates

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 5.131 % 5.158 % +0.08% Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 4.263 % 4.298 % +0.09% Conventional 20 year fixed Conventional 20 year fixed 5.136 % 5.175 % +0.06% Conventional 10 year fixed Conventional 10 year fixed 4.217 % 4.298 % -0.03% 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 5.232 % 6.043 % +0.17% 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 4.32 % 4.6 % -0.55% 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 4.902 % 5.119 % Unchanged 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 4.625 % 4.968 % Unchanged Rates are provided by our partner network, and may not reflect the market. Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

Don't lock on a day when mortgage rates look set to fall. My recommendations (below) are intended to give longer-term suggestions about the overall direction of those rates. So, they don’t change daily to reflect fleeting sentiments in volatile markets.

According to Mortgage News Daily’s archive, the rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage stood at 4.97% yesterday evening and at 4.79% one week earlier. Meanwhile, Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said yesterday:

Mortgage rates have increased 1.5 percentage points over the last three months alone, the fastest three-month rise since May of 1994.

In this environment, it makes sense to me to lock your mortgage rate as soon as possible. Of course, nobody can promise you those rates won’t at some point fall significantly and for a sustained period. But it’s looking unlikely anytime soon.

So, my personal rate lock recommendations for the longer term remain:

Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s a snapshot of the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with roughly the same time yesterday, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 2.71% from 2.64%. ( Bad for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields

climbed to 2.71% from 2.64%. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields Major stock indexes were mostly lower soon after opening. ( Good for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship

were mostly lower soon after opening. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship Oil prices fell to $96.45 from $97.71 a barrel. ( Good for mortgage rates*. ) Energy prices play a large role

fell to $96.45 from $97.71 a barrel. ( ) Gold prices rose to $1,942 from $1,933 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower

rose to $1,942 from $1,933 an ounce. ( *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower CNN Business Fear & Greed index — was again unchanged 48 out of 100. (Neutral for mortgage rates.) “Greedy” investors

*A movement of less than $20 on gold prices or 40 cents on oil ones is a change of 1% or less. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Caveats about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are usually right. But our record for accuracy won’t achieve its former high levels until things settle down.

So use markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to rely on them. But, with that caveat, mortgage rates today might rise. However, be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature right now.

Important notes on today’s mortgage rates

Here are some things you need to know:

Typically, mortgage rates go up when the economy’s doing well and down when it’s in trouble. But there are exceptions. Read ‘ How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care Only “top-tier” borrowers (with stellar credit scores, big down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultralow mortgage rates you’ll see advertised Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate movements — though they all usually follow the wider trend over time When daily rate changes are small, some lenders will adjust closing costs and leave their rate cards the same Refinance rates are typically close to those for purchases.

A lot is going on at the moment. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what will happen to mortgage rates in the coming hours, days, weeks or months.

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

Another day, another top Federal Reserve official warning that the central bank will do whatever it takes to tame inflation. Yesterday, it was Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard’s turn to repeat that message.

Mr. Bullard took the view that the economy was strong enough to absorb the Fed’s plans, which include higher general interest rates and the rapid scaling back of its bond holdings, which include trillions of dollars of mortgage bonds. Both those policies are likely to push mortgage rates higher.

Some are concerned that too aggressive a line from the Fed could cause a recession. And it may well.

But that argument was blunted yesterday by new weekly jobless figures. In the week ending Apr. 2, the number of new claims for unemployment insurance was 166,000. And that was the lowest figure since November 1968.

So, the Fed thinks it has plenty of elbow room to rein in inflation without causing too much harm to the broader economy. We’ll have to wait to see if it’s right. But, for now, its policies should continue to exert upward pressure on mortgage rates.

Recent trends

Over much of 2020, the overall trend for mortgage rates was clearly downward. And a new, weekly all-time low was set on 16 occasions that year, according to Freddie Mac.

The most recent weekly record low occurred on Jan. 7, 2021, when it stood at 2.65% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.

Since then, the picture has been mixed with extended periods of rises and falls. Unfortunately, the rises have grown more pronounced since last September.

Freddie’s Apr. 7 report puts that same weekly average for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages at 4.72% (with 0.8 fees and points), up from the previous week’s 4.67%. But most of that week’s sharp rises won’t be included in that Apr. 7 figure.

Note that Freddie expects you to buy discount points (“with 0.8 fees and points”) on closing that earn you a lower rate. If you don’t do that, your rate would be closer to the ones we and others quote.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

Looking further ahead, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each has a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, the housing sector and mortgage rates.

And here are their current rate forecasts for the four quarters of 2022 (Q1/22, Q2/22, Q3/22, Q4/22).

The numbers in the table below are for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages. Fannie’s were published on Mar. 17 and the MBA’s on Mar. 22. But Freddie now publishes these forecasts every quarter, most recently on Jan. 21. So its figures are already looking very stale.

Forecaster Q1/22 Q2/22 Q3/22 Q4/22 Fannie Mae 3.7% 3.8% 3.8% 3.9% Freddie Mac 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% MBA 3.8% 4.2% 4.4% 4.5%

Of course, given so many unknowables, the whole current crop of forecasts might be even more speculative than usual. I’m afraid I’m less optimistic than any of them.

Find your lowest rate today

You should comparison shop widely, no matter what sort of mortgage you want. As federal regulator the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says:

“Shopping around for your mortgage has the potential to lead to real savings. It may not sound like much, but saving even a quarter of a point in interest on your mortgage saves you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.”

Mortgage rate methodology

The Mortgage Reports receives rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners each day. We arrive at an average rate and APR for each loan type to display in our chart. Because we average an array of rates, it gives you a better idea of what you might find in the marketplace. Furthermore, we average rates for the same loan types. For example, FHA fixed with FHA fixed. The end result is a good snapshot of daily rates and how they change over time.