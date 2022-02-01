Today’s mortgage and refinance rates

Average mortgage rates inched lower yesterday. But only by the smallest measurable amount. And, unfortunately, they were still higher than they were one week earlier. Still, they’d have been thought uberlow in any year before 2020.

Recent market volatility has made a nonsense of many of my daily rate predictions. But, for what it’s worth, mortgage rates today look likely to hold steady or barely move.

Current mortgage and refinance rates

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 3.811 % 3.836 % +0.01% Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 3.141 % 3.179 % Unchanged Conventional 20 year fixed Conventional 20 year fixed 3.472 % 3.51 % +0.02% Conventional 10 year fixed Conventional 10 year fixed 3.087 % 3.154 % +0.02% 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 3.922 % 4.701 % +0.02% 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 3.171 % 3.784 % +0.02% 5/1 ARM FHA 5/1 ARM FHA 3.668 % 4.087 % -0.23% 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 3.934 % 4.139 % -0.02% 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 3.354 % 3.697 % -0.01% 5/1 ARM VA 5/1 ARM VA 3.205 % 3.085 % -0.2% Rates are provided by our partner network, and may not reflect the market. Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

Finally, mortgage rates seem to be taking a break from the volatility we saw for much of last month, though not all markets are as lucky. Sadly, nobody knows how long this will last.

And neither can we be sure where they’ll head once they begin to move again. There’s an argument that they might edge downward, though probably not back to recent lows. But they’re equally likely to travel higher.

Being a cautious sort of guy, my personal rate lock recommendations remain:

LOCK if closing in 7 days

LOCK if closing in 15 days

LOCK if closing in 30 days

LOCK if closing in 45 days

LOCK if closing in 60 days

Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s a snapshot of the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with roughly the same time yesterday, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes held steady at 1.80%. ( Neutral for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields

held steady at 1.80%. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields Major stock indexes were mixed. ( Neutral for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship

were mixed. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship Oil prices nudged up to $87.28 from $87.19 a barrel. ( Neutral for mortgage rates*. ) Energy prices play a large role

nudged up to $87.28 from $87.19 a barrel. ( ) Gold prices edged up to $1,804 from $1,800 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower

edged up to $1,804 from $1,800 an ounce. ( *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower CNN Business Fear & Greed index – increased to 37 from 35 out of 100. (Bad for mortgage rates.) “Greedy” investors

*A change of less than $20 on gold prices or 40 cents on oil ones is a fraction of 1%. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Caveats about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are usually right. But our record for accuracy won’t achieve its former high levels until things settle down.

So use markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to rely on them. But, with that caveat, mortgage rates today might hold steady or barely move. However, be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature right now.

Important notes on today’s mortgage rates

Here are some things you need to know:

Typically, mortgage rates go up when the economy’s doing well and down when it’s in trouble. But there are exceptions. Read ‘ How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care Only “top–tier” borrowers (with stellar credit scores, big down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultralow mortgage rates you’ll see advertised Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate movements – though they all usually follow the wider trend over time When daily rate changes are small, some lenders will adjust closing costs and leave their rate cards the same Refinance rates are typically close to those for purchases.

A lot is going on at the moment. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what’s going to happen to mortgage rates in coming hours, days, weeks or months.

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

A combination of inflation and Federal Reserve actions have been behind recent mortgage rate rises. And neither of those looks likely to get better anytime soon. That’s why I think those rates will continue higher.

But there’s been an undeniable lull in those rises in recent days. How come?

Well, there was a fairly sharp rise in mortgage rates last Wednesday, immediately after the Fed made its latest announcements. Some were shocked by just how aggressive its anti–inflationary plans were.

But the Fed has been pretty good at signaling its thinking in advance of announcements over recent months. And everyone knew stronger measures were in the pipeline. So, maybe, many woke the morning after the announcement thinking they’d overreacted. And, since then, they’ve let mortgage rates drift slowly lower.

That might continue for a while. Or it may not. But, after the lull, inflation and the Fed’s plans still look likely to push those rates higher in most of the coming weeks and months.

For a more detailed look at what’s happening to mortgage rates, read the latest weekend edition of this report.

Recently

Over much of 2020, the overall trend for mortgage rates was clearly downward. And a new, weekly all–time low was set on 16 occasions that year, according to Freddie Mac.

The most recent weekly record low occurred on Jan. 7, 2021, when it stood at 2.65% for 30–year fixed–rate mortgages.

Since then, the picture has been mixed with extended periods of rises and falls. Unfortunately, since last September, the rises have grown more pronounced, though not consistently so.

Freddie’s Jan. 27 report puts that weekly average for 30–year, fixed–rate mortgages at 3.55% (with 0.7 fees and points), barely changed from the previous week’s 3.56%. But that Thursday report won’t include the previous day’s appreciable rise. And mortgage rates actually rose over the Thursday–to–Thursday week.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

Looking further ahead, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each has a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, the housing sector and mortgage rates.

And here are their current rate forecasts for the four quarters of 2022 (Q1/22, Q2/22, Q3/22, Q4/22).

The numbers in the table below are for 30–year, fixed–rate mortgages. Fannie’s were published on Jan. 19 and Freddie’s and the MBA’s on Jan. 21.

Forecaster Q1/22 Q2/22 Q3/22 Q4/22 Fannie Mae 3.2% 3.3% 3.3% 3.4% Freddie Mac 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% MBA 3.3% 3.5% 3.7% 4.0%

Personally, I was surprised that Fannie Mae only slightly increased its rate forecasts in January. It believes that rates for 30–year, fixed–rate mortgages will average 3.2% over the current quarter. But, on the day its figures were published, we reported those for conventional loans were already up to 3.87%.

Do Fannie’s economists expect those rates to plummet later this month or in February or March and remain lower in the following quarters? If so, they know something that I don’t. And that their peers in Freddie and the MBA’s teams don’t, either, though I’m less optimistic than any of them.

Of course, given so many unknowables, the whole current crop of forecasts may be even more speculative than usual.

Find your lowest rate today

You should comparison shop widely, no matter what sort of mortgage you want. As federal regulator the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says:

“Shopping around for your mortgage has the potential to lead to real savings. It may not sound like much, but saving even a quarter of a point in interest on your mortgage saves you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.”

Mortgage rate methodology

The Mortgage Reports receives rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners each day. We arrive at an average rate and APR for each loan type to display in our chart. Because we average an array of rates, it gives you a better idea of what you might find in the marketplace. Furthermore, we average rates for the same loan types. For example, FHA fixed with FHA fixed. The end result is a good snapshot of daily rates and how they change over time.