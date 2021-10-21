Today’s mortgage and refinance rates

Average mortgage rates held steady yesterday. And that was a pleasant surprise. Because a rise had looked likely earlier in the day. Of course, these rates remain extraordinarily low by historical standards.

Once again, mortgage rates today look likely to rise. But remember what happened yesterday: These predictions aren’t an exact science.

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 3.247 % 3.266 % -0.01% Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 2.598 % 2.628 % Unchanged Conventional 20 year fixed Conventional 20 year fixed 3.043 % 3.08 % Unchanged Conventional 10 year fixed Conventional 10 year fixed 2.521 % 2.583 % -0.01% 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 3.232 % 3.994 % Unchanged 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 2.566 % 3.21 % -0.02% 5/1 ARM FHA 5/1 ARM FHA 2.656 % 3.184 % -0.01% 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 3.101 % 3.294 % +0.04% 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 2.789 % 3.139 % -0.03% 5/1 ARM VA 5/1 ARM VA 2.507 % 2.405 % -0.02% Rates are provided by our partner network, and may not reflect the market. Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

I reckon that significant falls in mortgage rates are unlikely right now. But further rises in coming days and weeks are looking probable.

So my personal rate lock recommendations remain:

However, I don’t claim perfect foresight. And your personal analysis could turn out to be as good as mine — or better. So you might choose to be guided by your instincts and your personal tolerance for risk.

Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s a snapshot of the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with roughly the same time yesterday, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes edged up to 1.66% from 1.64% . ( Bad for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields

. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields Major stock indexes were mostly lower soon after opening. ( Good for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship

were mostly lower soon after opening. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite may happen when indexes are lower. But this is an imperfect relationship Oil prices rose to $82.60 from $81.88 a barrel. ( Bad for mortgage rates*. ) Energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity.

rose $82.60 from $81.88 a barrel. ( ) Energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity. Gold prices inched higher to $1,782 from $1,781 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower

inched higher to $1,782 from an ounce. ( *.) In general, it is better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower CNN Business Fear & Greed index — climbed to 69 from 67 (last night’s close) out of 100. (Bad for mortgage rates.) out of 100. (.) “Greedy” investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they leave the bond market and move into stocks, while “fearful” investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

*A change of less than $20 on gold prices or 40 cents on oil ones is a fraction of 1%. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Caveats about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are usually right. But our record for accuracy won’t achieve its former high levels until things settle down.

So use markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to rely on them. But, with that caveat, mortgage rates today look likely to rise. But be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature right now.

Typically, mortgage rates go up when the economy’s doing well and down when it’s in trouble. But there are exceptions. Read ‘ How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care Only “top-tier” borrowers (with stellar credit scores, big down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultralow mortgage rates you’ll see advertised Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to daily rate movements — though they all usually follow the wider trend over time When daily rate changes are small, some lenders will adjust closing costs and leave their rate cards the same Refinance rates are typically close to those for purchases. And a recent regulatory change has narrowed a gap that previously existed

So there’s a lot going on here. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what’s going to happen to mortgage rates in coming hours, days, weeks or months.

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

Today and soon

Thank heavens for unexciting times for mortgage rates. And the last couple of days have been unexciting.

Let’s hope that lasts. Because those rates remain very close to their five-month high. And we don’t want them to climb any higher until they absolutely must.

But rise they probably will. And we’ll be lucky if they remain where they are until the next big trigger for movements occurs on Nov. 3. That’s when the Federal Reserve is likely to announce that it will be winding down its program from mid-November that has been keeping mortgage rates artificially low for the last 18 months.

Chances are, mortgage rates will rise then. Of course, in the meantime, they might move up or down in response to economic reports and relevant news. But I suspect that the best we can hope for is a distinct lack of excitement.