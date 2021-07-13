Looking to refinance your home?

Step 1: Set your refinance goals

The first step in the refinance process is to set a clear goal. Figure out what benefits you want from a mortgage refinance, and what type of loan will help you get there.

There are a number of reasons homeowners choose to refinance. For example:

Are you trying to save money immediately by lowering your monthly payment?

Are you looking to save money long-term by taking your 30-year loan down to 15-years?

Do you want to remove private mortgage insurance (PMI) or FHA mortgage insurance?

Do you want to cash out your home equity?

Taking out a new home loan can help you achieve any of these goals. But you have to choose the right refinance strategy for what you hope to accomplish.

There are three main types of refinance loans:

Rate and term: Lower your interest rate, shorten your loan term, or perhaps both. You can reduce your monthly mortgage payment and save on interest over the life of the loan

Lower your interest rate, shorten your loan term, or perhaps both. You can reduce your monthly mortgage payment and save on interest over the life of the loan Cash-out: Tap into your home’s equity and use the cash for home improvements, debt consolidation, emergency funds, or any other purpose

Tap into your home’s equity and use the cash for home improvements, debt consolidation, emergency funds, or any other purpose Rate conversion: Convert your adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) to a fixed-rate mortgage to avoid any future increases in your rate or mortgage payment

You also have to choose which loan product you’ll use: conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, or USDA.

Many homeowners stick with the same type of loan they currently have. But switching to a different loan type could have added benefits.

Your loan officer can help you understand your refinance options and choose the best loan for your financial situation.

Step 2: Get refinance rates from several lenders

Now that you’ve decided it makes sense to consider refinancing, it’s time to get your mortgage quotes. You’ll want to apply for pre-approval with a few different lenders to make sure you’re getting the best deal on your new loan.

Refinance rates can vary significantly from lender to lender. And a lower interest rate can mean significant savings — especially over the long haul.

But remember, there’s more to it than just the lowest rate.

Refinance closing costs are typically a few thousand dollars — just like when you bought your home. And the higher your upfront fees, the more they eat into your savings. So look for the lowest closing costs as well as the lowest interest rate.

Also keep in mind that different loan programs have different refinance rates. For example, VA rates, conventional rates, and FHA loan rates can all vary a lot.

Rates can change from day to day, too, so it helps to get your refinance quotes on the same day.

Step 3: Compare rates and fees

To ensure you’re getting the best possible deal, you should obtain multiple quotes from different lenders.

But, how do you even know if a lender is offering the best deal?

First, compare Loan Estimates.

The Loan Estimate is a standard three-page document provided by lenders. This form provides you with important information, including estimated interest rate, monthly payment, and total costs for the loan.

The Loan Estimate also provides additional important information that can be helpful when shopping and comparing refinance quotes.

For instance, on the second page of the Loan Estimate, you’ll be able to see and compare loan origination fees. These vary substantially from lender to lender, so shopping for the lowest origination fee can save you a lot of money upfront.

Another great tool for mortgage borrowers is located on page three.

In the Comparisons section, you can see and compare how much you’ll have paid in 5 years, how much of those payments will have gone towards principal versus interest, and you’ll also find your APR (annual percentage rate).

Finally, don’t forget to look at whether or not there are any prepayment penalties associated with your loan. Most mortgages today don’t have prepayment penalties, but check just to be sure.

Once you’ve compared your LEs side by side, you’ll have a much fuller understanding of which lender is truly offering the best deal on your new mortgage.

Step 4: Submit your documents

Now that you’ve chosen your lender and the type of refinance loan that best suits your needs, it’s time to complete your loan application and submit your documents.

This is an important part of the process as it can impact many different areas, such as the amount of time it takes to get your loan closed.

The amount of time to close your loan is significant for a number of reasons. Mainly — your rate lock. Not closing before your rate expires can result in costly extension fees.

Turning in all your documents on time helps ensure your loan will close in a timely manner.

The required documents to refinance typically include:

Paystubs covering 30 days

Bank statements from the last two months

W2s and/or 1099s for past two years

Tax returns for past two years

Asset statements covering the most recent 60 days

Proof of homeowners insurance

Other documents may be required depending on the type of loan for which you’re applying and the details surrounding your particular loan profile.

For example, someone who is self-employed will need to provide more documentation than someone who is a W2 wage earner. Someone who’s retired and receiving Social Security and/or pension will have other requirements, as well.

Additional documents may be necessary depending on your situation and the type of loan for which you are applying. Your lender will provide you with a complete list of the documents needed.

Step 5: Appraisal and underwriting

The next step in the refinance process is going through a home appraisal and underwriting.

Your lender will order a new home appraisal to verify your current home value. The underwriter will review your documents and offer conditional and/or final approval for your new loan.

Underwriting turn times can vary widely. Some lenders can underwrite a refinance loan in days, while others may take a few weeks.

The time underwriting takes depends on a lender’s current volume, the complexity of your application, and the availability of appraisers. An appraisal alone can often take one to two weeks.

As the borrower, this part of the refinance process is mostly a waiting game. But you can often shorten the approval time by providing all your documents right away and responding to additional requests as quickly as possible.

Step 6: Closing day

Closing on your refinance is the final step in the process. Well, almost.

When refinancing, you will encounter the “Right of Rescission.” This is a mandatory three-day waiting period before your loan will fund. It gives homeowners a small window in which they can cancel their refinance loan if they change their minds.

Provided you go ahead with your loan, you’ll have a closing day and sign final papers, just like on your first mortgage.

To ensure your closing day is as smooth as possible, consider the following steps:

Stay in close contact with your lender in the days leading up to the closing. This can help make certain all necessary documents and financial arrangements for the mortgage are in place

Be particularly careful not to apply for additional credit or use credit cards more than usual

Underwriters typically check your credit report again just before settlement. Make certain to keep your credit profile as close as possible to how it was when you applied for you loan

These days, lenders are required to issue a Closing Disclosure (CD) within three days of closing.

The interest rate, terms, and closing costs on your CD should closely mirror the ones on your Loan Estimate.

Mortgage borrowers should compare the Loan Estimate and the Closing Disclosure for any errors. You’ll want to review these documents carefully with your lender.

The refinance process: FAQ

Should you refinance?

Thanks to continued low rates and significant home appreciation, millions of homeowners have ample incentive to refinance.

However, refinancing isn’t the right move for everyone. You need to make sure a new loan will truly benefit you — whether via a lower interest rate, cash-back, or some other perk.

Check your loan options with a lender. If you can save money in the long run, a refinance is likely the right move.

