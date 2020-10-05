Mortgage and refinance rates today, October 5, 2020

Today’s mortgage and refinance rates

Average mortgage rates fell last Friday. And that all but wiped out Thursday’s rise. So they ended the week very slightly lower than they started it. And conventional loans today start at 2.75% (2.75% APR) for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.

What happens to those rates today will largely depend on President Donald Trump’s prognosis. That and progress, if any, in talks over federal stimulus measures. Those discussions continue this morning, with the possibility of the House being recalled for a vote.

Current mortgage and refinance rates

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 2.75 % 2.75 % Unchanged Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 2.5 % 2.5 % Unchanged Conventional 5 year ARM Conventional 5 year ARM 3 % 2.743 % Unchanged 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 2.25 % 3.226 % Unchanged 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 2.25 % 3.191 % Unchanged 5 year ARM FHA 5 year ARM FHA 2.5 % 3.239 % Unchanged 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 2.25 % 2.421 % Unchanged 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 2.25 % 2.571 % Unchanged 5 year ARM VA 5 year ARM VA 2.5 % 2.419 % Unchanged Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

You can’t miss the overall trend in mortgage rates over recent months. It’s been consistently downward with only brief and limited rises.

Mortgage rates typically move lower the worse the shape of the economy. And that’s been pretty bad since the pandemic hit. Unfortunately, right now, the recovery seems to be slowing, if not stalling. And that’s bad for everyone — except those wanting lower mortgage rates.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve continues to purchase mortgage-backed securities in bulk — something that should keep these rates low and possibly move them lower.

So it seems that expecting rates to continue to slowly meander downward (with occasional, limited spikes) is a sensible wager.

But it’s not a sure thing. The emergence of a proven and effective COVID-19 vaccine could see them rise sharply. And the enactment of new, federal stimulus legislation could also push them higher for a while.

So be ready to react swiftly to either of those. But, in the meantime, my personal recommendations remain:



With so much uncertainty at the moment, your instincts could easily turn out to be as good as mine — or better. So be guided by your personal tolerance for risk.

Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with about the same time last Friday morning, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasurys climbed to 0.74% from 0.69%. ( Bad for mortgage rates. ) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields, though less so recently

climbed to 0.74% from 0.69%. ( ) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields, though less so recently Major stock indexes were higher on opening. ( Bad for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite happens when indexes are lower

were higher on opening. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite happens when indexes are lower Oil prices rose to $38.65 from $37.37 a barrel. ( Bad for mortgage rates* because energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity.)

rose to $38.65 from $37.37 a barrel. ( because energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity.) Gold prices nudged higher to $1,915 from $1,906 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates*. ) In general, it’s better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower.

nudged higher to $1,915 from $1,906 an ounce. ( ) In general, it’s better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower. CNN Business Fear & Greed index edged up to 47 from 43 out of a possible 100 points. (Bad for mortgage rates.) “Greedy” investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they leave the bond market and move into stocks, while “fearful” investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

*A change of less than $20 on gold prices or a matter of cents on oil ones is a fraction of 1%. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Before the pandemic and the Fed’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. The Fed is now a huge player and some days can overwhelm investor sentiment.

So use markets only as a rough guide. They have to be exceptionally strong (rates are likely to rise) or weak (they could fall) to rely on them. Today they’re looking worse for mortgage rates. Investors seem to be embracing the president’s physicians’ rosy prognoses. But some have doubts, and question whether the doctors have become spin doctors.



Important notes on today’s mortgage rates

Here are some things you need to know:

The Fed’s ongoing interventions in the mortgage market (at least $1 trillion; some say nearly $2 trillion) should put continuing downward pressure on these rates. But it can’t work miracles all the time. So expect short-term rises as well as falls. And read “For once, the Fed DOES affect mortgage rates. Here’s why” if you want to understand this aspect of what’s happening Typically, mortgage rates go up when the economy’s doing well and down when it’s in trouble. But there are exceptions. Read How mortgage rates are determined and why you should care Only “top-tier” borrowers (with stellar credit scores, big down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultralow mortgage rates you’ll see advertised Lenders vary. Yours may or may not follow the crowd when it comes to rate movements — though they all usually follow the wider trend over time When rate changes are small, some lenders will adjust closing costs and leave their rate cards the same At times of high demand, lenders can push up rates as a way of managing their workflow. Neither markets nor the Fed can help when that happens

So there’s a lot going on here. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what’s going to happen to mortgage rates in coming hours, days, weeks or months.

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

Over the last few months, the overall trend for mortgage rates has clearly been downward. A new all-time low was set early in August and we’ve gotten close to others since. Still, a new one remains a real possibility.

But, for the reasons, outlined above (see “Should you lock a mortgage rate today”) there are threats that could cause sharp and sustained rises. So don’t let the current lack of volatility in mortgage rates make you complacent.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

Looking further ahead, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each has a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, the housing sector and mortgage rates.

And here are their current rates forecasts for the last quarter of 2020 (Q4/20) and the first three of 2021 (Q1/21, Q2/21 and Q3/21).

Note that Fannie’s (published Sept. 15) and the MBA’s (Sept. 21) are updated monthly. However, Freddie’s are now published quarterly. The last was released on June 8 and the next was, presumably, due in September. But, as of the morning of Oct. 5, there’s still no sign of it. So Freddie’s feel stale.

The numbers in the table below are for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages:

Forecaster Q4/20 Q1/21 Q2/21 Q3/21 Fannie Mae 2.8% 2.8% 2.7% 2.7% Freddie Mac 3.3% 3.2% 3.2% 3.2% MBA 3.1% 3.1% 3.2% 3.2%

So expectations vary considerably. You pays yer money …

Find your lowest rate today

Everyone — from federal regulators to personal finance gurus — agrees that shopping around for your new mortgage or refinance is important. You could save thousands over just a few years by getting quotes from multiple lenders. And more, if you keep your mortgage for a long time or have a large loan.

But you’ve rarely had more to gain by shopping around than you do now. The mortgage market is currently very messy. And some lenders are offering appreciably lower rates than others. Worse, some are making it harder to get any mortgage at all if you want a cash-out refinance, a loan for an investment property, a jumbo loan or if your credit score is damaged.

So start shopping around soon for your new mortgage or refinance. You’re most likely to find a great deal on the type of loan you want if you spread your net widely.



