Mortgage and refinance rates today, September 25, 2020

Average mortgage rates edged lower yesterday. Contrary to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, we reckon they were the same last evening as they were a week earlier. And conventional loans today start at 2.75% (2.75% APR) for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.

Program Mortgage Rate APR* Change Conventional 30 year fixed Conventional 30 year fixed 2.75 % 2.75 % Unchanged Conventional 15 year fixed Conventional 15 year fixed 2.625 % 2.625 % Unchanged Conventional 5 year ARM Conventional 5 year ARM 3 % 2.756 % Unchanged 30 year fixed FHA 30 year fixed FHA 2.25 % 3.226 % Unchanged 15 year fixed FHA 15 year fixed FHA 2.25 % 3.191 % Unchanged 5 year ARM FHA 5 year ARM FHA 2.5 % 3.239 % Unchanged 30 year fixed VA 30 year fixed VA 2.25 % 2.421 % Unchanged 15 year fixed VA 15 year fixed VA 2.25 % 2.571 % Unchanged 5 year ARM VA 5 year ARM VA 2.5 % 2.419 % Unchanged Your rate might be different. Click here for a personalized rate quote. See our rate assumptions here.

COVID-19 mortgage updates: Mortgage lenders are changing rates and rules due to COVID-19. To see the latest on how coronavirus could impact your home loan, click here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate today?

Mortgage rates typically (there are exceptions) go lower the greater the trouble the economy is in. So it’s little wonder they’re currently so low.

This morning’s financial media are particularly gloomy about the global and US economies’ prospects. Overnight, a CNN Business newsletter dubbed it “The Toilet Economy.”

Most of the issues are down to the pandemic. Record numbers of new cases are being reported in Western Europe as a second wave crashes there. And those are beginning to rise again in the US, too, raising the prospect of such a second wave here — just as the influenza season starts.

Meanwhile, economic recoveries are slowing in many nations, including America. For example, yesterday’s weekly claims for unemployment insurance were higher than the previous week’s.

All this is terrible news for everyone — except those wanting a mortgage. Markets alone might for the time being push rates lower. Add in the Federal Reserve’s strong interventions in the mortgage market, and hopes for lower rates for most mortgage borrowers look well-founded.

Just remember: All this could turn around on a dime if an item of momentously good news emerges. Such an item could be better prospects for a new federal stimulus. Or excellent progress on a vaccine.

But, for now, my personal recommendations stand:



Market data affecting today’s mortgage rates

Here’s the state of play this morning at about 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared with about the same time yesterday morning, were:

The yield on 10-year Treasurys edged down to 0.65% from 0.67%. ( Good for mortgage rates. ) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields, though less so recently

edged down to 0.65% from 0.67%. ( ) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular Treasury bond yields, though less so recently Major stock indexes were down. ( Good for mortgage rates. ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite happens when indexes are lower

were down. ( ) When investors are buying shares they’re often selling bonds, which pushes prices of those down and increases yields and mortgage rates. The opposite happens when indexes are lower Oil prices nudged higher to $40.11 from $39.73 a barrel. ( Neutral for mortgage rates* because energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity.)

nudged higher to $40.11 from $39.73 a barrel. ( because energy prices play a large role in creating inflation and also point to future economic activity.) Gold prices climbed to $1,865 from $1,856 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates*. ) In general, it’s better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower.

climbed to $1,865 from $1,856 an ounce. ( ) In general, it’s better for rates when gold rises, and worse when gold falls. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to push rates lower. CNN Business Fear & Greed index climbed to 49 from 41 out of a possible 100 points. (Bad for mortgage rates.) “Greedy” investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they leave the bond market and move into stocks, while “fearful” investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

*A change of less than $20 on gold prices or a matter of cents on oil ones is a fraction of 1%. So we only count meaningful differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Before the pandemic and the Fed’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the above figures and make a pretty good guess about what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But that’s no longer the case. The Fed is now a huge player and some days can overwhelm investor sentiment.

So use markets only as a rough guide. They have to be exceptionally strong (rates are likely to rise) or weak (they could fall) to rely on them. Today they’re looking OK for mortgage rates. Time’s running out for a further federal stimulus measure with the House due to recess on Oct. 2.



Here are some things you need to know:

The Fed's ongoing interventions in the mortgage market (at least $1 trillion; some say nearly $2 trillion) should put continuing downward pressure on these rates. But it can't work miracles all the time. So expect short-term rises as well as falls. And read "For once, the Fed DOES affect mortgage rates. Here's why" if you want to understand this aspect of what's happening

So there’s a lot going on here. And nobody can claim to know with certainty what’s going to happen to mortgage rates in coming hours, days, weeks or months. But check out what 10 experts think could happen between now and the end of this year:

Mortgage rate and housing market predictions for late-2020

Are mortgage and refinance rates rising or falling?

Over the last few months, the overall trend for mortgage rates has clearly been downward. A new all-time low was set early in August and we’ve gotten close to others since. Still, a new one remains a real possibility.

Looking further ahead, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each has a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, the housing sector and mortgage rates.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

And here are their current rates forecasts for the last two quarters of 2020 (Q3/20 and Q4/20) and the first two of 2021 (Q1/21 and Q2/21).

Note that Fannie’s (published Sept. 15) and the MBA’s (Sept. 21) are updated monthly. However, Freddie’s are published quarterly, with the last released in June and the next due any day. So Freddie’s currently feel stale. The numbers in the table below are for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages:

Forecaster Q3/20 Q4/20 Q1/21 Q2/21 Fannie Mae 3.0% 2.8% 2.8% 2.7% Freddie Mac 3.3% 3.3% 3.2% 3.2% MBA 3.0% 3.1% 3.1% 3.2%

So expectations vary considerably. You pays yer money …

Everyone — from federal regulators to personal finance gurus — agrees that shopping around for your new mortgage or refinance is important. You could save thousands over just a few years by getting quotes from multiple lenders. And more, if you keep your mortgage for a long time or have a large loan.

But you’ve rarely had more to gain by shopping around than you do now. The mortgage market is currently very messy. And some lenders are offering appreciably lower rates than others. Worse, some are making it harder to get any mortgage at all if you want a cash-out refinance, a loan for an investment property, a jumbo loan or if your credit score is damaged.

So start shopping around soon for your new mortgage or refinance. You’re most likely to find a great deal on the type of loan you want if you spread your net widely.



Mortgage rate methodology

The Mortgage Reports receives rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners each day. We arrive at an average rate and APR for each loan type to display in our chart. Because we average an array of rates, it gives you a better idea of what you might find in the marketplace. Furthermore, we average rates for the same loan types. For example, FHA fixed with FHA fixed. The end result is a good snapshot of daily rates and how they change over time.