Compare New American Funding rates

New American Funding does not publish current mortgage rates. However, 2019 data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) shows NAF rates and fees are about average compared to other major lenders.

New American Funding Quicken Loans Wells Fargo Chase Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 2019 4.16% 4.16% 4.22% 4.22% Average Origination Fee, 2019* 0.62% 1.11% 0.38% 0.38% Average Loan Costs, 2019* 1.84% 2.0% 1.10% 1.01%

*Average origination fees and average loan costs are shown as a percentage of the company’s average loan amount. Your own rate and fees will vary.

New American Funding also makes it easy to get a customized quote through a quick and easy online process.

And a personalized quote is often much more useful than advertised rates. With some lenders, those ads can be misleading because they’re available to only a tiny minority of borrowers.

New American Funding review for 2020

There’s a lot to like about New American Funding. In particular:

NAF looks at each application on a case-by-case basis. So if there’s a good reason why you have a low credit score, NAF may consider factors that other lenders might ignore It has a huge range of mortgage options. Chances are good NAF will offer the sort of loan that’s right for you You can opt for a totally digital experience. But there are 204 branches if you prefer to do business face to face. And you can apply by phone There’s a 14-day closing guarantee. If you’re buying rather than refinancing, NAF says, It has 5-star customer service reviews. NAF earns five stars with over 7,000 customer reviews on Zillow Will often work with down payment assistance programs to help you get extra funds for your down payment and closing costs NAF is bilingual. Its call center has bilingual agents who speak Spanish as well as English

Probably the biggest drawback is that New American Funding’s lender fees aren’t especially low.

On average, NAF charged more to originate mortgages than some other big companies in 2019.

However, its mortgage rates were right in the middle of the road. And if you’re an “excellent borrower” (with great credit, a big down payment, etc.), your rates will likely be even lower.

Working with New American Funding

As you’d expect of a company founded in the 21st century, New American Funding has mastered the use of technology. Without technology, it couldn’t offer its 14-day closing guarantee for home purchase loans.

New American Funding has a straightforward, all-online application process. This includes the secure uploading of documents, cutting down on the amount of paper you have to submit.

NAF also has a suite of mobile apps for customers who want on-the-go convenience.

However, this lender also retains the human touch. Each application is weighed by a person. And those who dislike technology can call a phone number or visit a branch both to make an application and to progress it.

New American Funding has more than 200 active lending branches in 31 states, with a good geographical spread.

But, of course, not everyone will have a branch as convenient distance from home.

Also note that New American Funding does not operate in New York state or Hawaii, according to its list of licenses.

New American Funding Customer Reviews

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau receives way fewer customer complaints about New American Funding than most other lenders. And that applies even if you take into account that it originates fewer loans than some.

Company Mortgage Originations 20194 CFPB Complaints 20195 Complaints per 1,000 Mortgages6 2019 JD Power Rating7 New American Funding 91,800 13 0.14 N/A Quicken Loans 774,900 187 0.24 880 Wells Fargo 1,026,800 342 0.33 837 Chase 527,600 188 0.36 850

NAF is an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau. BBB also gave it a top award for ethics in 2019.

When it comes to New American Funding reviews on consumer forums, opinion is generally positive. But there are a handful of particularly poor reviews, too.

Most of the negative reviews seem related to a single event when the company took over the management of a large mortgage servicing portfolio. Missing, inaccurate, or lost information during the handover caused distress to some borrowers.

However, this doesn’t seem representative of New American Funding’s typical service and customer satisfaction standards.

Mortgage loan products at New American Funding

New American Funding has a remarkably broad portfolio of mortgage products, including:

Fixed-rate mortgages — Fixed payments over 15 or 30 years (but see “I CAN” below)

— Fixed payments over 15 or 30 years (but see “I CAN” below) “ I CAN” mortgage — Customize the term (length) of your fixed-rate loan. Pay it back over 8 to 30 years

— Customize the term (length) of your fixed-rate loan. Pay it back over 8 to 30 years Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) — Your interest rate can go up and down in line with other rates

— Your interest rate can go up and down in line with other rates FHA loans — Backed by the Federal Housing Administration and allowing down payments as low as 3.5%

— Backed by the Federal Housing Administration and allowing down payments as low as 3.5% USDA loans — Backed by the US Department of Agriculture and available with zero down payment

VA loans — No down payment and great rates, available to select service members and veterans

— Backed by the US Department of Agriculture and available with zero down payment — No down payment and great rates, available to select service members and veterans Jumbo loans — Larger mortgage sizes above and beyond typical loan limits

— Larger mortgage sizes above and beyond Self-employed mortgages — Use nontraditional ways to verify your income

— Use nontraditional ways to verify your income Cash-out refinances — Take out a lump sum from your equity when you refinance

— Take out a lump sum from your equity when you refinance Home improvement loans — to buy a fixer-upper or renovate your existing home

— to buy a fixer-upper or renovate your existing home Home equity line of credit (HELOC) — A second mortgage that provides a line of credit secured by some of the equity you have in your home

— A second mortgage that provides a line of credit secured by some of the equity you have in your home “Buydown loans” — Reduce your mortgage payment rate

— Reduce your mortgage payment rate Interest-only mortgages — Hyper-low monthly payments. But you’ll still owe the sum you borrowed

— Hyper-low monthly payments. But you’ll still owe the sum you borrowed Reverse mortgages — Release some of the equity in your home with no monthly payments. But you must be 62 years or older

— Release some of the equity in your home with no monthly payments. But you must be 62 years or older Energy-efficient mortgages — Make your home more energy efficient with these loans

— Make your home more energy efficient with these loans Guesthouse mortgages — An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) loan helps you build or convert accommodation on your property into a home for a relative or as a rental investment

Not many other lenders can match the sheer variety of mortgages New American Funding offers.

New American Funding credit requirements

New American funding credit score requirements vary depending on the loan type you use. Conventional loans require a 620 FICO score. FHA loans, USDA loans, and VA loans typically require at least 580 — though New American Funding might go as low as 500 for an FHA loan with an otherwise-stellar application.

There’s one big benefit to this company: manual underwriting. New American Funding’s underwriters will assess each application on its merits.

So if you have a low score for a good reason (maybe you’re too young to have borrowed much, or you can show the problems that caused your score to drop are in the past), it may try to approve your application anyway.

And for those with thin credit histories, NAF is sometimes is willing to consider “nontraditional credit.”

That means evaluating your credit-worthiness based on on-time payments of rent, utility bills, and the like. Those things typically aren’t recorded by credit bureaus and don’t form part of your score.

Don’t expect miracles, but the right borrower wanting the right loan may get approved with a sub-600 FICO score.

And remember: The higher your score, the lower your mortgage rate typically is. With a lower rate you’ll get a lower monthly payment.

New American Funding FAQ

Where can you get a mortgage with New American Funding?

NMLS ID: 6606

New American Funding is licensed in 48 states, with New York and Hawaii as the only exceptions.

For those who prefer to do their mortgage business face to face, New American Funding has branches in 31 states, including: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KS, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI, according to the NMLS registry.

California residents are especially well served with 45 branches there. NAF is based in Tustin, Calif. Residents of Alaska and other places without nearby branches can apply online or by phone.