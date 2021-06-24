Veterans United mortgage rates

Veterans United specializes in VA mortgage loans, which are almost exclusively available to current and former military members. But they’re an amazing choice for those who do qualify.

VA mortgages typically have lower interest rates than the rest of the market. They also let military members and veterans buy a house with zero down and no mortgage insurance.

Average mortgage rates at major lenders

Veterans United Rocket Mortgage Wells Fargo Freedom Mortgage Average 30-Year VA Loan Rate, 20201 3.06% 2.76% 3.60% 2.76% Median Total VA Loan Costs, 2020 $3,790 $4,720 $4,920 $2,140 Median Origination Fee, 2020 $0 $2,950 $1,280 $0

Average rate and fee data sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

Veterans United mortgage review for 2021

When asked to add their two cents to this Veterans United lender review, a VU rep had this to say:

“Veterans United Home Loans is the nation’s largest VA lender. We’re a full-service lender, but we specialize in VA lending and providing an exceptional customer experience for those who serve our country.

“Our staff is specially trained to work with Veterans and service members to help overcome the unique circumstances and challenges they may face to make their homebuying journey as seamless as possible.

“We publish all of our customer reviews online, unedited and unfiltered, and we’re honored to have more than 120,000 five-star reviews and a 97.9 percent recommendation rating.”

And it’s true that it’s hard to find anyone with a bad word to say about Veterans United.

For example, its Trustpilot page had, at the time of writing, more than 4,100 reviews. Of those, 95 percent ranked its service “excellent” (the highest) and another 3 percent called it “great” (the next highest). Only 1 percent labeled it “bad.”

Veterans United does offer other types of government-backed home loans. But its focus is clearly on VA loans and providing the best service possible to U.S. military personnel.

Veterans United mortgage eligibility

If you want to get a mortgage from Veterans United, you’ll need to be a current or former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, or an eligible family member.

Those eligible for VA loans from Veterans United include:

Army

Navy

Coast Guard

Marine Corps

Air Force

Military Spouse

If none of these apply to you, Veterans United is likely not the right company for your home purchase or refinance. You can explore reviews of other top lenders here.

Working with Veterans United

Veterans United has a limited branch network — which may be an issue if you prefer face-to-face dealings. However, its online facilities are slick and are backed up by 24/7 telephone support.

If you wish, you can upload your documents securely and complete your VA mortgage application online. You can also:

Complete a part application, save it and return later to finish it off

Use mobile devices as well as home and office computers

Securely upload your documents

Monitor your application’s progress through to closing

Meanwhile, Veterans United’s call centers are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So there’s always an expert available to help you through a mortgage or technical issue.

Things may be less straightforward if you hate technology. With only 25 branches nationwide, many people won’t live close to a Veterans United location.

Veterans United Lighthouse program for poor credit

It’s worth expanding on Veterans United’s Lighthouse Program. This unique service helps veterans with sub-par credit build up their score to homebuying levels.

If your credit score is too low for you to qualify for a mortgage (think, below 640), you can work one-on-one with a credit consultant from Veterans United. He or she will suggest a strategy to get your finances back on track and to rebuild your score quickly.

According to the lender’s website, one family with a credit score in the 400s was approved for a mortgage only 10 months after first getting in touch.

Veterans United customer service reviews

When it comes to customer service, it’s hard to write a Veterans United review that doesn’t read like an ad. Of course, many lenders strive to deliver excellence. But it’s hard to think of one who achieves that status so well.

Customer service reviews at major lenders

CFPB Complaints, 20204 Complaints per 100 Mortgages, 20205 J.D. Power Satisfaction Score, 20206 Veterans United 25 0.01 873/1,000 Rocket Mortgage 391 0.03 883/1,000 Wells Fargo 554 0.05 840/1,000 Freedom Mortgage 288 0.04 817/1,000

We already mentioned this lender’s excellent ratings on Trustpilot. And those results are matched on Better Business Bureau: more than 1,650 reviews at the time of writing, with an average 5-star rating.

Veterans United also gets the second-highest rating in J.D. Power’s mortgage customer survey (after USAA) and has fewer than one complaint per hundred mortgage customers.

Veterans United mortgage loan products

Clearly, Veterans United has a very tight focus on VA loans. And if you’re eligible for one of those, that’s probably enough. Especially if you’re a first-time home buyer with fairly straightforward needs.

After all, VA loans often come with zero down payment, fairly easy credit thresholds (minimum score 640 at VU), lower mortgage rates than many other types of mortgages, and no continuing mortgage insurance payments after an initial premium. What’s not to like?

However, if for some reason a VA loan is not the right product for you, Veterans United does offer alternatives.

Other mortgage loans at Veterans United

If you’re not eligible for VA loans or have needs they can’t satisfy, Veterans United offers other products:

USDA loans — The only other mortgage that requires no down payment. But credit thresholds start at 660, and you’ll have to pay mortgage insurance throughout the time you have the loan. There are also income caps on who can qualify

— The only other mortgage that requires no down payment. But credit thresholds start at 660, and you’ll have to pay mortgage insurance throughout the time you have the loan. There are also income caps on who can qualify FHA loans — Veterans United FHA loans allow a down payment as low as 3.5 percent, and require a credit score of 640 or above. They also come with a monthly mortgage insurance payment

— Veterans United FHA loans allow a down payment as low as 3.5 percent, and require a credit score of 640 or above. They also come with a monthly mortgage insurance payment Conventional loans — Down payments start at 5 percent, but you have to put at least 20 percent down to avoid paying mortgage insurance. Conventional loans from Veterans United have a credit threshold of 660

— Down payments start at 5 percent, but you have to put at least 20 percent down to avoid paying mortgage insurance. Conventional loans from Veterans United have a credit threshold of 660 VA Jumbo loans — If you don’t have full entitlement on your Certificate of Eligibility (COE), you may need a VA jumbo loan to borrow above local loan limits

Because it originates so few non-VA loans, it’s difficult to say how competitive or Veterans United is for these types. You’ll want to get a custom rate quote to find out for yourself.

Where can you get a mortgage with Veterans United?

NMLS ID: 1907

If you prefer to arrange your mortgage face to face, Veterans United currently has at least one branch in the following states, according to the NMLS registry:

AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, KS, KY, MO, NC, NE, NV, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WA

Most Veterans United branches are located near military bases in the states where they’re available.

Those who don’t live close to a branch can apply online from any U.S. state. And the website provides better functionality than most competitors’ do.

Indeed, you might be able to carry out almost the entire transaction digitally. And if you need help with a technology issue or a mortgage query, there’s 24/7 telephone support.

Is Veterans United the best mortgage lender for you?

So what should you take away from this Veterans United mortgage lender review? Well, if you want a VA loan, you should definitely explore your options with this company.

If you want another sort of mortgage, it may well still be able to help. But its talents are less obvious and less proven.

Either way, make sure you compare personalized mortgage rate quotes from a few lenders before buying. You can get started using the link below.