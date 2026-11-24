Key Takeaways HELOC balances rose $23 billion to $481 billion in the third quarter, the largest increase since 2005, according to the New York Fed.

Most HELOCs float with the prime rate, so the quarter-point Fed hike markets expect on Dec. 9 would add about $10 a month in interest for every $50,000 borrowed.

A fixed-rate home equity loan, or a fixed-rate lock on part of your line, can protect you from further hikes.

Homeowners are borrowing against their equity at a pace not seen in two decades. HELOC balances rose $23 billion to $481 billion in the third quarter, “the largest increase in HELOC balances observed since 2005,” according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s household debt report released Nov. 10. Balances were up $59 billion from a year earlier.

The timing matters, because the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates at its Dec. 8-9 meeting, and most HELOCs move with the Fed.

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Why so many owners are choosing HELOCs

Other data points the same way. According to Benutech recording data cited by HousingWire on Nov. 20, 953,185 second mortgages were recorded through Oct. 10, putting 2026 on pace for about 1.23 million. That follows a 2025 peak of 1.54 million. First American Data & Analytics estimated homeowners held $13.2 trillion in accessible equity in the second quarter, with about 88% of it tied to first mortgages carrying rates below today’s market average.

The reason is the “lock-in effect.” Millions of homeowners have first mortgages with rates far below the 7.28% 30-year average Freddie Mac reported on Nov. 19 (Freddie Mac). A cash-out refinance would replace that low rate on the whole balance. A HELOC or home equity loan lets them borrow only what they need and keep the cheap first mortgage.

Lenders told HousingWire that renovations and debt consolidation are the main uses right now, and that they expect demand to stay strong into 2027.

What a December rate hike means for your HELOC

Most HELOCs have variable rates tied to the prime rate, which moves almost one-for-one with the Fed’s benchmark. As of Nov. 20, fed funds futures priced a 93% chance of a quarter-point hike on Dec. 9, according to Frenzy Capital’s FedWatch tracker.

The average HELOC rate was 8.10% on Nov. 20, according to Mortgage Research Center data published by Fortune. A quarter-point hike would push a typical variable HELOC toward about 8.35%. Here is what that adds in monthly interest during an interest-only draw period:

$50,000 balance: about $10.40 more a month

about $10.40 more a month $100,000 balance: about $20.80 more a month

about $20.80 more a month $150,000 balance: about $31.25 more a month

That is manageable for one hike. The bigger risk is a series of them. Futures markets are also pricing the possibility of another increase in January, according to Trading Economics.

HELOC vs. fixed-rate home equity loan

A fixed-rate home equity loan costs a bit more up front. Fortune’s data put the average 10-year home equity loan at 8.324% and the 15-year at 8.345% on Nov. 20. But that rate will not change when the Fed moves.

If you need a lump sum for a single project or to pay off debt, a fixed loan gives you a predictable payment. If you need to draw money over time, a HELOC is more flexible, but you take on rate risk. Our HELOC vs. home equity loan guide walks through the trade-offs.

What to do now

Check your HELOC terms. Find your margin over prime, your rate cap and when your draw period ends.

Find your margin over prime, your rate cap and when your draw period ends. Ask about a fixed-rate option. Many lenders let you lock part of your balance at a fixed rate. Doing it before the Dec. 9 meeting could avoid at least one increase.

Many lenders let you lock part of your balance at a fixed rate. Doing it before the Dec. 9 meeting could avoid at least one increase. Borrow only what you need now. Interest on a HELOC is charged only on what you draw, so there is no reason to pull extra cash at a rising rate.

Interest on a HELOC is charged only on what you draw, so there is no reason to pull extra cash at a rising rate. Shopping for a new line? Compare offers on both the starting rate and the margin. See how HELOC rates vary by credit score before you apply.

Most lenders require you to keep at least 15% to 20% equity in your home after borrowing, and closing costs typically run 2% to 5% of the amount borrowed, according to Fortune.

Bottom line

Homeowners are tapping equity at the fastest pace since 2005, and a December Fed hike would make variable-rate HELOCs a little more expensive. If you have a balance or plan to borrow, check your terms and weigh a fixed-rate option before Dec. 9. Compare offers from more than one lender. Rates and terms vary by lender and borrower.